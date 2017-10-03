The First-Ever BART Bar Map

Commuting via BART is the WORST. So worst in fact, that you're almost always gonna want a drink, like, the second you get off your train. That's why we put together this map of the best bar within a 15-minute-or-less walk of each and every BART stop (that actually has a bar near it).
Enlarge the map HERE, check out a full list of the bars below, and if you're more of a Muni person, don't worry -- we've already got an SF Muni Bar Map for you, too.
12th St Oakland City Center - Tribune Tavern
16th St Mission - Kilowatt
19th St Oakland - Make Westing
24th St Mission - Doc's Clock
Ashby - Moxy
Balboa Park - Randy's Place
Bay Fair - Ricky's Sports Theatre & Grill
Castro Valley - Krayon's Gallery
Civic Center/UN Plaza - AQ Restaurant & Bar
Coliseum/Oakland Airport - Jolly Rogers Diner
Colma - Estradas Restaurant
Concord - The Hop Grenade Taproom & Bottleshop
Daly City - Sug's
Downtown Berkeley - Jupiter
Dublin/Pleasanton - Hex Southern Grill
El Cerrito del Norte - Gregory's Bar & Lounge
El Cerrito Plaza - Blue Moon Saloon
Embarcadero - 83 Proof
Fremont - La Piñata
Fruitvale - Ale Industries Tasting Room
Glen Park - Glen Park Station
Hayward - The Bistro
Lafayette - Rustic Tavern
Lake Merritt - The Trappist
MacArthur (Oakland) - The Hog's Apothecary
Millbrae - Fiddlers Green
Montgomery St - Local Edition
North Berkeley - Westbrae Biergarten
North Concord/Martinez - Legends
Orinda - Table 24
Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre - Back Forty Texas BBQ Roadhouse & Saloon
Powell St - Marianne's
Rockridge - Ye Olde Hut
San Bruno - BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
San Leandro - The Englander Sports Pub & Restaurant
South Hayward - The Dirty Bird Lounge
South San Francisco - Molloy's Tavern
Union City - Godfrey's Whiskey Pad
Walnut Creek - Øl Beercafe & Bottle Shop
West Dublin/Pleasanton - Hooters
West Oakland - Linden Street Brewery
Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor. Her Oakland friends wish she'd take BART more and now that this map exists, she just might do that. Follow her on Twitter @daisy to see if it ever happens.