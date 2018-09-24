San Diego's Best Sports Bars for Game Day

Summer may be over, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing in San Diego: We’re ready for the Major League Baseball playoffs and World Series, as well as the start of NCAA and NFL football and all sorts of collegiate and professional sporting events. And, since it’s no fun to cheer on your favorite teams all alone at home, we've gathered together 15 of San Diego's best watering holes that feature loads of food and drink specials, giant-screen TVs, and state-of-the-art sound systems for the best possible viewing experience.
Drink This Winter Bourbon Smash and Conquer Cold Weather Forever
Dirty Birds
Pacific Beach, College Area, Liberty Station
A local favorite for chicken wings and live sports
A perennial star on “Best Wings” lists, Dirty Birds offers 37 different wing sauces, as well as burgers, salads, sandwiches, and, at the Liberty Station and College Area locales, gourmet pizza. All locations have between 10 and 24 rotating beer handles, dozens of flat screens and HDTVs for game viewing, and a full bar with several craft cocktail selections at a reasonable $8-10 price point. Daily specials vary by venue, but all feature $15.99 all-you-can-eat wings on Mondays after 6pm and all-day happy hours on Tuesdays.
Deals: Happy hour runs Mon-Fri from 3-6pm, with half-price wings and select pitchers of beer, plus a variety of daily specials.
Draft Republic
La Jolla, Carlsbad
Huge Bloody Marys with elaborate garnishes reign supreme here
Draft Republic opens early on Sundays in La Jolla and Carlsbad to serve up delicious game day breakfast specials from 9:30am to 1pm, plus an assortment of draft pick drinks including a Mimosa Flight, a 24-ounce Hail Mary Bloody Mary with a fanciful cheeseburger/bacon/fried pickle garnish and select brews at $5 for a 24-ounce pour. Pool tables, pingpong, and retro video games provide ample entertainment at halftime and for the non-sports-minded folks.
Deals: Happy hour runs daily from 2-6pm and 10pm-close, with $6 select beer, wine, or well drinks, $7 select appetizers, and $17.95 for a burger or sandwich, any draft beer, salad, and fries. Gridiron Sundays for brunch and drink specials from 9:30am-1pm.
Goodbar
Point Loma
Local hangout with a happy hour for your dog
Point Loma’s newest watering hole is a no-frills, laid-back bar that offers great deals every day of the week, including $15 bottomless mimosas on NFL Sundays starting at 9:30am, $5 IPA Mondays and Tuesdays from 7pm till closing, and Yappy Hour Thursdays, featuring free treats for all the pups, plus $5 Deep Eddy cocktails till 9pm. They don’t serve food here, but they're cool with you bringing in outside munchies and have recently completed a deal with neighboring Surfside Deli to create a menu exclusively for football Sundays.
Deals: Happy hour runs daily from 3-7pm, with $3 PBR pints, $4 craft beer pints, and $5 well drinks, plus daily specials.
Elbow Room
Kearny Mesa
A haven for Browns fans, with a 10-foot TV screen
The Cleveland Browns may be setting all the wrong kinds of records, but members of the Dawg Pound are loyal to their team no matter where they live. Elbow Room in Kearny Mesa is the proud home of the San Diego Browns Backers as well as LSU alumni, but fans of any flavor are welcome. Multiple events are shown on the 16 HDTVs (as well as the huge 10-footer), while the dog-friendly outdoor patio, complete with a fire pit, is the perfect spot to enjoy their legendary weekend happy hour.
Deals: Happy hour runs Mon-Fri from 4-7pm, with $1 off all drinks, drafts, bottles, wine, and appetizers, 14-ounce Bloody Marys, margaritas, and martinis for $6.75. On weekends, all-day happy hour offers $3.75 wells, Jäger, Fireball, and Jameson shots for $4.75, and drafts for $3.50-5.50
Slater’s 50/50
Liberty Station
Burgers, bacon, and one hundred beers on tap
With over 100 rotating beers on tap, Slater’s would be a destination unto itself, but add dozens of flat-screen TVs, a family-friendly dining room, and a large, dog-friendly patio with giant Jenga, and you have Liberty Station’s go-to sports watching venue. The recently updated menu includes craft cocktails, Palomas and nitro cold brew coffee on tap, boozy milkshakes, wings, and an array of plain or fancy customizable burgers.
