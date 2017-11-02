Where to Drink in San Diego Right Now

Between our indisputable craft beer superiority and our penchant for cocktails mixed with local spirits, it’s not hard to get a drink in San Diego. A few establishments stand out, thanks to unique bartenders, innovative menus, or simple longevity, and Thrillist’s Beverage Director -- a conglomeration of the best bars in the county -- makes it easy to find the best lounges, taverns, speakeasies, and other drinking holes for whatever strikes your fancy. From shaken spirits to divine wines, these are 21 places you need to try now.
Bagby Beer Co
Oceanside
Bagby Beer Company is practically a compound dedicated to craft beer and cocktails, with multiple levels winding around sprawling seating areas both indoor and out. With a gigantic tap list of house-made beers as well as plenty of guest offerings, this family-friendly brewpub is a beacon in O-side’s generally grungy food and drink scene. Speaking of food, BBC offers simple-yet-beautifully-crafted bites like pork belly sliders and prosciutto-topped pizzas, and there’s no better place to watch an Oceanside sunset with a Negroni in hand than the upstairs patio lounge.
Churchill's Pub and Grille
San Marcos
There are plenty of beer bars in San Diego known for their extensive craft beer draught lists, but Churchill’s remains one of the best. This laid-back, English-style San Marcos watering hole has been a San Diego institution for over a decade and is consistently lauded as one of the best places to grab a cold pint and hearty bite without any fuss or frills. Ever the champion of inclusivity, Churchill’s also unironically offers vegan and gluten-free options to make sure everybody can enjoy its great pub fare.
Campfire
Carlsbad
With a timber-lined exterior, carved-wood decor scattered throughout the interior, and plenty of smoky flavors in both its food and drink menus, it’s easy to feel warm and cozy at this brand-new Carlsbad project. With veteran bartender Leigh Lacap behind the innovative drink menu -- which includes plenty of smoke-inspired and -infused cocktails in the “From the Fire” section -- Campfire is poised to be a bright spark in the oft-underserved North County drinking scene.
Level2 at George’s at the Cove
La Jolla
Many of La Jolla’s drinking and culinary options tend to be needlessly snobby without any real quality to back the attitudes (or prices) up. That’s not the case with Level2 at George’s at the Cove. This refreshingly chill lounge with an incredible ocean view has master mixologist Stephen Kurpinsky to thank for its quickly growing reputation as one of the best and most innovative bars around. You may have to fight your way through a throng of camera-toting tourists and perfectly coiffed locals to get your hands on one of the rotating “cocktails of the moment” (currently the Cool Beans, a Tiki-inspired revelation), but all will be forgiven at first sip.
Live Wire Bar
University Heights
Eclectic jukebox? Check. Painfully kitschy Christmas lights strung up year-round? Check. Billiards and padded burgundy barstools? Check and check. Live Wire has been North Park’s dive bar of choice for nearly a quarter of a decade, and while it might seem intimidating to the non-hipster crowd, it’s actually a welcoming getaway for people from all walks of life. Plus, with a few heavy pours and some light conversation, it’s easy to see how it came up with the iconic “Cold Beer & Warm Friends” roof sign that blazes every night at the corner of El Cajon Blvd and Alabama St.
Kindred
South Park
A vegan/metal-themed bar and restaurant sounds suspiciously like a Portlandia sketch, but in real life, it’s a pretty kickass spot to grab a drink. With plenty of highly nerdy references serving as inspiration for KINDRED’S cocktails -- like “The Spice Must Flow” from Dune -- the menu reads like one big inside joke that only the most culturally savvy guests will be in on. Still, with an award-winning Gothic-inspired interior, surprisingly delicious vegan fare, and plenty of skilled bartenders shaking things up, it’s an impressive spot and a welcome addition to South Park.
TRUST Restaurant
Hillcrest
Hillcrest is better known for its stimulating nightlife and rotating collection of mediocre eateries than unique restaurant concepts, but TRUST is looking to change that stigma. The drink menu may be on the small side, but TRUST’s new American food focus pairs beautifully with the highly curated collection of classic cocktails shaken, stirred, and served with a smile. Although there are a handful of original cocktails as well, it’s an emphasis on nailing the perfection of simplicity that stands to set bar manager Juan Sanchez’s (formerly of Kettner Exchange) vision apart from other local drinkeries.
