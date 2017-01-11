Get in on Tijuana's Craft-Brewing Revolution With These Summery Beers

Tijuana's beer scene is exploding: more than 20 tap rooms have set up shop over the last year alone, showcasing select brews from Baja California's 90+ craft breweries. Because fate is good and kind, most of Tijuana's taps can be found in one of two locations: Revolución, downtown's infamous party strip, reemerging as a hip commerce district, and Plaza Fiesta, a former Zona Río club zone-turned-food & drink enclave, home to 15 tap rooms with more in the works.

Regardless of where you end up, remember that most tasting rooms participate in Tap Tuesdays, when they'll knock at least 10 pesos off the already modest price tag of 60-ish pesos (that's about $3.25) for a 16oz pint. That's Budweiser (er, excuse us, America) prices for Stone Brewing or Modern Times or Ale Smith quality.