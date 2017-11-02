Where to Drink in San Diego Right Now

Bagby Beer Co Oceanside Bagby Beer Company is practically a compound dedicated to craft beer and cocktails, with multiple levels winding around sprawling seating areas both indoor and out. With a gigantic tap list of house-made beers as well as plenty of guest offerings, this family-friendly brewpub is a beacon in O-side’s generally grungy food and drink scene. Speaking of food, BBC offers simple-yet-beautifully-crafted bites like pork belly sliders and prosciutto-topped pizzas, and there’s no better place to watch an Oceanside sunset with a Negroni in hand than the upstairs patio lounge.

Churchill's Pub and Grille San Marcos There are plenty of beer bars in San Diego known for their extensive craft beer draught lists, but Churchill’s remains one of the best. This laid-back, English-style San Marcos watering hole has been a San Diego institution for over a decade and is consistently lauded as one of the best places to grab a cold pint and hearty bite without any fuss or frills. Ever the champion of inclusivity, Churchill’s also unironically offers vegan and gluten-free options to make sure everybody can enjoy its great pub fare.

Campfire Carlsbad With a timber-lined exterior, carved-wood decor scattered throughout the interior, and plenty of smoky flavors in both its food and drink menus, it’s easy to feel warm and cozy at this brand-new Carlsbad project. With veteran bartender Leigh Lacap behind the innovative drink menu -- which includes plenty of smoke-inspired and -infused cocktails in the “From the Fire” section -- Campfire is poised to be a bright spark in the oft-underserved North County drinking scene.

Level2 at George’s at the Cove La Jolla Many of La Jolla’s drinking and culinary options tend to be needlessly snobby without any real quality to back the attitudes (or prices) up. That’s not the case with Level2 at George’s at the Cove. This refreshingly chill lounge with an incredible ocean view has master mixologist Stephen Kurpinsky to thank for its quickly growing reputation as one of the best and most innovative bars around. You may have to fight your way through a throng of camera-toting tourists and perfectly coiffed locals to get your hands on one of the rotating “cocktails of the moment” (currently the Cool Beans, a Tiki-inspired revelation), but all will be forgiven at first sip.

Live Wire Bar University Heights Eclectic jukebox? Check. Painfully kitschy Christmas lights strung up year-round? Check. Billiards and padded burgundy barstools? Check and check. Live Wire has been North Park’s dive bar of choice for nearly a quarter of a decade, and while it might seem intimidating to the non-hipster crowd, it’s actually a welcoming getaway for people from all walks of life. Plus, with a few heavy pours and some light conversation, it’s easy to see how it came up with the iconic “Cold Beer & Warm Friends” roof sign that blazes every night at the corner of El Cajon Blvd and Alabama St.

Kindred South Park A vegan/metal-themed bar and restaurant sounds suspiciously like a Portlandia sketch, but in real life, it’s a pretty kickass spot to grab a drink. With plenty of highly nerdy references serving as inspiration for KINDRED’S cocktails -- like “The Spice Must Flow” from Dune -- the menu reads like one big inside joke that only the most culturally savvy guests will be in on. Still, with an award-winning Gothic-inspired interior, surprisingly delicious vegan fare, and plenty of skilled bartenders shaking things up, it’s an impressive spot and a welcome addition to South Park.

TRUST Restaurant Hillcrest Hillcrest is better known for its stimulating nightlife and rotating collection of mediocre eateries than unique restaurant concepts, but TRUST is looking to change that stigma. The drink menu may be on the small side, but TRUST’s new American food focus pairs beautifully with the highly curated collection of classic cocktails shaken, stirred, and served with a smile. Although there are a handful of original cocktails as well, it’s an emphasis on nailing the perfection of simplicity that stands to set bar manager Juan Sanchez’s (formerly of Kettner Exchange) vision apart from other local drinkeries.

Hamilton's Tavern South Park Hamilton’s Tavern provides the antithesis to neighbor KINDRED’s more dapper clientele. Dimly lit and almost always crowded with sweaty beer nerds (and a few of their dogs), the craft beer tap list is one of the best in San Diego, thanks to owner and beer aficionado Scot Blair. Hamilton’s dedication to beer isn’t limited to what’s in your glass either; nearly the entire food menu features dishes prepared with beer as well, like the witbier-marinated Deer Hunter wings -- beware to the unlucky soul who gets the Russian-roulette inspired ultra-hot wing -- and the Hop Sausage poutine.

Whistle Stop Bar South Park It’s a bar, it’s a venue, it’s... Whistle Stop! For what this “little bar that could” lacks in size, it more than makes up for in good vibes and unique monthly events, like Booty Bassment and Fuckin’ in the Bushes, the longstanding Britpop/indie night. It’s not the best bar for playing a game of pool -- it’s honestly way too small to get a decent game in -- but it can’t be beat for a chill night of cheap cocktails and beers. (Just remember it’s cash only.) Parking around Whistle Stop sucks, so be sure to bike, walk, or Uber over and enjoy an extra nightcap since you won’t have to drive home.

Share on Facebook

Pin it COURTESY OF ZACK BENSON/FALSE IDOL

False Idol Little Italy Cunningly hidden bars-within-bars are all the rage, and when you combine that with the rabidly popular Tiki concept, you’re a shoo-in for scene points. False Idol checks all the right boxes and is currently the bar to get a reservation for. It’s not just the hard-to-snag time slots that account for its popularity either. Martin Cate’s legendary rum expertise and CH Projects Beverage Director Anthony Schmidt’s innovative local talent collide for an authentic Polynesian-inspired menu full of classics like Singapore Slings and wholly original drinks like the Mai Sha Roa Na, each more paradisiacal than the last.

