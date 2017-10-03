Food & Drink

The Impossible to Find SF Bar

By Published On 03/06/2015 By Published On 03/06/2015
Grant Marek/Thrillist

Trending

related

Dunkin' Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half the Donuts on Its Menu

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

Hurry, You Can Get $300 Roundtrip Tickets to Paris and 3 Other European Cities

related

SNES Classic Is Basically Sold Out Everywhere, But Don't Turn to Auctions Quite Yet

related

Kate McKinnon Makes Ryan Gosling Lose It Again in New 'SNL' Alien Sketch

From a couple of guys who used to bartend at Big (RIP), Benjamin Cooper is a new, extremely difficult to find bar inside of the Tendernob's Hotel G that's extremely worth finding. Why? One word: Alcohol.

Related

related

10 Secret Bars in SF You Probably Don't Know About

related

The Best Whiskey Bars in San Francisco

related

The First-Ever BART Bar Map

related

10 Secret Bars in SF You Probably Don't Know About
Grant Marek/Thrillist

This is Benjamin Cooper, who isn't actually named Benjamin Cooper, but is one of the owners' Grandfathers. There isn't really a Benjamin Cooper (no matter how hard they'll try to convince you there is), but if you combine their Moms' maiden names and this picture, there kinda is. Inside you'll find a pretty tiny, pretty hardcore industrial space with wall-to-wall-to-ceiling concrete and cold, metal bar stools, plus two even tinier lounge areas on either side of a space-hogging U-shaped bar.

Grant Marek/Thrillist

Unlike Big, it's got an actual menu -- it's date-stamped and some of the cocktails on it will change weekly-ish, just hopefully not including the Salt & Smoke (Islay Scotch, fino Sherry, Benedictine, salted orange-chili oil, and bitters) since, well, it's delicious.

Grant Marek/Thrillist

Did we mention it's got oysters? Because it's got oysters -- $2.50 a pop, and they're all provided by the same guy who stocks Saison's oyster reserves. Did we mention it's also got an off-menu oyster shooter? Because it's got that, too! It's $8, is awesomely dressed, and -- at least this week -- is served with a Scotch sidecar.

Grant Marek/Thrillist

Oh right, and about the whole hard to find thing. So there are two ways to get into Benjamin Cooper: you can enter Hotel G on Geary, make your way inside to the front desk, hit the unmarked staircase behind you, and from the top of the staircase you'll see a door to your right -- take that and you'll make your way into this hallway, which'll eventually lead you to the bar. You can ALSO get in via Mason -- there's an unmarked door there, too, which'll lead you to a staircase with a spray painted stencil of Cooper next to it. Head up it, hang a right, boosh.

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Grant Marek is a Senior Editor at Thrillist and he had two oyster shooters there last night. Follow him on Twitter if you wanna join him for another.

1. Benjamin Cooper 398 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94102 (The Tenderloin)

This difficult-to-find boozery in the Tendernob's Hotel G is definitely worth finding -- mostly because of its weekly-changing cocktail menu and cheap oysters, all of which are served in a super industrial space with wall-to-wall-to-ceiling concrete and sleek metal bar stools.

Stuff You'll Like