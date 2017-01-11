Enjoy San Diego's Winter at the City's Best Rooftop Bars

Rooftop bars, much like puppies and awkward videos of a flailing Jeb Bush, are things that are universally loved. Open air, great views, and an abundance of alcohol make for a wonderful mixture, especially in the winter when we can relax and thank god we didn't choose to live in Chicago instead. And in San Diego, rooftop bars come with the excuse of watching the best sunsets in the US with a drink in your hand. Why keep wasting your days and nights ordering watered-down beers in sweaty, overcrowded dive bars? Instead, here are seven rooftop bars you should hit up this winter.

ALTITUDE Sky Lounge Gaslamp On top of the San Diego Marriott, ALTITUDE is the tallest open-air rooftop bar on the West Coast at 22-stories up, meaning you get an unfettered, 360-degree view of the entire city. And since it's right next to Petco, you can watch Padres games from ALTITUDE's deck (the bar opens two hours before day games). There's no cover, meaning you don't have to actually pay to watch the Padres game; given how terrible they are right now, it's a bit of a blessing. But there is a dress code, so don't show up in sweatpants and your favorite T-shirt with your favorite expletive in block letters on it. Continue Reading

Amplified Ale Works Pacific Beach One of our favorite rooftop spots in San Diego, Amplified is just steps off the beach on the corner of Pacific Beach Dr and Mission Blvd. It's not the tallest building around, but it makes up for its squatness with its laid-back, ambient vibe and ocean breezes. The brewery itself makes incredible beers (try the Treble Tripel) and pairs them with excellent doner kebabs, which is a dangerously good combo.

Cannonball Mission Beach Cannonball is just about the furthest thing from a hidden gem, but that doesn't mean it's not enjoyable as hell. It's on Ocean Front Walk and, thus, is known to attract a pretty large contingent of tourists. But once you visit, you'll understand why it's become such a mainstay: The glass walls give you a complete view of the busiest stretch of beach in San Diego. The sushi, while not mind-blowing, is enough to do the trick.

LOUNGEsix Gaslamp Finding a rooftop pool bar in the heart of Gaslamp that doesn't get insanely packed and doesn't charge a cover feels too good to be true. The drinks at LOUNGEsix aren't the cheapest in the world but the cocktail program is solid, and when you have a rooftop view of downtown, who really cares?

Catania La Jolla La Jolla might straight-up be the most beautiful part of America, not just San Diego. Getting a rooftop view of downtown La Jolla and the Pacific along with knockout Italian food is what dreams are made of, and Catania offers that in spades. It's pricey, but the duck sugo orecchiette will be the best $25 you've spent.

Hello Betty Fish House Oceanside Too often, lists like these neglect North County, which is outright silly. Just one block off the beach, Hello Betty presents stunning views of the Oceanside Pier. It can get crowded up there with people putting back oyster shooters and ceviche and beers, but head downstairs to the main kitchen for the best salmon burger in town.

RoofTop600 at Andaz Gaslamp Ignoring the fact that its name sounds like a rejected '80s single, RoofTop600 is a great time. It’s clubby, but hey, clubs aren't the worst thing every once in awhile, especially if they come with a kick-ass pool and a clear view to all of downtown.

