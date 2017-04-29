Food & Drink

The 22 Best Boozy Brunches in San Diego Right Now

By and Updated On 04/19/2017 at 05:48PM EST By And Updated On 04/19/2017 at 05:48PM EST
Boozy Brunches SD
The Nolen

Trending

related

This Is the Nicest Public Bathroom in New York City

related

15 Unforgettable Cities to Visit Before You Turn 30

related

Netflix's 'Casting JonBenet' Is Unlike Any Other True Crime Documentary

related

Google and Facebook Lost $100 Million in a Major Scam

Stuff You'll Like

related

Liking These Books Decreases the Likelihood of Getting a Date

related

United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Overheats

related

Watch This Idiot Sting Himself With a Venomous Fish

Everyone knows San Diego loves a good brunch almost as much as it loves a good burrito. We've also been known to enjoy a drink or two or three or... how many was that again? Therefore, it stands to reason that when you combine brunch with sweet (sometimes endless!) deals on booze, you've found our formula to true happiness. Here are 22 places, broken down by neighborhood, where you can get the most out of your brunch drinking dollars.

Sessions Public

Ocean Beach

The deal: Saturday from noon-3pm and Sunday from 10am-3pm, bottomless mimosas are $10 when you order an entrée or $5 individually. Make your own Bloody for only $5, or stick with something simple like craft beers for $3.

Related

related

Why San Diego Will Always Be America's Tiki Capital

related

We Drank Margaritas Across San Diego to Find the City's Best

related

San Diego's Best Coffee Shops

related

Why San Diego Will Always Be America's Tiki Capital
Draft
Draft

Draft

Mission Beach

The deal: Have brunch by the beach at Draft from 9am-3pm on Saturdays and Sundays. House Bloody Marys and micheladas are $10 and local shandies made with Saint Archer Blonde Ale, Mexican Sprite, and lime are $5.

sandbar san diego
Sandbar

Sandbar

Mission Beach

The deal: Big Ass Bloodys, with a skewer full of meats, cheeses, and French toast, are $12, Champagne bottles are $15 (served with a carafe of orange juice or watermelon juice), and watermelon mimosas are $6.

Grant Grill
Grant Grill

Grant Grill

Mission Beach

The deal: Indulge yourself in the build-your-own waffle bar Sundays from 9am-2pm. Try any combination of three or four waffle varieties and 20-25 sweet and savory toppings for $26. You’re going to need something to wash down all those waffles, so you might as well add unlimited sparkling wine to your brunch for only $5 more.

Taste & Thirst
Taste & Thirst

Taste & Thirst

Mission Beach

The deal: Brunch isn’t just for weekends at Taste & Thirst. Everyday until 2pm, get $3 mimosas, $15 Champagne bottles, and single Bloody Marys for $4 -- or make them doubles for $6.

related

Here's Where You Should Be Drinking Tequila in San Diego

related

We Drank Margaritas Across San Diego to Find the City's Best
La Jolla Boozy Brunches SD
Marie Buck

Herringbone

La Jolla

The deal: On Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-2pm, you can get a single mimosa for $10 or bottomless mimosas for $18. This should not be a complicated decision.

Queenstown public house
Kelly Moses

Queenstown Public House

Little Italy

The deal: Saturday and Sunday from 9am-2pm, carafes of mimosas or sangria are $35. Choose from three different flavors of mimosa and four different kinds of sangria.

Silver Fox

Pacific Beach

The deal: For the early birds, or for those still going strong from the night before, Silver Fox has $2 Bloody Marys and $2 screwdrivers from 6-10am on Sundays.

The Duck Dive
The Duck Dive

Duck Dive

Pacific Beach

The deal: Absolut Bloody Buddies served in a Mason jar are just $3 and bottomless mimosas are $15.

PB Cantina
PB Cantina

PB Cantina

Pacific Beach

The deal: Brunch items like breakfast tacos and the Morning After Burger are served every day until 2pm, but Friday-Sunday you can get bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys for $9.95 until 3pm. If you can drag yourself out of bed on Saturday and Sunday before 11:30am, you can also get the Sunrise Special -- two eggs, pancakes, bacon, and home fries for $4.50.

Small Bar

University Heights

The deal: From 10am-2pm on Saturdays and Sundays, all brunch menu items come with your choice of a French 75, mimosa, michelada, Bloody Mary, or draft beer. 

