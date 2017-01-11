We Asked San Diego Baristas for Their Favorite Coffee Drinks Right Now

"The cortado, made with equal parts espresso and steamed milk, is my go-to, thanks to its silky texture and bold flavor. Many customers raise an eyebrow when they discover this little gem. Even regulars treat themselves to a cortado once in awhile, and of course, we have those who wouldn't go a day without one."

-- Joe Wesolek, The WestBean Coffee Roasters

“The cortado is my favorite drink because it really showcases the espresso shots combined with just the perfect amount of textured steamed milk. For those coffee drinkers who don’t prefer that much milk but still love the boldness of an espresso shot, like myself, the cortado is the perfect balance."

-- Audreal Gillett, Dark Horse Coffee Roasters