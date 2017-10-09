Where to Drink in San Francisco Right Now

Welcome to Beverage Director, our breakdown of the very best places to drink in San Francisco. This isn’t just a list of new bars (though we’ll update it frequently), and not just a list of classic watering holes (though many are on here). Instead it is an ever-changing breakdown of the very best places to drink in SF, curated and updated frequently as we try the latest bars, revisit old ones, and generally celebrate the glory that is going out to drink in Fog City.
15 Romolo
Jackson Square
Long the haunt of industry folk all over because of its consistently good cocktails, great late-night food menu, and slightly off-the-beaten path yet central location, 15 Romolo is essentially the bar version of your oldest and most reliable friend. Cool enough for judgmental hip people wearing beanies in temperate weather, but accessible enough that you could take your dad there and he wouldn’t embarrass you by asking the waiter to “turn off that EDM crap,” it is the Swiss Army knife of SF bars, and should be in your pocket at all times.
The Alembic
Upper Haight
One of the revolutionary cocktail bars in the city, Alembic was hip to the tinctures and shrubs and house-made fresh ingredients in 2006, long before the cocktail revolution made sure the word “crafted” was tattooed onto every new place as part of a marketing plan. And with their recent expansion and revitalized food menu, it remains the freshest drinking and eating destination on Haight, assuming you can navigate through the fauxhemians and Lost Sk8er Boi set.
Absinthe Brasserie and Bar
Hayes Valley
The bar that became the standard-bearer for the emergence of Hayes Valley as one of the most dynamic drinking and eating destinations in town opened in 1998 and has maintained its place as the anchor of the entire scene. The brasserie-like bar is one of the most satisfying happy hour destinations in the city, a place where you can get a fantastic French 75 or Sazerac and some oysters and feel powerful and handsome. Oh and they’re absinthe-based drinks are pretty damn good too.
ABV
The Mission
With so many bars opening in the Mission on what seems like a daily basis, it can be hard to stand out, but from the beginning ABV has shone. Considering the pedigree of its owners (Beretta bartender + Dalva owner + Bourbon & Branch bartender), this shouldn’t be a surprise, but even so, they managed to outkick their quite impressive and extensive coverage, and quickly become the all-around go-to Mission bar. Feel (kind of) healthy and drink their Gin & Celery. Or feel not healthy and eat their grass-fed New Fuckin Burger, with white cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, pickles, and special sauce, all loaded up on a Japanese sweet potato bun. Either way, every decision at ABV feels like a good one.
Aub Zam Zam
Upper Haight
Bruno is no longer there, ruling the bar with his somewhat frustrating and similarly exhilarating rules: DON’T sit at the tables. NO more than two drinks per customer. Only order martinis. The Arabian Nights-themed Haight bar is now more relaxed, but owner Bob Clarke has recognized there’s little value in changing a good thing and so it maintains its Moorish vibe, excellent jukebox, and yes, they still make a damn good martini.
Benjamin Cooper
The Tenderloin
Let’s be honest: Union Square can be horrible, a terrible tourist swarm of big box shopping and stupidly expensive restaurants and bad places to drink. But amongst all of that sadness, there is hope in the form of Benjamin Cooper: a small cocktail and oyster bar from the team behind beloved and tiny (and now gone) Big, hidden away upstairs in the Hotel G and serving some of the most creative and delicious drinks you can find anywhere in the city.
Bourbon & Branch
The Tenderloin
In the beginning, there were no such thing as craft cocktails. But then Bourbon & Branch opened and offered up something different: a speakeasy-style bar. A reservation system. Cocktails that were meticulous and historical and intensely delicious and different. They were at the forefront of what became a national trend that is such a part of our public drinking consciousness now it’s hard to ever remember a time when it didn’t exist. Alums from Bourbon & Branch have snaked out all over the country, creating a family tree of great cocktail bars. But this entire list wouldn’t make sense if we didn’t pay homage to the patriarch.
The Broken Record
Crocker-Amazon
The Crocker-Amazon/Excelsior area is something of a cocktail ghost town -- mostly fast-food joints and taco stands and gas stations -- but amongst all of that, Broken Record is a diamond in a rough 'hood. With a dead-serious list of whiskey and bourbon, solid selection of local beers, and great food in the back, it is a triple threat in an area which would gladly accept even singles and doubles.
Comstock Saloon
North Beach
In the madness where Chinatown and North Beach intersect, amongst cheesy tourist traps and dental offices, there exists a soothing respite in Comstock, with fantastic cocktails, affordable and creative beer-and-shot combos, good food, occasional live music, and fancy-looking ceiling fans that can put you in a trance if you stare at them for too long.
Hideout (at Dalva)
The Mission
There is something enchanting about just getting to The Hideout. Just at the back of the great bar Dalva, beyond the bathrooms is one of the finest tiny cocktail joints in the city, with maybe five stools at the bar and an ever-changing list of classic and creative drinks. Once you order at the bar and then steal away to an almost pitch-black space upstairs, you feel like you’re drinking in a cool person’s attic.