Hamilton's Tavern
South Park
Hamilton’s Tavern provides the antithesis to neighbor KINDRED’s more dapper clientele. Dimly lit and almost always crowded with sweaty beer nerds (and a few of their dogs), the craft beer tap list is one of the best in San Diego, thanks to owner and beer aficionado Scot Blair. Hamilton’s dedication to beer isn’t limited to what’s in your glass either; nearly the entire food menu features dishes prepared with beer as well, like the witbier-marinated Deer Hunter wings -- beware to the unlucky soul who gets the Russian-roulette inspired ultra-hot wing -- and the Hop Sausage poutine.
Whistle Stop Bar
South Park
It’s a bar, it’s a venue, it’s... Whistle Stop! For what this “little bar that could” lacks in size, it more than makes up for in good vibes and unique monthly events, like Booty Bassment and Fuckin’ in the Bushes, the longstanding Britpop/indie night. It’s not the best bar for playing a game of pool -- it’s honestly way too small to get a decent game in -- but it can’t be beat for a chill night of cheap cocktails and beers. (Just remember it’s cash only.) Parking around Whistle Stop sucks, so be sure to bike, walk, or Uber over and enjoy an extra nightcap since you won’t have to drive home.
False Idol
Little Italy
Cunningly hidden bars-within-bars are all the rage, and when you combine that with the rabidly popular Tiki concept, you’re a shoo-in for scene points. False Idol checks all the right boxes and is currently the bar to get a reservation for. It’s not just the hard-to-snag time slots that account for its popularity either. Martin Cate’s legendary rum expertise and CH Projects Beverage Director Anthony Schmidt’s innovative local talent collide for an authentic Polynesian-inspired menu full of classics like Singapore Slings and wholly original drinks like the Mai Sha Roa Na, each more paradisiacal than the last.
Herb & Wood
Little Italy
Clearly, Little Italy is the place to drink (and eat) right now. Herb & Wood’s take on upscale dining -- spearheaded by local celebrity chef Brian Malarkey -- is a beautiful complement to the herb-forward drink menu that's had thirsty tongues wagging since opening earlier this year. With shades of soft gray commanding the decor and multiple intimate dining areas both indoors and out, it’s the perfect place to feel like a chic sophisticate while clinking cocktails dreamed up by head bartender Willem Van Leuven.
Coronado Brewing Company, Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach has long been a drink desert in San Diego, unless you count the number of dive bars completely devoid of personality that have long dominated this border town’s landscape. Now, locals can get their craft on at Coronado Brewing Company’s outpost near the iconic IB pier, enjoying the freshest flavors brewed just up the Silver Strand. If you find yourself nearly south of the border, be sure to stop in for a pint (or two) and a juicy burger, but don’t forget to fill your growler with one of Coronado’s rotating seasonal selections before you leave.
You & Yours Distilling Co.
East Village
Move over, craft beer -- there’s a new scene in town, one that’s a bit more... spirited than ever before (sorry). You & Yours Distilling Co., California’s first urban destination distillery, has taken the East Village by storm since opening in March 2017. Headed by one of the few female distillers in the country, Laura Johnson (along with co-founder Luke Mahoney), You & Yours spins a new take on craft distilling with its flagship gin and vodka, each evoking whiffs of florals and other tantalizing raw ingredients. Say hello to the newest chapter of California cocktails.
Fathom Bistro, Bait & Tackle
Point Loma
Long days and warm summer nights make Fathom Bistro, Bait & Tackle the perfect off-the-radar spot to sip a cold local IPA and watch local fishermen reel in their catches (and sometimes curse their luck). This hidden gem is cleverly disguised as a shack at the end of the pier near Humphrey’s By the Bay, boasts one of the best tap lists in town, and is generally devoid of obnoxious tourists. Kick back and catch a summer sunset, but be sure to protect your bierwurst or house-made kimchee from the aggressively bossy seabirds trying to snatch away your tasty tidbits at every opportunity.
The Grass Skirt
Pacific Beach
If Tiki turns you on, then Pacific Beach’s latest addition will have you dancing the hula in ecstasy. The Grass Skirt may be nestled in one of the most bar-laden stretches of San Diego, but with a cocktail menu lovingly crafted with classic favorites like daiquiris as well as exotic new twists like the Drone Pilot (white rum, Añejo rum, Demerara 151, lemon, cinnamon, passionfruit, grapefruit, and allspice bitters), it’s anything but ordinary. Complete your experience with a variety of pupus (Hawaiian- and Asian-inspired small bites) like okonomiyaki fries, albacore poke, or kimchee fried rice, but be sure to call ahead to reserve a space.
