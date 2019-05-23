The Best LGBTQ Bars in San Diego

Recommended Video Travel Escape Reality in This San Diego Tiki Bar Speakeasy

Gossip Grill Hillcrest A women’s bar where everyone is welcome

Lesbian bars are sadly lacking in San Diego (like in many cities), but Gossip Grill remains a friendly, all-inclusive meeting spot where the ladies always outnumber the boys. There’s a full patio bar and restaurant for day drinking, brunching, and cozy dinners around the fire pits -- and then after dark, they transform into a nightclub where you can dance yourself silly until the wee hours. The popular Wake & Bake Brunch features their usual brunch items, bottomless mimosas, and a specially curated “munchie menu” by Chef Nicole, along with a free wristband that gets you into the MJ Tours cannabis bus conveniently located outside. Happy hour is justifiably busy: each purchased drink gets you a token for a freebie that can be used immediately or saved for a future visit.

The Rail Hillcrest Sip signature cocktails in San Diego’s oldest gay bar

Originally known as The Brass Rail, this circa 1930’s historic haunt opened in the Orpheum Theatre downtown as a popular lunch spot and after-hours hangout for young professionals, where law enforcement would regularly barge in with flashlights, shouting “Hands above the bar!” After relocating to the Hillcrest gayborhood in the '60s, The Rail hosts popular weekly events like Thursday Country Dance Nights and Sabados En Fuego, featuring hot Latin go-go dancers and deeply discounted margaritas. Plus, every third Thursday packs in the ladies during Girl's Night Out.

The Loft Hillcrest A low key dive bar with heavy pours and hot bartenders

There’s nothing not to love about The Loft -- the drinks are strong, the bartenders are sexy and the juke box is jammin’ -- in other words, it’s just about the perfect dive bar. A popular first stop for a night of bar hopping or dancing, the charming atmosphere and laid back vibe might just make you lose track of time and miss stops two, three, and four... not that you’ll regret it.

Martinis Above Fourth Hillcrest Savor huge martinis in a swanky cabaret

Martinis Above Fourth more than lives up to its name with nearly 100 different martinis and specialty cocktails, along with a seasonally focused menu. Cabaret-style entertainment from comedy to music to celebrity impersonations happens most nights, and the cleverly color-coded calendar lets you know at a glance whether it’s a no-cover or ticketed show. Happy hour specials run from 4-7pm and 10pm-closing every day and all evening on Mondays, so you really have no excuse not to cruise on in.

Flicks Hillcrest Karaoke and cheap, strong drinks are the headliners here

Located in the heart of Hillcrest, Flicks has been a local favorite for more than 33 years. All day Happy Hour brings the joy on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Welfare Wednesdays feature wallet-friendly $2 well drinks from 9pm. If you dare, strut your stuff at Saturday night’s regularly scheduled Underwear Show to win $100, plus free swag from Manfest.

Urban Mo’s Bar & Grill Hillcrest A favorite brunch spot with bottomless mimosas

The party never really stops at Urban Mo’s, a hetero-friendly gay bar famous for its daily bottomless mimosas and Sunday Funday brunches. Sunday evening MEMEbox lets you text that cute guy you’re crushing on from across the room IRL, while enjoying $2 Bud Lights, rotating DJs, and sexy go-gos. Nobody goes hungry at Showtunes Spaghetti Tuesdays, where a measly $6.50 gets you all-you-can-eat pasta and all the showtunes you can sing along with starting at 5pm, along with $6.50 Black Lemonades, $6.50 Skyy Vodka Cocktails, and $4.75 Big Ass Bud Lights from 6pm till closing.

PECS North Park Chill vibes, friendly bartenders, and a great patio

One of the 50 most popular gay bars in the USA, PECS is a popular stomping ground for bears/cubs and the folks who love them. Stop in on the first Saturday of the month for THIRST night, where $10 gets you three hours of drafts poured by hot beermongers. Gamers should hit up Tuesdays for POUNDTOWN, with competitive fighting game fun and $1 off beers on the patio starting at 9pm.

Hillcrest Brewing Company Hillcrest Quaff beer in the world’s first gay brewery

San Diego’s world class craft beer culture makes it a given that we’d also be the home to the world’s first gay brewery. High ceilings and an Instagram-worthy chandelier, plenty of bar and table seating, plus a good-sized, dog-friendly patio make this a favorite hangout for families, locals and neighborhood sports leagues. The naughtily named beers -- like the popular Banana Hammock Scotch Ale and Perle Necklace, made with perle hops -- pair perfectly with their pizzas, wings and house-made pretzels. Hit them up on Mondays for $.75 wings, and $3 Kill the Keg pours featuring a new style every week.

San Diego Eagle North Park Make all your leather fantasies come true

Leather isn’t a requirement at San Diego Eagle... but it’s definitely highly encouraged. Small, dusky, and decidedly masculine, there’s plenty of dimly lit corners for close encounters and getting to know you rendezvous. Daily happy hours run till 8pm, with $3 wells and free pool games; special events include Gear Night every Saturday, plus other kink and fetish nights including Yellow Hanky Socials and Rubber and Latex Nights.