Welcome to Beeramar: Inside Miramar's Brewery Explosion

If you look at a map marking San Diego’s 100-plus breweries, you’ll notice one area that shows up more frequently than the rest: Miramar. It is home to a staggering amount of breweries -- more than two dozen are producing within in a two-and-a-half mile radius of Miramar Rd.

Talking to brewers throughout the country, it becomes evident that Miramar is singular; it is likely the densest grouping of breweries in the entire country. "I have never experienced another neighborhood with so many great breweries in a few mile radius," said Aaron Grossman, the creative director at Green Flash, which opened on Mira Mesa Rd in 2002. "The sheer volume of breweries in the area has made this a totally unique part of the county and a very important place for craft beer."