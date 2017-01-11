Buying SD Beer and Listening to Heavy Metal Can Help a Good Cause

This isn't Weight of the Sun's first pass at a beer collab -- in 2014, they worked on a black saison with San Diego’s Amplified Ale Works for their first album, Commons. However, it’s Eppig’s first foray into the world of collaboration.

“Hopefully the first of many,” says Clayton LeBlanc, one of the brewers at Eppig. As a local brewery, working with a local band was a no-brainer.

“[Weight of the Sun] were cool to hang out with, they play loud, and they like good beer,” laughs LeBlanc. “We crank music while brewing -- I think it is illegal to brew without music on -- so there is an endless list of bands we'd like to work with. Luckily, Weight of the Sun gave us our first shot at a collaboration and we are grateful for their trust.”