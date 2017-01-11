San Diego's Best New Beer Releases in Time for 'Spring'

As you might have heard, spring is officially here. For most of the people in the country, this is the time when that bastard Old Man Winter finally loosens his icy death-grip on the climate and allows people to go outside sans heavy coats. But we live in San Diego, so it means... marginally better weather? No more minor rain showers that inexplicably bring the 5 to a standstill?

While living in a city that doesn’t really do four full seasons might make the transition into spring slightly less notable, there is at least one very real, very noticeable change that will be evident on the bar taps and liquor store shelves across San Diego: new beer releases, courtesy of the best brewing city in America. Without further ado, here are the ones to keep watch for this next stretch of months. They're best enjoyed after leaving the office while the sun is still up, or pulling off into a bar after sitting for an eternity in La Jolla traffic from the influx of tourists.