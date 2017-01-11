The Valle de Guadalupe Is Mexico's Wine Country That You Need to Be Visiting, Like, Yesterday

We’ve been looking the wrong way.

For years, San Diegans have been told our wine country lies just north of the county line, in Temecula. But maybe we should have been focusing on a different line: the border with Mexico. Only about two hours south of San Diego, the Valle de Guadalupe is one of the world’s hottest up-and-coming wine regions.

Like much of Mexico, it was the Spanish missionaries who introduced wine to Baja California and to the Valle de Guadalupe. The first Baja winery, Bodegas de Santo Tomás, was established south of Ensenada in the late 1800s. A few decades later, the Mexican government granted political asylum to a group of immigrants fleeing the Russian Revolution; when they established a colony in the Valle de Guadalupe, the seeds of the wine industry were planted. Much of this history is preserved in the Museo Comunitario del Valle de Guadalupe and the Museum of Vine and Wine.