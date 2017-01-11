San Diego Beers We'll Be Drinking All Summer

Summer is here, which for San Diegans means we’ll be getting more traffic on the 5, even more people flooding into PB and Mission Beach than normal, and all the triple-digit temperatures you could ever want! It also means that the 110+ breweries in this city are releasing a whole new slew of wonderful, delicious beers to slake your thirst.

And with every other brewery sure to unveil some new, crazy, fruit-infused beer, we sifted through all of the BS to bring you the crème de la crème of the upcoming seasonal releases to get you through another scorching summer. Here are the best brews for our hottest months: