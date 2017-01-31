Why Are So Many San Diego Breweries Moving to Virginia?

Other changes, like allowing universal growler fills, were also passed statewide. Virginia even doubled down on its commitment to clean water -- an important selling point for San Diego breweries like Green Flash that rely on the eminent Colorado River. Lucrative incentive packages, like Stone’s controversial $33 million funding boost from the City of Richmond -- three times the amount any other city had invested up till then -- confirmed that Virginia was throwing its hat in the ring to be a contender for the next best beer state in America.

For Stone, the RVA decision came down to far more than dollars and cents (as motivating as that was), as favorable as the business climate is. "We chose it because of the people we did business with," said Stone Brewing's COO, Pat Tiernan. "The officials and community members were people who we felt we could work with long term, who did what they said, would be a partner to us when things weren’t easy, and who could benefit from us being in the community. All things being equal, we felt the experience could be uniquely Stone and felt it could be our East Coast home.”