The Interval at Long Now
The Marina
The words “hidden gem” get thrown around a lot, but this coffee shop by day, cocktail bar by night is genuinely hidden, jutting out over the water deep in the confines of Fort Mason. But once you do find it, you’ll also find one of the most well-curated and interesting cocktail lists in the city, written by one of the biggest cocktail geeks in said city, who was described to me by Trick Dog’s Scott Baird as a true “bartender’s bartender.”
Li Po Cocktail Lounge
Chinatown
Do you like lanterns? Do you like seedy hangs that have been around since the 1930s that look like they were built by someone who was trying to describe a dive bar and all of a sudden confused it with a Tiki bar? Do you like drinking Chinese Mai Tais with questionable mystery Chinese liquor in it? Or maybe a Purple Rain, which just consists of six kinds of booze and possibly some sweet and sour mix? Do you like '80s power ballads playing on the juke box? Well, you damn well should, because Li Po is a Chinatown legend. But, um, maybe don’t order the Purple Rain, actually.
Louie’s Gen-Gen Room
Nob Hill
First came Liholiho, the delightful, perpetually packed Hawaiian restaurant where people like to Instagram their shoes on their Aloha tile. And after that came Louie’s, a small reservation-only cocktail bar serving up cocktails that swing Tiki (the Young Coconut has cachaca, falernum, coconut water, lime and green chartreuse), and a waffle heavy food menu the likes of which you’ve never seen, unless you’re pretty familiar with Bone Marrow Butter Waffles. Its size (it only takes groups of four or less) makes you feel special, though the strong booze drinks make it harder to feel much of anything, really.
Mikkeller Bar
The Tenderloin
MB is a Danish spot with 42 beers on tap (including four Mikkellers, unique to this location) and two cask-conditioned ales, served at three different temperatures, depending on the style of beer. Yeah, they take this stuff seriously... so seriously, in fact, that all of the beers on tap are managed by a system dubbed the Flux Capacitor, which controls the exact mix of nitrogen and carbon dioxide used for each tap (no lightning required). There’s also a “secret” downstairs cellar dedicated exclusively to sours. It gets better: Mikkeller Bar isn’t just about the beer. No, there’s also an awesome food menu that involves lots and lots of delicious meat.
Monk’s Kettle
The Mission
The nice person’s beer bar. Monk’s isn’t large, but it’s vast and obscure collection of beers would be downright intimidating in the wrong hands. Luckily, the bartenders at Monk’s are a friendly bunch, eager and excited to help walk you through all the strange sours, stouts, saisons, and other types of beer that don’t even begin with an S. On top of that, they have a kick-ass food menu (get the pretzels with the beer cheese) and even added some outdoor seats, for those gloriously rare sunny SF days where drinking good beer outside is all but mandatory.
Nopa
Alamo Square
Yes, Nopa is a restaurant, and a damn popular one at that. But it also happens to be one of the great bars of San Francisco, with inspired cocktails that change frequently (they once went through a phase of Wu-Tang based drinks and it was glorious) and some of the best bar snacks in Northern California (yes, that includes Sacramento). It is the rare classic place that feels both new and comfortable every time you go there. Now bring back those Wu-Tang drinks.
Rye
The Tenderloin
One of the most underrated bars in SF, Rye has quietly been making great cocktails in the Tenderloin for many years now, and it remains one of the most versatile bars in the city -- a great place to go with a group and play pool, or sit by yourself at the bar and inquire about all their different concoctions.
Smuggler's Cove
Hayes Valley
“Martin Cate is a rum and exotic cocktail expert.” That’s the first sentence introducing you to Cate on his website, and it is accurate (he also has a book on Tiki culture, and it is fascinating). Smuggler’s Cove is his playground -- a pirate-themed Tiki haven filled with amazing kitsch and some of the best tiki drinks in the country. Come early (and often) though -- there is no standing room once the 49-seat capacity is reached.
Third Rail
Dogpatch
The Dogpatch is a strange area, dislocated from the rest of the city by 280, and isolated along the water south of AT&T Park. But Third Rail -- from Phil West and Jeff Lyon, of Range fame -- brings you right back into the fold. Innovative cocktails that aren’t ridiculously expensive, a solid beer-and-shot selection (the Rail Shot is always a good move), and homemade jerky make it worth seeking out that patch of land allegedly once rife with dogs.
Tommy's Mexican Restaurant
The Richmond
Though the name says restaurant, trust me, you’re not coming for the food, which plays a side role to the finest tequila lineup in the Bay Area, and what many consider the best margarita in the country. But still get the food, because eating a few tacos will fortify you for another round of margaritas.
Toronado
Lower Haight
To be completely honest, I didn’t want to include Toronado. The challenging attitude and even open disdain practiced by the bartenders and regulars there upon helpless newbies who don’t have a strong command of the craft beer scene can be a turnoff, and there are plenty of great beer bars in the city that will welcome you with much more open arms. But you can’t ignore the fact that Toronado helped to shape and much improve the SF beer scenes, and is one of its founding fathers, and so it has a place here. And like any tough father, expect to have to work for its affection.
