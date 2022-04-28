31 Essential Craft Breweries You Need to Try in San Diego

It’s no secret that San Diegans love their beer, and, Portland notwithstanding, we have the best craft beer scene in the country. In a city with 150+ breweries, though, finding the right one for the right occasion can be more than you bargained for. Whether you’re looking to sip suds in a scenic beer garden by the beach, take in rooftop views with a growler in hand, or pair your brews with some of our city’s best Mexican food, there’s a San Diego brewery that can fill the bill. To help you navigate the array of choices, we (selflessly) drank lots of local beers and compiled a guide to the best breweries in town, from the well-known to the hidden gems, from the longstanding to the up-and-coming, to help you plan out your next pint. Now go on and get to sippin’.