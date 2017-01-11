Female Bartenders You Need to Know in San Antonio

In just the past few decades, the occupation of bartender has gone from an old-boy network to a field now dominated by women (60%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics). Yes, Beyonce, girls do, in fact, "run this mother." The women profiled below stand out not just for being part of one of the most gender-equitable professions around, but also for being among the elite of SA’s cocktail crafters.

Karah Carmack

Where to find her: Paramour

Specialty: “Well-made classics, along with using a culinary mindset to create new cocktails. When I have the tools, I like to experiment with various chemicals in cocktails as well.”

Background: “I’m from San Antonio. I moved away with my family in 1995, but returned on my own in 2006.”

What she’s doing when she’s off the clock: “I like to check out new places to eat and drink in town; there are always a ton of new options. I also always make it a point to visit other friends’ bars to show support.”

What she loves about SA: “The amount of growth is really great to watch happen, and the cultural diversity is ever-expanding. It’s an exciting era for San Antonio.”