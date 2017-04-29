The 22 Best Boozy Brunches in San Diego Right Now

Sessions Public Ocean Beach The deal: Saturday from noon-3pm and Sunday from 10am-3pm, bottomless mimosas are $10 when you order an entrée or $5 individually. Make your own Bloody for only $5, or stick with something simple like craft beers for $3.

Draft Mission Beach The deal: Have brunch by the beach at Draft from 9am-3pm on Saturdays and Sundays. House Bloody Marys and micheladas are $10 and local shandies made with Saint Archer Blonde Ale, Mexican Sprite, and lime are $5.

Sandbar Mission Beach The deal: Big Ass Bloodys, with a skewer full of meats, cheeses, and French toast, are $12, Champagne bottles are $15 (served with a carafe of orange juice or watermelon juice), and watermelon mimosas are $6.

Grant Grill Mission Beach The deal: Indulge yourself in the build-your-own waffle bar Sundays from 9am-2pm. Try any combination of three or four waffle varieties and 20-25 sweet and savory toppings for $26. You’re going to need something to wash down all those waffles, so you might as well add unlimited sparkling wine to your brunch for only $5 more.

Taste & Thirst Mission Beach The deal: Brunch isn’t just for weekends at Taste & Thirst. Everyday until 2pm, get $3 mimosas, $15 Champagne bottles, and single Bloody Marys for $4 -- or make them doubles for $6.

Herringbone La Jolla The deal: On Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-2pm, you can get a single mimosa for $10 or bottomless mimosas for $18. This should not be a complicated decision.

Queenstown Public House Little Italy The deal: Saturday and Sunday from 9am-2pm, carafes of mimosas or sangria are $35. Choose from three different flavors of mimosa and four different kinds of sangria.

Silver Fox Pacific Beach The deal: For the early birds, or for those still going strong from the night before, Silver Fox has $2 Bloody Marys and $2 screwdrivers from 6-10am on Sundays.

Duck Dive Pacific Beach The deal: Absolut Bloody Buddies served in a Mason jar are just $3 and bottomless mimosas are $15.

PB Cantina Pacific Beach The deal: Brunch items like breakfast tacos and the Morning After Burger are served every day until 2pm, but Friday-Sunday you can get bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys for $9.95 until 3pm. If you can drag yourself out of bed on Saturday and Sunday before 11:30am, you can also get the Sunrise Special -- two eggs, pancakes, bacon, and home fries for $4.50.

Small Bar University Heights The deal: From 10am-2pm on Saturdays and Sundays, all brunch menu items come with your choice of a French 75, mimosa, michelada, Bloody Mary, or draft beer.

Bootlegger East Village The deal: Bottomless mimosas are flowing until 3pm for just $12.95 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Bub’s at the Ballpark East Village The deal: From 10am-2pm on Saturday and Sunday, they have a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar with more than 50 condiments and five different kinds of salts for rimming your glass -- including crushed Cheetos. They also have a mimosa bar with four different juices and and a fruit skewer for your drink. Both are just $8 each.

Lips North Park The deal: $17.95 lets you choose from their brunch menu and your order comes with unlimited Bloody Marys, mimosas, or Champagne, OR you can add unlimited Smirnoff frozen cosmos for $8.50. Don’t forget, there’s a $5 cover on Sundays.

West Coast Tavern North Park The deal: Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm, West Coast Tavern has a large list of brunch cocktails for every budget. Hangover cures like the Vitamin C, made from Champagne and Red Bull, start at $4. If that won’t cut it, a maple Old Fashioned made with maple bourbon and bacon is $10 and pitchers of cocktails like their mule start at $20.

The Pearl Point Loma The deal: For $22.50 you can pick a food item from their brunch menu and (almost) bottomless mimosas are included until 2pm.

JRDN Pacific Beach The deal: Enjoy brunch with beach views on Saturdays and Sundays while sipping on build-your-own mimosas. Sip on cava for $9 a glass ($30 a bottle) or prosecco for $10 a glass, ($37 a bottle), or mix them with fresh concoctions like a blood orange rosemary, pineapple mango, or blackberry mint. Don’t forget to order the baked French toast!

Breakfast Republic North Park & Point Loma The deal: Enjoy breakfast all day, every day, at the appropriately named Breakfast Republic. Visit either the North Park or Point Loma location for $8 beer flights, specialty drinks like a prosecco fresh-squeezed orange mimosa for $8, or a ginger kombucha mule for $8. Soak up the alcohol with a flight of churro, cinnamon roll, or pineapple upside-down pancakes.

Madison on Park University Heights The deal: Order a brunch cocktail for $9 or a Madison Mimosa for $7.50, or better yet, splurge and get a pitcher. Mimosa flavors include orange pineapple kale, cucumber honey, lemon blackberry, or Honeycrisp apple pomegranate.

The Rabbit Hole Normal Heights The deal: Visit Saturday and Sundays from 9:30am-2pm for $10 bottles of Champagne, $5 Bloody Marys, $4 Busch micheladas or The Dude cocktail for $9. Catch a game while you’re drinking and order a Rabbit Hole Special.

Dunedin North Park North Park The deal: $1 mimosas from 9am-12pm on Saturdays and Sundays... seriously! Or choose a Champagne cocktail like the lavender blueberry or pom-fizz for $9 a glass. Beer cocktails are available for the beer-lovers, which pair well with steak, shrimp & grits.

The Nolen Downtown The deal: A build-your-own-mimosa bar for $45, which includes a bottle of Champagne and several house-made shrubs to mix with. Brunch features gorgeous rooftop views with hand-crafted Bloody Marys for $11 each, and breakfast bites like the carnitas Benedict and beer-braised short rib tot hash.