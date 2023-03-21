14 San Francisco Bay Area Distilleries to Try Today

The location of this grain-to-glass distillery started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company. Krystle and Jason Jorgensen founded Alley 6 in 2012. Nestled in Sonoma county, the distillery is a change of pace that offers an alternative to wine. Open Thursday through Sunday, take a weekend drive to tour the distillery and enjoy a tasting of gold-colored Harvest Barrel Aged Gin or maybe the Spiced Peach Liqueur for $15 per tasting.