Bootlegger

East Village

The deal: Bottomless mimosas are flowing until 3pm for just $12.95 on Saturdays and Sundays.

related

San Diego’s 12 Most Beautiful Bars

related

San Diego's Best Coffee Shops
Bub's at the Ballpark
Bub's at the Ballpark

Bub’s at the Ballpark

East Village

The deal: From 10am-2pm on Saturday and Sunday, they have a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar with more than 50 condiments and five different kinds of salts for rimming your glass -- including crushed Cheetos. They also have a mimosa bar with four different juices and and a fruit skewer for your drink. Both are just $8 each.

Lips

North Park

The deal: $17.95 lets you choose from their brunch menu and your order comes with unlimited Bloody Marys, mimosas, or Champagne, OR you can add unlimited Smirnoff frozen cosmos for $8.50. Don’t forget, there’s a $5 cover on Sundays.

West Coast Tavern
West Coast Tavern

West Coast Tavern

North Park

The deal: Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm, West Coast Tavern has a large list of brunch cocktails for every budget. Hangover cures like the Vitamin C, made from Champagne and Red Bull, start at $4. If that won’t cut it, a maple Old Fashioned made with maple bourbon and bacon is $10 and pitchers of cocktails like their mule start at $20.

The Pearl
The Pearl

The Pearl

Point Loma

The deal: For $22.50 you can pick a food item from their brunch menu and (almost) bottomless mimosas are included until 2pm.

jrdn
Tower23 Hotel

JRDN

Pacific Beach

The deal: Enjoy brunch with beach views on Saturdays and Sundays while sipping on build-your-own mimosas. Sip on cava for $9 a glass ($30 a bottle) or prosecco for $10 a glass, ($37 a bottle), or mix them with fresh concoctions like a blood orange rosemary, pineapple mango, or blackberry mint. Don’t forget to order the baked French toast!

related

San Diego’s New Must-Hit Happy Hours

related

Here's Where You Should Be Drinking Tequila in San Diego
Breakfast Republic
Alternative Strategies

Breakfast Republic

North Park & Point Loma

The deal: Enjoy breakfast all day, every day, at the appropriately named Breakfast Republic. Visit either the North Park or Point Loma location for $8 beer flights, specialty drinks like a prosecco fresh-squeezed orange mimosa for $8, or a ginger kombucha mule for $8. Soak up the alcohol with a flight of churro, cinnamon roll, or pineapple upside-down pancakes.

Madison on Park
Andy Boyd

Madison on Park

University Heights

The deal: Order a brunch cocktail for $9 or a Madison Mimosa for $7.50, or better yet, splurge and get a pitcher. Mimosa flavors include orange pineapple kale, cucumber honey, lemon blackberry, or Honeycrisp apple pomegranate.  

The Rabbit Hole
The Rabbit Hole

The Rabbit Hole

Normal Heights

The deal: Visit Saturday and Sundays from 9:30am-2pm for $10 bottles of Champagne, $5 Bloody Marys, $4 Busch micheladas or The Dude cocktail for $9. Catch a game while you’re drinking and order a Rabbit Hole Special.

Dunedin North Park
Dunedin North Park

Dunedin North Park

North Park

The deal: $1 mimosas from 9am-12pm on Saturdays and Sundays... seriously! Or choose a Champagne cocktail like the lavender blueberry or pom-fizz for $9 a glass. Beer cocktails are available for the beer-lovers, which pair well with steak, shrimp & grits.

related

The 8 Best Coffee Roasters in San Diego

related

San Diego’s 12 Most Beautiful Bars
The Nolen
The Nolen

The Nolen

Downtown

The deal: A build-your-own-mimosa bar for $45, which includes a bottle of Champagne and several house-made shrubs to mix with. Brunch features gorgeous rooftop views with hand-crafted Bloody Marys for $11 each, and breakfast bites like the carnitas Benedict and beer-braised short rib tot hash.

Sign up here for our daily San Diego email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Michelle Poveda moved to San Diego in 2000 to attend San Diego State University, and never left. The daughter of immigrant parents from Quito, Ecuador, she’s a fluent Spanish speaker, a lover of travel, a foodie, a wannabe yogi, and an accomplished freelance writer. Follow her life adventures on her website and on Twitter @MichellePoveda.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Why San Diego Will Always Be America's Tiki Capital

related

READ MORE
San Diego's Best Seasonal Beers for Winter

related

READ MORE
Why Are So Many San Diego Breweries Moving to Virginia?

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More