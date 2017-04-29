The 22 Best Boozy Brunches in San Diego Right Now

Everyone knows San Diego loves a good brunch almost as much as it loves a good burrito. We've also been known to enjoy a drink or two or three or... how many was that again? Therefore, it stands to reason that when you combine brunch with sweet (sometimes endless!) deals on booze, you've found our formula to true happiness. Here are 22 places, broken down by neighborhood, where you can get the most out of your brunch drinking dollars.
Sessions Public
Ocean Beach
The deal: Saturday from noon-3pm and Sunday from 10am-3pm, bottomless mimosas are $10 when you order an entrée or $5 individually. Make your own Bloody for only $5, or stick with something simple like craft beers for $3.
Draft
Mission Beach
The deal: Have brunch by the beach at Draft from 9am-3pm on Saturdays and Sundays. House Bloody Marys and micheladas are $10 and local shandies made with Saint Archer Blonde Ale, Mexican Sprite, and lime are $5.
Sandbar
Mission Beach
The deal: Big Ass Bloodys, with a skewer full of meats, cheeses, and French toast, are $12, Champagne bottles are $15 (served with a carafe of orange juice or watermelon juice), and watermelon mimosas are $6.
Grant Grill
Mission Beach
The deal: Indulge yourself in the build-your-own waffle bar Sundays from 9am-2pm. Try any combination of three or four waffle varieties and 20-25 sweet and savory toppings for $26. You’re going to need something to wash down all those waffles, so you might as well add unlimited sparkling wine to your brunch for only $5 more.
Taste & Thirst
Mission Beach
The deal: Brunch isn’t just for weekends at Taste & Thirst. Everyday until 2pm, get $3 mimosas, $15 Champagne bottles, and single Bloody Marys for $4 -- or make them doubles for $6.
Herringbone
La Jolla
The deal: On Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-2pm, you can get a single mimosa for $10 or bottomless mimosas for $18. This should not be a complicated decision.
Queenstown Public House
Little Italy
The deal: Saturday and Sunday from 9am-2pm, carafes of mimosas or sangria are $35. Choose from three different flavors of mimosa and four different kinds of sangria.
Silver Fox
Pacific Beach
The deal: For the early birds, or for those still going strong from the night before, Silver Fox has $2 Bloody Marys and $2 screwdrivers from 6-10am on Sundays.
Duck Dive
Pacific Beach
The deal: Absolut Bloody Buddies served in a Mason jar are just $3 and bottomless mimosas are $15.
PB Cantina
Pacific Beach
The deal: Brunch items like breakfast tacos and the Morning After Burger are served every day until 2pm, but Friday-Sunday you can get bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys for $9.95 until 3pm. If you can drag yourself out of bed on Saturday and Sunday before 11:30am, you can also get the Sunrise Special -- two eggs, pancakes, bacon, and home fries for $4.50.
Small Bar
University Heights
The deal: From 10am-2pm on Saturdays and Sundays, all brunch menu items come with your choice of a French 75, mimosa, michelada, Bloody Mary, or draft beer.
Bootlegger
East Village
The deal: Bottomless mimosas are flowing until 3pm for just $12.95 on Saturdays and Sundays.
Bub’s at the Ballpark
East Village
The deal: From 10am-2pm on Saturday and Sunday, they have a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar with more than 50 condiments and five different kinds of salts for rimming your glass -- including crushed Cheetos. They also have a mimosa bar with four different juices and and a fruit skewer for your drink. Both are just $8 each.
Lips
North Park
The deal: $17.95 lets you choose from their brunch menu and your order comes with unlimited Bloody Marys, mimosas, or Champagne, OR you can add unlimited Smirnoff frozen cosmos for $8.50. Don’t forget, there’s a $5 cover on Sundays.
West Coast Tavern
North Park
The deal: Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm, West Coast Tavern has a large list of brunch cocktails for every budget. Hangover cures like the Vitamin C, made from Champagne and Red Bull, start at $4. If that won’t cut it, a maple Old Fashioned made with maple bourbon and bacon is $10 and pitchers of cocktails like their mule start at $20.
The Pearl
Point Loma
The deal: For $22.50 you can pick a food item from their brunch menu and (almost) bottomless mimosas are included until 2pm.
JRDN
Pacific Beach
The deal: Enjoy brunch with beach views on Saturdays and Sundays while sipping on build-your-own mimosas. Sip on cava for $9 a glass ($30 a bottle) or prosecco for $10 a glass, ($37 a bottle), or mix them with fresh concoctions like a blood orange rosemary, pineapple mango, or blackberry mint. Don’t forget to order the baked French toast!
Breakfast Republic
North Park & Point Loma
The deal: Enjoy breakfast all day, every day, at the appropriately named Breakfast Republic. Visit either the North Park or Point Loma location for $8 beer flights, specialty drinks like a prosecco fresh-squeezed orange mimosa for $8, or a ginger kombucha mule for $8. Soak up the alcohol with a flight of churro, cinnamon roll, or pineapple upside-down pancakes.
Madison on Park
University Heights
The deal: Order a brunch cocktail for $9 or a Madison Mimosa for $7.50, or better yet, splurge and get a pitcher. Mimosa flavors include orange pineapple kale, cucumber honey, lemon blackberry, or Honeycrisp apple pomegranate.
The Rabbit Hole
Normal Heights
The deal: Visit Saturday and Sundays from 9:30am-2pm for $10 bottles of Champagne, $5 Bloody Marys, $4 Busch micheladas or The Dude cocktail for $9. Catch a game while you’re drinking and order a Rabbit Hole Special.
Dunedin North Park
North Park
The deal: $1 mimosas from 9am-12pm on Saturdays and Sundays... seriously! Or choose a Champagne cocktail like the lavender blueberry or pom-fizz for $9 a glass. Beer cocktails are available for the beer-lovers, which pair well with steak, shrimp & grits.
The Nolen
Downtown
The deal: A build-your-own-mimosa bar for $45, which includes a bottle of Champagne and several house-made shrubs to mix with. Brunch features gorgeous rooftop views with hand-crafted Bloody Marys for $11 each, and breakfast bites like the carnitas Benedict and beer-braised short rib tot hash.
