Cool Off at San Diego’s Best Poolside Bars This Summer

We dearly love our San Diego beaches, but sometimes we just want to take a dip without having to vacuum out our car when we get home. We also love sitting in comfy loungers and sipping refreshing cocktails, which is prohibited at our beaches (the cocktails, not the loungers). What’s the solution? Head to one of the city’s luxe hotel pools to get your sunshine fix, along with sky-high city views, lazy river floats, pool parties, movies, and loads of other options.

Take advantage of these poolside oases through ResortPass, an actually legitimately useful for the pool-bound San Diegan. Designed by an SD local, the site allows guests to select a resort (currently eight to choose from in the city) and purchase either a day pass, spa pass, or cabana rental. Day passes run anywhere from $20-40, but they still allow you to relax, sunbathe, or have a cocktail delivered poolside without renting a room at the hotel—and better still, they often include discounts on food and drinks.

With that said, we’ve scouted out the best, and here are our picks for the sunniest, sexiest poolside bars in San Diego: