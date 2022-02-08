San Diego's Best Sports Bars for Game Day
These bars bring the goods on game day.
Whether you’re a die-hard Rams or Bengals fan or are just showing up for the guac and halftime show, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest party days of the year. It’s got something for everyone, the pageantry of a championship throwdown, plenty of expensive new commercials to check out, and halftime performances that can be charmingly cheesy or instantly iconic. From beer halls to burger bars and more, check out our handy guide for the best sports bars in San Diego to eat, drink, and cheer:
barleymash
Comfy booths, a big wraparound patio, and an additional covered parklet ensure that every seat in the house has a great view of the big show. On game day, barleymash dishes up fan favorites with a twist, like a half-dozen BarleyMacs: cavatappi pasta smothered in poblano beer-cheese sauce, pepper jack beer-cheese sauce, and a three-cheese blend, jacked up with delectable additions like ale-braised pork shoulder or spiced duck confit, and topped with toasty bread crumbs. Wash it down with a local beer from one of their 27 taps or choose something from their impressive selection of bourbon.
Nason's Beer Hall
Nason’s Beer Hall’s polished, upscale vibe features lots of exposed brick, roll-up doors and, of course, dozens of HDTVs, tailgate games, and delicious bites. Whether rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams, you’ll enjoy eats inspired by each city’s most famous dishes. Choose house-made four-way Skyline Chili (you can also get it three-way) or Ramsey’s Tacos, corn tortillas stuffed with adobada pork, grilled pineapple, sweet onion, and cilantro. Pair them with two quarterback-themed Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails; Joe Cool (blood orange, tamarindo, lemon, apricot) or Stafford & Son (Fever Tree ginger beer, lime, bitters), plus specials on beer buckets, micheladas, and shots.
Bub's at the Ballpark
Reclaimed wood, scrap metal, and reused brick alongside community tables and a huge circle bar make Bubs at the Ballpark a warm, inviting spot for a quick drink or an all-day sports session. More than 25 huge screens and the full gamut of NFL, MLB, NBA, college football and basketball and NHL packages give you plenty of sports-viewing options. Game-day staples include wings, tots, and burgers as well as a lighter-fare menu of salads, wraps, and soups. Enjoy Super Bowl Sunday specials like $5 Bud Light drafts, $5 Bud Light Seltzers drafts and cans, and $5.50 Michelob Ultra, Kona Big Wave, and Mango Cart drafts.
The Blind Burro
The Blind Burro serves authentic south of the border street food with a modern flair and flaunts an extensive collection of tequilas, mezcals, bacanoras, and raicillas. Watch the Super Bowl around their island bar while you enjoy specials with their spin on game-day classics, including $4.50 Bud Light Drafts, $5 Bud Light Canned Seltzer, $10 Casamigos Blanco Tequila Shot, $6 Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños, $10 Asada Wings, and $12 Carne Asada Quesadillas.
Dirty Birds
A perennial favorite on various “Best Wings'' lists, Dirty Birds offers 37 different wing sauces, as well as burgers, salads, sandwiches, and loaded tots/fries. All locations have between 10 and 24 rotating beer handles, dozens of flat screen and HDTVs for game viewing, and a full bar with several craft cocktail selections at a reasonable $8-$12 price point. Daily specials include $21.95 all-you-can-eat wings on Mondays after 6 pm and all-day happy hour on Tuesdays. Super Bowl Sunday will feature Dirty Bird’s usual weekend special—$3 Mimosas, $12 Champagne Bottles, $5 Stella Pints, $15 Stella Pitchers, $18 Buckets, and $5 Svedka shots.
Draft Republic
Draft Republic brings the action in your face with more than 70 flat screens, plus great daily specials and a tap list that includes dozens of San Diego’s favorites. Pool tables, ping pong, retro video games, golf and sport simulators provide ample entertainment at halftime and for the non-sports minded folks. Super Bowl Sunday gets you all day happy hour prices—food and drink specials, including $6 select wines and well cocktails along with $5 select draft beers.
