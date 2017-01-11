The Bars to Avoid on Cinco de Mayo if You Hate Crowds

Another year, another Cinco de Mayo. This is always a fun opportunity to shamelessly celebrate a culture most of us ignorantly know very little about, despite our proximity, by drinking enough tequila to kill a horse!

While the rest of America is eager to celebrate what they think is Mexico’s Independence Day (it’s not), you, as an upstanding citizen of San Diego, know better. You’ve grown accustomed to partaking in Mexican culture on a near-daily basis; you don’t feel any inherent need to head off to a Mexican-themed bar to have a few beers and margaritas on what will, without a doubt, be the busiest day of the year. Everybody loves a decent crowd at their watering hole, but nobody likes waiting 30 minutes for a beer.