Abnormal Beer Company
Rancho Bernardo
Culinary destinations in San Diego’s inland regions are few and far between, but the ones who’ve dug in and made a name for themselves are well worth traveling for. Abnormal Beer Company in Rancho Bernardo -- part of The Cork & Craft restaurant and wine company -- is one of those rare finds that manages to consistently produce wildly spectacular craft beers as well as highly Instagrammable paired plates. With a new chef, canned beer releases, and dinner series, Abnormal is poised to dominate the North County drinking and dining scene.
ChuckAlek Biergarten
North Park
Outdoor drinking is what summer is all about, and there’s no better place to do it than in the heart of North Park, San Diego’s premier beer neighborhood. Ramona-based ChuckAlek Independent Brewers opened up a family-friendly, European-inspired biergarten outpost in spring 2016 which quickly became one of North Park’s must-visit destinations, despite the craft beer saturation (oversaturation to some, but that’s another story). This shared space includes the non-profit Art Produce as well as Tostadas, which serves a variety of delightfully fresh open-faced tacos -- the marinated pork pibil is a crowd pleaser -- and is the perfect combination of Old World-style brews with New World zazz. Arrive early and claim one of the artfully designed fire pits with a few of your closest friends.
Setting Sun Sake Brewing Company
Miramar
The last thing San Diego needs is another run-of-the-mill craft beer brewery, which is why Setting Sun proves to be a refreshingly innovative addition to the boozy beverage scene. Serving up California-style Japanese rice wine that often takes cues from the brewing world -- like dry-hopping certain releases for a beer-esque flair -- Setting Sun brings a taste of Asia to the heart of SoCal in an approachable and original way.
101 Proof
Oceanside
For those who romanticize the drinking days of yore, the (somewhat surprisingly) persistent trend of speakeasy-style “hidden” bars continues with Oceanside’s 101 Proof, located inside Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank. With only 35 seats and reservations required, patrons get a taste of nostalgia and exclusivity, not to mention over a hundred whiskeys and other high-end spirits. Review the rules of the house before entering, or risk embarrassment and/or ejection.
Pacific Standard
Little Italy
The best of Little Italy isn’t actually Italian -- it’s the plethora of haute cuisine and cocktail-driven programs, like the less-than-a-year-old Pacific Standard. Taking a “West Coast is Best Coast” mentality (and let’s face it, they’re totally right), the team of industry veterans here is bumping the already pretty damn great local dining scene up a notch. With cocktail expert Dino Balocchi and sommelier Hayden Felice at the helm of PS’s beverage program, the hardest part of enjoying your experience will be choosing between the jaw-dropping (but limited) happy hour menu, or a boozy nightcap to top off your evening.
Fifth & Rose
Downtown
Historically, Downtown San Diego has been a hotbed of people just passing through. Now, with more and more world-class fare putting down roots in the area, locals can feel less squeamish about heading towards the Gaslamp District on a Friday night. Ignoring the long-held stigma of bland hotel bars, Fifth & Rose inside the Pendry hotel is practically a magnet for anyone seeking a high-quality cocktail. Its elegant bar paired with a loungey interior makes it the perfect mix of chic and approachable -- ideal for those who need a respite from the oft-insufferable hordes of tourists.
Sign up here for our daily San Diego email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.