Slater's 50/50
With over 100 rotating beers on tap, Slater’s would be a destination unto itself, but add dozens of flat screen TVs, a family-friendly dining room and a large, dog-friendly patio with giant Jenga and you have Liberty Station’s go-to sports watching venue. The menu includes craft cocktails, Palomas, and nitro cold brew coffee on tap, boozy milkshakes, wings, and an array of plain or fancy customizable burgers.
The Rabbit Hole
Brunch and football viewing bring Normal Heights locals to The Rabbit Hole on weekends for delicious, not-your-typical bar food plates such as Butter Prawn Tacos and Five Cheese Mac paired with inventive craft cocktails. The covered outdoor patio features corn hole, giant Jenga, and giant Connect Four games.
Home & Away
Old Town is often overlooked by locals who consider it too touristy, but they just haven’t found out about Home & Away yet. Take a break from the big game to step outside into the huge shaded patio for giant Jenga and Connect Four, cornhole, and pingpong, or stay inside to play foosball, pinball, and other classic arcade games. A massive smoker churns out 12-hour smoked pork and chicken for tacos, sandwiches, and nachos. Wash it down with a beer or two from the 22 taps, a craft cocktail, or a shareable pitcher of booze.
Sandbar
Sandbar is smack in the heart of Mission Beach, embracing the best things about San Diego—sun, sand, and sports. Downstairs, dozens of flat screen TVs give you ample viewing while the huge roll up garage-style doors let in the warm sea air. Upstairs, stunning views of the sunset and the Belmont Park roller coaster will make you forget that sports exist. Foodwise, the award winning tacos are always a favorite choice, as are the breakfast burritos, which are available daily before noon.
Bullpen Bar & Grill
With more than 60 flat screens and an HD projection screen, every seat in the house has an optimal view, while the enormous menu has choices that will keep everyone happy. The Bullpen's comprehensive game schedule also keeps you up-to-date on all special events—including early morning World Cup matches, college and professional championship series, and boxing matches—as well as their popular prime rib dinner nights.
Backyard Kitchen & Tap
Sink into the luxuriously tufted banquettes or a posh outdoor cabana at this upscale sports bar, a mere stone’s throw from the water in Pacific Beach. Known as a Golden State Warriors friendly venue, they show all GSW games with audio unless a live band is playing during game time. Brunch starts at 9 am on weekends and features mimosa flights, premium Bloody Marys, and brunch favorites from Wagyu Sirloin and Eggs to Nashville Hot Fried Chicken.
Social Tap
Given that Social Tap sits just steps from Petco Park, it follows that it’s the premiere spot on Padres game days, but with the entire Directv sports package, you’ll have access to watching all your favorite sporting events including UFC. Grab a seat inside and enjoy 27 TVs including 90” and 110” screens. The from-scratch kitchen serves up lunch, dinner, and a weekend brunch that features killer chilaquiles and Chicken Fried Tri Tip. Three outdoor patios have views inside Petco Park, comfy seating, fire pits, and giant checkers, Pictionary and Candy Land games.
The Deck at Moonshine Flats
Proud supporters of the LA Rams, SDSU Aztecs, and USC Trojans, The Deck is the ultimate tailgate destination without the hassle of, well, actual tailgating. Backyard-style games include cornhole, ping pong, and shuffleboard, while multiple bars and beer tubs keep the libations flowing. The delicious smokehouse barbecue menu features brisket, tri tip, ribs, pulled pork, and chicken. Super Bowl Sunday will include smokehouse BBQ specials like Pork Belly Burnt Ends and Smoked Wings, along with beer and drink specials, including $25 Coors Light/Miller Lite buckets, $30 Topo Chico seltzer buckets, $20 bottomless mimosas, and $7 Jack Daniels shots.
Bar One
Bar One opens early on weekends so you can enjoy their mouth-watering, Italian-influenced bites along with all the NCAA and NFL games. Brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday and features classics such as sliders, breakfast burritos, and Belgian waffles. Lunch and dinner options include sandwiches, subs, burgers, and links. A dozen taps, a short wine list, and a selection of classic craft cocktails round out the offerings, and make this place more than just a spot to watch a game.