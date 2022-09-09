San Diego's Best Bars for Boozing by the Beach

North County’s dirty little secret when it comes to beach bars is that there aren’t a whole lot that have actual views of, well, the beach. The hilly topography has a lot to do with that, and while Tower 13 might not be the most rollicking spot for late at night, it does have flawless real estate. The huge windows that line its walls offer great views from inside the bar, but the real key with Tower 13 is to snag one of the picnic tables outside around sunset. It has cheap drinks, half-price tequila shots all day Wednesday, and live music multiple nights each week.