-
1. Bagby Beer Co601 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
-
2. Churchill's Pub and Grille887 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos
-
3. Campfire2725 State St, Carlsbad
-
4. George's at the Cove1250 Prospect St, San Diego
-
5. Live Wire Bar2103 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
-
6. Kindred1503 30th St, San Diego
-
7. TRUST Restaurant3752 Park Boulevard, San Diego
-
8. Hamilton's Tavern1521 30th St, San Diego
-
9. Whistle Stop Bar2236 Fern St, San Diego
-
10. False Idol675 W Beech St, San Diego
-
11. Herb & Wood2210 Kettner Blvd, San Diego
-
12. Coronado Brewing Company875 Seacoast Dr, Imperial Beach
-
13. You & Yours Distilling1495 G Street, San Diego
-
14. Fathom Bistro, Bait & Tackle1776 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego
-
15. The Grass Skirt & Good Time Poke910 Grand Ave, San Diego
-
16. Abnormal Beer Company16990 Via Tazon Ste 124, San Diego
-
17. ChuckAlek Biergarten3139 University Ave Ste B, San Diego
-
18. Setting Sun Sake Brewing Company8680 Miralani Dr. #120, San Diego
-
19. 101 Proof, San Diego
-
20. Pacific Standard2137 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101 [corner of Hawthorn St and Pacific Hwy], San Diego
-
21. Fifth And Rose550 J St, San Diego
An ambitious brewery taphouse can’t simply have one bar, it has to have many: Oceanside’s Bagby Beer Co sports a 20-barrel brewing system and presents multiple bars and dining areas in a former Saab dealership. On the ground floor, you'll find a pub with 40-plus taps and bar food like pizza and burgers, while upstairs offers more of a beer garden vibe, also with a 40-tap bar. Did we mention the separate tasting room? Bagby's mile-long beer list is varied, and before you venture into guest brews, try one of the house beers.
North County’s Churchill Pub & Grille is an English pub in the mold of the mother country. Drinkers have their pick of some 30 draft beers, plus rare local and global bottled brews. As if that wasn’t enough to fill you, a dining room with a rustic air serves elevated pub fare at chipped wooden tables. American patriots can still indulge in their chicken wings and Reuben sandwiches, but those with the Queen in their heart will find solace in fish & chips or bangers & mash. Pool and dart games get wobblier with time.
Campfire lights up the food and drink scene in Carlsbad with a 12-foot wood- and charcoal-fired grill and smokey dishes like grilled dates, griddle bread, and charred leg of lamb with goat milk and pistachio. And what kind of campfire doesn't have s'mores for dessert? Campfire's update on the Girl Scout classic features a spiced graham phyllo dough and the requisite filling of chocolate and marshmallow. As if the wood-fueled grill wasn't enough, the building -- a former Quonset hut from WWII -- is decked out with oak, canvas, and a carved-wood mountain mural.
Views like those at George's are worth paying for, so it comes as a pleasant surprise that the seafood-centric menu here isn't insanely overpriced. The ocean terrace is where you want to sit for a full meal, but if you're here for cocktails and something lighter, head to the Level 2 bar, where classic negronis are served alongside proprietary concoctions like the chili-infused tequila Sea 3.
Live Wire near University Heights lives by the mantra, “Cold beer, warm friends,” and to back it up, it has a cult following of local regulars who frequent the dive bar for its cheap drinks and second-to-none jukebox, which is loaded with new wave and punk jams. While you’re waiting for the crowd by the bar to fizzle out (you’ll be waiting a while), you can play pool or try your hand at the pinball machine.
Plant-based comfort fare and tasty craft cocktails are served amid gothic Victorian decor at this South Park brick-and-mortar from chef Kory Stetina, who previously organized the pop-up dinner series Love.Like.Beer. Generous portions and affordable prices make Kindred a worthy gamble, even if you're not entirely convinced of the vegan lifestyle. Seared cauliflower steak, Memphis BBQ jackfruit sandwich, and green garbanzo chili all prove worthy alternatives to meat entrées, while brunch items like smoked carrot (in lieu of smoked salmon) and banana bread French toast topped with whipped coconut cream and dark chocolate are reminders that dairy and eggs aren't a requisite for your weekend mornings.
This Hillcrest restaurant serves market-driven continental cuisine in an airy, mid-century inspired space. There's a distinctly New American feel to the menu, evident in shareable small plates like rich chicken liver toast with house mostarda and grilled levain drizzled with olive oil; entrée options highlight the spot's wood-fired grill, especially the standout prime Flatiron steak, juicy and decadent with roasted potatoes. Mixology-forward cocktails reign at the quartz-topped bar (pro tip: try the TRUST cocktail #2, which marries jalapeño-infused tequila, fresh grapefruit and cucumber juice, agave, and a dash of firewater bitters), where communal seating proves a pleasant alternative for those unable to make last minute reservations during peak dinner and brunch times.
Housed in the oldest beer- and wine- licensed location in San Diego, Hamilton’s Tavern is a traditional neighborhood drinkery in the heart of South Park. Named after Marine veteran Herman Hamilton who frequents the bar religiously, Hamilton’s is rooted in a commitment to unparalleled hospitality, making you feel more like a friend than a customer, whether you come in for a beer or a meal. In addition to potato concoctions like garlic truffle tots and Blair-style tots smothered in garlic, green onions, bacon, and Cheddar, snacks include Baja chili dogs, hush puppies, buffalo wings, and banh mi sandwiches. The California-centric beer program features Monkey Paw Brewing Co., Russian River Brewing Co., and other local craft breweries.
