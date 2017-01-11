How AleSmith's Speedway Stout Became the Most Coveted Beer in San Diego

Zien laughs recalling the decade-old memory.

“We weren’t releasing the new Speedway for two days,” the 53-year-old brewmaster and CEO of AleSmith said. “This guy was going to wait outside for 48 hours to get the first bottle of a special Speedway release. And here’s the kicker: He slept in on the day we released it, and ended up getting cut in line by a few people. That’s when I knew we might be onto something with Speedway.”

The “Speedway” Zien keeps referring to is AleSmith’s Speedway Stout.

The brewery’s best-selling beer for more than a decade straight, the Speedway Stout has a 97 out of 100 rating on Beer Advocate. It is considered to be among the best beers in the world, and the release of its barrel-aged varietals now draws so much attention that a few years back AleSmith had to institute a ticketing system where those interested have to go online at a specific time to buy a ticket to claim a bottle of it -- all to cut down on the amount of beer drinkers literally camping out to get their hands on one.