Herb & Wood Little Italy Clearly, Little Italy is the place to drink (and eat) right now. Herb & Wood’s take on upscale dining -- spearheaded by local celebrity chef Brian Malarkey -- is a beautiful complement to the herb-forward drink menu that's had thirsty tongues wagging since opening earlier this year. With shades of soft gray commanding the decor and multiple intimate dining areas both indoors and out, it’s the perfect place to feel like a chic sophisticate while clinking cocktails dreamed up by head bartender Willem Van Leuven.

Coronado Brewing Company, Imperial Beach Imperial Beach Imperial Beach has long been a drink desert in San Diego, unless you count the number of dive bars completely devoid of personality that have long dominated this border town’s landscape. Now, locals can get their craft on at Coronado Brewing Company’s outpost near the iconic IB pier, enjoying the freshest flavors brewed just up the Silver Strand. If you find yourself nearly south of the border, be sure to stop in for a pint (or two) and a juicy burger, but don’t forget to fill your growler with one of Coronado’s rotating seasonal selections before you leave.

You & Yours Distilling Co. East Village Move over, craft beer -- there’s a new scene in town, one that’s a bit more... spirited than ever before (sorry). You & Yours Distilling Co., California’s first urban destination distillery, has taken the East Village by storm since opening in March 2017. Headed by one of the few female distillers in the country, Laura Johnson (along with co-founder Luke Mahoney), You & Yours spins a new take on craft distilling with its flagship gin and vodka, each evoking whiffs of florals and other tantalizing raw ingredients. Say hello to the newest chapter of California cocktails.

Fathom Bistro, Bait & Tackle Point Loma Long days and warm summer nights make Fathom Bistro, Bait & Tackle the perfect off-the-radar spot to sip a cold local IPA and watch local fishermen reel in their catches (and sometimes curse their luck). This hidden gem is cleverly disguised as a shack at the end of the pier near Humphrey’s By the Bay, boasts one of the best tap lists in town, and is generally devoid of obnoxious tourists. Kick back and catch a summer sunset, but be sure to protect your bierwurst or house-made kimchee from the aggressively bossy seabirds trying to snatch away your tasty tidbits at every opportunity.

The Grass Skirt Pacific Beach If Tiki turns you on, then Pacific Beach’s latest addition will have you dancing the hula in ecstasy. The Grass Skirt may be nestled in one of the most bar-laden stretches of San Diego, but with a cocktail menu lovingly crafted with classic favorites like daiquiris as well as exotic new twists like the Drone Pilot (white rum, Añejo rum, Demerara 151, lemon, cinnamon, passionfruit, grapefruit, and allspice bitters), it’s anything but ordinary. Complete your experience with a variety of pupus (Hawaiian- and Asian-inspired small bites) like okonomiyaki fries, albacore poke, or kimchee fried rice, but be sure to call ahead to reserve a space.

Abnormal Beer Company Rancho Bernardo Culinary destinations in San Diego’s inland regions are few and far between, but the ones who’ve dug in and made a name for themselves are well worth traveling for. Abnormal Beer Company in Rancho Bernardo -- part of The Cork & Craft restaurant and wine company -- is one of those rare finds that manages to consistently produce wildly spectacular craft beers as well as highly Instagrammable paired plates. With a new chef, canned beer releases, and dinner series, Abnormal is poised to dominate the North County drinking and dining scene.

ChuckAlek Biergarten North Park Outdoor drinking is what summer is all about, and there’s no better place to do it than in the heart of North Park, San Diego’s premier beer neighborhood. Ramona-based ChuckAlek Independent Brewers opened up a family-friendly, European-inspired biergarten outpost in spring 2016 which quickly became one of North Park’s must-visit destinations, despite the craft beer saturation (oversaturation to some, but that’s another story). This shared space includes the non-profit Art Produce as well as Tostadas, which serves a variety of delightfully fresh open-faced tacos -- the marinated pork pibil is a crowd pleaser -- and is the perfect combination of Old World-style brews with New World zazz. Arrive early and claim one of the artfully designed fire pits with a few of your closest friends.

Setting Sun Sake Brewing Company Miramar The last thing San Diego needs is another run-of-the-mill craft beer brewery, which is why Setting Sun proves to be a refreshingly innovative addition to the boozy beverage scene. Serving up California-style Japanese rice wine that often takes cues from the brewing world -- like dry-hopping certain releases for a beer-esque flair -- Setting Sun brings a taste of Asia to the heart of SoCal in an approachable and original way.

101 Proof Oceanside For those who romanticize the drinking days of yore, the (somewhat surprisingly) persistent trend of speakeasy-style “hidden” bars continues with Oceanside’s 101 Proof, located inside Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank. With only 35 seats and reservations required, patrons get a taste of nostalgia and exclusivity, not to mention over a hundred whiskeys and other high-end spirits. Review the rules of the house before entering, or risk embarrassment and/or ejection.

Pacific Standard Little Italy The best of Little Italy isn’t actually Italian -- it’s the plethora of haute cuisine and cocktail-driven programs, like the less-than-a-year-old Pacific Standard. Taking a “West Coast is Best Coast” mentality (and let’s face it, they’re totally right), the team of industry veterans here is bumping the already pretty damn great local dining scene up a notch. With cocktail expert Dino Balocchi and sommelier Hayden Felice at the helm of PS’s beverage program, the hardest part of enjoying your experience will be choosing between the jaw-dropping (but limited) happy hour menu, or a boozy nightcap to top off your evening.