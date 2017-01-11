Get Your Butt Over to False Idol, San Diego's First Hidden, Immersive Tiki Bar

The menu has something for everyone (including dangerously potent drinks)

With 18 classic drinks and 18 modern tiki interpretations, if you can't find something you like at False Idol, we encourage you to reconsider your overly picky palate. If you’re all about lush and fruity drinks, you’re in luck, but there's also several options that are more dry and crisp, as well as a few drinks on the other end of that spectrum -- decadent and dessert-like.

Cate and Schmidt agree one of the standout options is the Panther’s Fang (seen above), made with a blend of rums, honey, orange, lime, and sparkling water. Lovely dry and refreshing options include the 151 Swizzle, which Schmidt describes as “complex and crisp,” and the Demerara Dry Float, a citrus-heavy drink with Demerara rum, maraschino liqueur, passion fruit, and fresh lime that’s accompanied by a shot of 151 on the side. If you’d rather have something luxurious and sweet, try the Tradewinds (with rich coconut cordial) or Pearl Diver, made with a spiced butter syrup.