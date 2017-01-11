How Modern Times Conquered San Diego's Hyper-Competitive Beer Scene

You used Kickstarter to crowdfund some of the cash for your launch. Why did you feel the need to start a crowdfunding campaign?

We needed the money. Opening a craft brewery is insanely expensive; it's a throwback, brick-and-mortar business, even if the beer we're brewing is avant-garde. I raised less money to start Modern Times than most of my peers, so the Kickstarter campaign was a financial necessity. In the grand scheme of things, it was only a small fraction of the money it took to open the brewery, but it helped a lot. It was also a shitload of fun.

What's the League of Partygoers and Elegant People? How did you come up with the name and concept?

It's a club that allows members to get a first crack at all of our special releases, including our many barrel-aged beers, and some League exclusives. It also includes some custom merch, including a challenge coin, hoodie, and League-only glass. I can't take credit for pioneering the concept: wineries have been doing this sort of thing for a long time -- although in a generally less colorful way -- and The Bruery is really responsible for bringing the concept to craft beer. We started it because we wanted to reward the diehards with better access to our highly sought-after beers: they were selling out in seconds, so I wanted to ensure that our most committed fans were getting those bottles. The name is borrowed from The Society of Partygoers & Elegant People, a nightlife club in the Democratic Republic of Congo. I'm a big fan of West African music, which is how I stumbled upon it.