Deals: Happy hour runs Mon-Fri from 11am-6pm and Fri-Sun from 10pm-close, with $3 off any beer, $5 well drinks, $5 glasses of wine, $6 select craft cocktails, and $4-8 snacks and appetizers. Check in on Yelp for $2 off your second beer.
The Rabbit Hole
Normal Heights
Chill sports-watching with great food and giant games
Brunch and football viewing bring Normal Heights locals to The Rabbit Hole on weekends for delicious, not-your-typical-bar-food plates such as Ranchero Shrimp and Grits, and Pulled Pork and Waffles, paired with inventive craft cocktails. The covered outdoor patio features cornhole, giant Jenga, and giant Connect Four games.
Deals: Happy hour runs Mon-Fri from 5-7pm, with $5 select local drafts, $6 wine by the glass and select specialty cocktails, and $6-7 appetizers. Weekly specials feature half-price bottles of wine on Mondays, $10 Burger & a Busch on Tuesdays, and $10 select bottles of Champagne on weekends.
Home & Away
Old Town
An overlooked treasure in the heart of an overlooked neighborhood
Old Town is often overlooked by locals who consider it far too touristy, but they just haven’t found out about Home & Away yet. Take a break from the big game to step outside into the huge shaded patio for giant Jenga and Connect Four, cornhole, and pingpong, or stay inside to play foosball, pinball, and other classic arcade games. A massive smoker churns out 12-hour smoked pork and chicken for tacos, sandwiches, and nachos; wash it down with a beer or two from the 22 taps, a craft cocktail, or a shared punch bowl.
Deals: Happy hour runs Mon-Fri from 3-7pm, with $1 off wine by the glass, bottled or draft beer, and well drinks, and $6 selected specialty cocktails. On Taco Tuesdays, you'll get $2.50 tacos, Pacificos, and tequila shots from 3pm-midnight.
Sandbar
Mission Beach
Watch the game just steps from the sand
Sandbar is smack in the heart of Mission Beach, embracing the best things about San Diego -- sun, sand, and sports. Downstairs, dozens of flat-screen TVs keep give you ample viewing while the huge roll up garage-style doors let in the warm sea air. Upstairs, stunning views of the sunset and the Belmont Park roller coaster will make you forget that sports exist. Food-wise, the award-winning tacos are always a favorite choice, as are the breakfast burritos, which are available Friday-Monday before noon.
Deals: Happy hour runs Mon-Fri from 4-7pm, with $6 selected craft cocktails and 22-ounce drafts, $4 14-ounce drafts, and $4 tacos.
The Bullpen Bar & Grill
Kearny Mesa
A crowd-pleasing bar with a huge menu and 60 TVs
With more than 60 flat screens and an HD projection screen, every seat in the house has an optimal view, while the enormous menu has choices for everyone. The Bullpen's comprehensive game schedule also keeps you up-to-date on all special events -- including early morning World Cup matches, college and professional championship series, and boxing matches -- as well as their popular prime rib dinner nights.
Deals: Happy hour runs Mon-Fri from 2-6pm, with $1 off all wines and craft beers, $2 off well cocktails, domestic bottles, and Coors Light Draft, $5 appetizers. On Sunday and Thursday, $15.95 prime rib dinner from 5pm till it runs out.
Backyard Kitchen & Tap
Pacific Beach
An American gastropub in a lively neighborhood
Sink into the luxuriously tufted banquettes or a posh outdoor cabana at this upscale sports bar, a mere stone’s throw from the water in Pacific Beach. Known as a Golden State Warriors-friendly venue, they show all GSW games with audio unless a live band is playing during game time. Brunch starts at 9am on weekends, just in time for kickoff, and features mimosa flights, premium Bloody Marys and brunch favorites from brisket hash to spicy cajun fried chicken.
Deals: Social hour runs Mon-Fri from 3-6pm, with $3 Bud drafts, $4 Modelo drafts, $5 select local drafts, house wines, and well drinks, $6 featured specialty cocktail, and $5-11 appetizers. Weekly specials include all-day Muck Funday Mondays with industry discounts and $4 local pints, Budweiser and Shock Top, $16 local pitchers and a build-your-own pasta bar for $9.95 (or all-you-can-eat for $12.95), plus $4 local drafts, $5 titos, and $6 Jamo picklebacks.
