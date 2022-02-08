San Diego's Best Sports Bars for Game Day

Old Town is often overlooked by locals who consider it too touristy, but they just haven’t found out about Home & Away yet. Take a break from the big game to step outside into the huge shaded patio for giant Jenga and Connect Four, cornhole, and pingpong, or stay inside to play foosball, pinball, and other classic arcade games. A massive smoker churns out 12-hour smoked pork and chicken for tacos, sandwiches, and nachos. Wash it down with a beer or two from the 22 taps, a craft cocktail, or a shareable pitcher of booze.