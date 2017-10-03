Food & Drink

Back to school boozing: the ultimate Cal and Stanford drinking guides

By Published On 08/26/2014 By Published On 08/26/2014
Flickr/John Martinez Pavliga

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

'Saturday Night Live' Premiere Rips Trump's Response to Puerto Rico and NFL

related

Some iPhone 8s Have Reportedly Fallen Apart While Charging

related

Your Credit Card Info May Have Been Stolen at Whole Foods

College football in the Bay kicks off this Saturday, which means college football boozing in the Bay kicks off this Saturday, too.

So to help get you up to pregaming speed on where all the cool kids are drinking nowadays (other than Delta Upsilon, obviously), here are two handy boozing guides: one for The Farm, and one for the Strawberry Canyon.

Related

related

The best bar near every single Caltrain stop

related

The best bar near every single Caltrain stop
Grant Marek

Berkeley Drinking Guide: 11 bars every Cal fan should be familiar with

Grant Marek

Stanford Drinking Guide: Where to booze with lots of people wearing red


Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Grant Mark is a Senior Editor at Thrillist and will beat you at beer pong on gameday. Challenge him on Twitter @grant_marek.

Stuff You'll Like