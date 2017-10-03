Food & Drink

A burger-filled beer garden in Berkeley

Patio at Moxy

Moxy: it's either 1) Tweeter's adorable pet name for James Van Der Beek, or 2) this Berkeley-based beer garden-cum-burger bar from two longtime restaurateurs who were tired of driving by a gorgeous patio that wasn't being used for outdoor drinking. Beer garden amenities include a fire pit, dart board, and plenty of brews available by the 20oz glass. Gourmet pub fare is sorta like Season 6 of Sex and the City (burger-centric!), so expect mouth-enterers like this blue cheese with applewood-smoked bacon... ... and these truffle fries covered in Parmesan and parsley, and served with a side of truffle aioli. They're available in personal or family size (this is the latter, tubbo). As for the main event: they've got 11 bottles, plus an all-local-craft draft list of 14 beers with easy-outdoor-drinking pint-fillers like this 21st Amendment Hell or High Watermelon and Stone Brewing's ale, Arrogant Bastard, which you'd have to be to pass on a whipped cream bikini, Van Der Beek.

Beers at Moxy
Bleu cheese burger at Moxy
Truffle fries at Moxy
Hell or High Watermelon at Moxy
1. Moxy Beer Garden 3136 Sacramento St, Berkeley, CA 94702 (Berkeley)

A Berkeley beer garden with an awesome patio/garden and mouth-watering pub food like a burger with blue cheese and applewood-smoked bacon, vegan Buffalo wings, and Parmesan truffle fries.

