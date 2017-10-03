A burger-filled beer garden in Berkeley

Moxy: it's either 1) Tweeter's adorable pet name for James Van Der Beek, or 2) this Berkeley-based beer garden-cum-burger bar from two longtime restaurateurs who were tired of driving by a gorgeous patio that wasn't being used for outdoor drinking.
Beer garden amenities include a fire pit, dart board, and plenty of brews available by the 20oz glass.
Gourmet pub fare is sorta like Season 6 of Sex and the City (burger-centric!), so expect mouth-enterers like this blue cheese with applewood-smoked bacon...
... and these truffle fries covered in Parmesan and parsley, and served with a side of truffle aioli. They're available in personal or family size (this is the latter, tubbo).
As for the main event: they've got 11 bottles, plus an all-local-craft draft list of 14 beers with easy-outdoor-drinking pint-fillers like this 21st Amendment Hell or High Watermelon and Stone Brewing's ale, Arrogant Bastard, which you'd have to be to pass on a whipped cream bikini, Van Der Beek.