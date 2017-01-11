Drink Your Science: Making Shrubs With Zymology 21

Do not come into Zymology 21 looking for another rote encounter with a cocktail. Here, expect your drinks to come to you in a smoking beaker of topped off, multicolored test tubes. What could these witchy concoctions be, you wonder?

On the shelves in between the standard bar fare, you’ll find Erlenmeyer flasks full of liqueurs, from clear and bright to dark and milky, that look like they belong in a laboratory rather than in the Gaslamp. These brightly-colored liquids are called shrubs, and they're the foundation of the bar's “farm-to-bar” cocktail program.