South Park’s Whistle Stop Bar features a full bar with twelve beers on draft, bottled beers, wine, and top-shelf and well liquor. The low-key dive bar has a quaint interior, with grass green wood paneling and an impressive jukebox selection. The crowd of regulars will frequent this haunt for its weekly DJ events, movie screenings, and giant Connect Four game, which is, in our opinion, Whistle Stop’s highlight. Though there’s no food in-house, food trucks roll by on the reg.
At False Idol, the saying "secrets secrets are no fun" couldn't be farther from the truth. This hidden Tiki bar is found through a stainless steel door next to the main bar at Craft & Commerce, and once you pass crates of pineapples and citrus fruit, you'll find a Polynesian oasis brimming with tropical drinks and wood-carved decor. The bar slings a mix of classic and modern Tiki drinks, including the citrusy Demerara Dry Float and the Pearl Diver with a spiced butter syrup. There's no food here, so if you're looking for something to eat, head back to Craft & Commerce.
Herb & Wood relies a very simple concept: fresh proteins and vegetables roasted in a wood-fire oven and plated meticulously. The space is massive; all 4,000 square feet are divided among four areas: a sleek, chic lounge, a “lavender lounge” with a porch-like atmosphere, and a fireplace-heated patio. The menu features highlights like a roasted branzino stuffed with lemon herb and served with olive tapenade and Serrano ham as well as gnocchi with oxtail, roasted garlic, parsley, chive, sherry, parmesan, and horseradish.
Coronado Brewing Company at Imperial Beach is a family-owned seaside brewpub with gorgeous views, American comfort food, and a selection of IPAs, ales, and Pilsners. Priding itself on a “chill” atmosphere, the brewery serves a range of seafood, burgers, tacos, and snacks in a casual counter-serve space. Favorites include the calamari strips, garlic fries, and blackened ahi tuna sandwich. Come hungry but not hangry, as lines can get long and seating can be limited.
Fathom Bistro Bait & Tackle is a sea-themed craft beer hideaway with gluttonous eats that may just take you exactly one fathom (or 6ft) under.
This two-in-one Pacific Beach spot consists of a grab-and-go poke joint (Good Time Poke) and a tiki-themed speakeasy (The Grass Skirt). Good Time Poke is the daytime spot of the two, serving traditional and not-so-traditional riffs on the classic Hawaiian raw fish salad. Enjoy a signature bowl and pork belly steamed buns, or create your own poke… and still get the pork belly steamed buns. A pair of double doors at the back of Good Time Poke leads to The Grass Skirt, where quintessential Tiki drinks are made with high-quality rum, and an Asian-and-Hawaiian-inflected food menu features small plates like kimchee fried rice, shrimp yakisoba, and drunken noodles. There's poke here too, but it's a bit more meta than what's served at the fronting cafe. Exhibit A: the Tuna Ribbon Poke Fishbowl served atop a fishbowl, complete with live goldfish. Raw fish, live fish, we'll take it.
Perhaps Abnormal Beer Co. is abnormal because it artfully (and successfully) combines three of our favorite things: brewery, winery, and fine dining. The brewery churns out beers that are drinkable, full-flavored, and easily paired with the food that is served in the adjoining open-kitchen restaurant space Cork and Craft. The food program is elevated New American fare, with entrees like black truffle-roasted game hen bookended by starters like wagyu beef tartare with Fresno chilies, Asian pears, miso aioli, pickled mushrooms, and crispy wonton and desserts like gingerbread cheesecake with caramel corn. Favorite house-made wines include No. 04 chardonnay with notes of apple and pear and No. 01 Chocolate Berry port, which is sinfully sweet and deceptively strong.
North Park’s ChuckAlek Biergarten is an outdoor-seating-only, community-conscious biergarten that shares its space with a children’s playground, an urban garden, and a workshop area for the non-profit organization Art Produce. With an emphasis on reviving old school styles of beer, ChuckAlek focuses on German-style lagers, original era porters and stouts, and funky sours. Complement your brews with bites from Tostadas, the adjacent Mexican restaurant where ceviche-topped tostadas offer a fresh take on seafood small bites.