Social Tap
East Village
The perfect place to watch every Padres game without buying a ticket
Given that Social Tap sits just steps from Petco Park, it follows that it’s the premier spot on Padres game days, but with all the DirecTV sports package, you’ll have access to watching all your favorite sporting events including UFC. Grab a seat inside, and enjoy one (or more) of the 27 TVs, including 90” and 110” screens. The from-scratch kitchen serves up lunch, dinner, and a weekend brunch that features killer chilaquiles and chicken-fried tri tip. Three outdoor patios have views inside Petco Park, comfy seating, fire pits, and giant checkers, Pictionary, and Candy Land games.
Deals: Social hour runs Mon-Fri from 3-6pm and Sundays from 4pm-close, with $3.50-$4.50 glasses of wine, Social Tap drafts, and beer of the day, $4 premium well drinks and $6 premium martinis, Crown Royal, Ketel One shots, and the slushy of the day.
Mother’s Saloon
Ocean Beach
A cozy neighborhood saloon with big-ass beer specials
While it's home to fans of the New England Patriots, San Diego Aztecs, Oregon Ducks, and Nebraska Huskers, all sports fans are welcome at Mother’s Saloon. Twenty-five HD screens, a projection TV, and NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL packages combine to ensure you won’t miss a minute of your favorite team’s action. In addition to craft beers and specialty cocktails, Mother’s smokes and cures its own bacon, pork, and jalapenos, fire roasts its vegetables, hand-patties the burgers, and makes all sauces in house.
Deals: Happy hour runs Mon-Fri from 3-7pm, with $1 off craft cocktails, $2 drafts, $3 wells and half-off appetizers. Weekly specials include all day Taco Tuesday for $2 Tacos, $4 Pacificos, and $8 Madres Margaritas and all day Big Ass Beer Wednesday for $4 Absolut shots and $5 big ass beers. Grab a burger M-F from 11am-5pm for $12 burger, fries, and a beer.
The Deck at Moonshine Flats
Gaslamp Quarter
Bigger is better at this LA Rams-friendly watering hole
Proud supporters of the LA Rams, SDSU Aztecs, and USC Trojans, The Deck offers drink specials every time the Rams score and win. An open-air venue with a casual vibe, it’s the ultimate tailgate destination without the hassle of, well, actual tailgating. Backyard-style games include cornhole, pingpong, and shuffleboard, while multiple bars and beer tubs keep the libations flowing. The delicious smokehouse barbecue menu features brisket, tri tip, ribs, pulled pork, and chicken.
Deals: Happy hour runs Mon-Fri from 4-7pm, and all day Thursday for $5 we-call-its and two-for-one Buena Cervezas. Weekly specials include Messy Mondays for $1 ribs from 4-10pm and $10 burnt ends plates on Wednesdays.
Bar One
Little Italy
One of Little Italy’s only sports bars serves up hearty breakfasts for football fans
Bar One opens early on weekends, so you can enjoy their mouth-watering, Italian-influenced bites along with all the NCAA and NFL games. Brunch is served every Friday through Sunday and features classics such as chicken and waffles, breakfast burritos, and a Sicilian egg: a yummy, soft-boiled egg, wrapped in a meatball and gently fried to perfection. Lunch and dinner options include sandwiches, subs, burgers, links, and meat and cheese boards. A dozen taps, short wine list, and a selection of classic craft cocktails round out the offerings, and make this place more than just a spot to watch a game.
Deals: Happy hour runs Mon-Fri from 3pm-7pm, with $5 well drinks, draft beers, and glasses of wine. Brunch Fri-Sun from 9am-12pm for $14 bottomless mimosas.
Striders
Downtown
A huge, high-end sports bar with over 150 TVs and great specials
The official headquarters for Boston College football games in San Diego, Striders has two levels, an open floor plan, multiple bars, outdoor seating, every sports package available, and over 150 HDTVs, including a 15-foot TV wall. It’s also the only place Downtown where you can wager on horse racing across all the major race tracks including Del Mar, Santa Anita, Los Alamitos, Belmont Park, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, and even races outside the US. Food options feature simple brunch plates, sliders, waffle fries or tots cast iron skillets, sandwiches, burgers, and flatbreads.
Deals: Happy hour runs Mon-Fri from 3-6pm, with three-for-$12 select drafts, house cocktails, and appetizers. $5 Jameson shots all day, every day. Weekly specials include Monday Night Football $.50 wings and $20 buckets from 4-10pm and Thursday Night Football $15 select pitchers, $20 select buckets, and Towers and Tots -- buy a $30 beer tower and get a free order of tots.
Sign up here for our daily San Diego email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.