Trick Dog
The Mission
One of the best and more creative and innovative cocktail bars in the entire country sits right in the Mission. The Bon Vivants are so damn confident in their ability to produce crowd-pleasing cocktails that they scrap the menu every six months and do something completely different, complete with new crazy menus (they’ve used old record sleeves, Chinese-American takeout menus, a tourist map, etc.). They also happen to have one of the best burgers in the city. It looks like a hot dog. Don’t be scared, you’re in good hands here.
Whitechapel
The Tenderloin
The second of Martin Cate’s joints on the list is an ode to gin, with a steampunk feel. and, as per Cate’s modus operandi, the most extensive and rare selections of the fine juniper-flavored booze in North America. Going to Whitechapel makes you feel like you’re in an underground English subway tunnel that’s been refashioned as a bar serving original gin cocktails (try the Flemish Purl or The Lamplighter’s Story) and a British-Dutch inflected menu of snacks (get the strangely addicted donut-like Poffertjes). Basically, it’s the Dutch-British subway tunnel bar teeming with gin you never knew you needed.
Zeitgeist
The Mission
Though now there are several outdoor drinking destinations in SF, for many years, this biker-friendly/everyone-else-not-that-friendly dive was basically the only game in town for anyone who fancied having a beer outside on the rare occasion when the SF weather shed its fog jacket. And it remains the best place to day drink, especially if you want a Bloody Mary. And you want a Bloody Mary.
Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.
-
1. 15 Romolo15 Romolo Pl, San Francisco
-
2. The Alembic1725 Haight St, San Francisco
-
3. Absinthe Brasserie and Bar398 Hayes St, San Francisco
-
4. ABV3174 16th St, San Francisco
-
5. Persian Aub Zam Zam1633 Haight St, San Francisco
-
6. Benjamin Cooper398 Geary St, San Francisco
-
7. Bourbon and Branch501 Jones St, San Francisco
-
8. Broken Record1166 Geneva Ave, San Francisco
-
9. Comstock Saloon155 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
-
10. Hideout (at Dalva)3121 16th St, San Francisco
-
11. The Interval2 Marina Blvd, Fort Mason Building A, San Francisco
-
12. Li Po Cocktail Lounge916 Grant Ave, San Francisco
-
13. Louie’s Gen-Gen Room871 Sutter St, San Francisco
-
14. Mikkeller Bar34 Mason St, San Francisco
-
15. Monk’s Kettle3141 16th St, San Francisco
-
16. Nopa560 Divisadero St, San Francisco
-
17. Rye688 Geary St, San Francisco
-
18. Smuggler's Cove560 Gough St, San Francisco
-
19. Third Rail628 20th St, San Francisco
-
20. Tommy's Mexican Restaurant5929 Geary Blvd, San Francisco
-
21. Toronado547 Haight St, San Francisco
-
22. Trick Dog3010 20th St, San Francisco
-
23. Whitechapel600 Polk St, San Francisco
-
24. Zeitgeist199 Valencia St, San Francisco
Located up a steep alley on Strip Club row, 15 Romolo rewards lucky wanderers with superbly crafted cocktails served by well-versed bartenders. Classy wooden barstools accommodate drinkers, while comfortable booths serve weekend diners because -- if you haven't heard -- the brunch menu, featuring tofu báhn mì vie and bone marrow fritters, garners as much praise as the drinks.
The Alembic is known for its encyclopedic menu of spirits and handcrafted cocktails. The whiskey selection in particular reads like a written history of brown spirits, featuring American bourbon, whiskey, and rye alongside single-malt and vatted Scotch whiskey. The draft beer list is a nod to those with an appreciation for local craft brews and the food menu is filled with atypical bar snacks like pickled quail eggs and jerk-spiced duck hearts. As for the space, it's a trendy, rustic, dimly lit affair.
Since all this totally brr weather makes you want to curl up next to the heater with a drink that's on fire, do just that (minus the heater) at Absinthe, where they're whipping up the Flaming Spanish Drink, a mix of coffee, Kahlua, brandy, and actually-on-fire 151. Executive Chef Adam Keough fuses French seasonal entrées tempered with his Boston simplicity for a sophisticated-yet-relaxed (ie, not stuffy) vibe.
Though ABV is more than just a great whiskey bar, its whiskey menu isn't to be forgotten. You’ll find a surprising and thorough list of rare Scotches, Japanese whiskies, bourbons, ryes, and cask-strength bottles. Its bar snacks are definitely worth writing home about too, and -- it should be mentioned -- it serves an impressive brunch on the weekends. Win!
Zam Zam's a unique and lust-filled joint that's serving up cheap brews, great music, and a hipster-esque crowd.
This difficult-to-find boozery in the Tendernob's Hotel G is definitely worth finding -- mostly because of its weekly-changing cocktail menu and cheap oysters, all of which are served in a super industrial space with wall-to-wall-to-ceiling concrete and sleek metal bar stools.
The goal of Bourbon and Branch is to take drinkers back to the speakeasy days of the Prohibition. To get in, you have to say a password into an intercom on one of the seedier stretches of the Tenderloin. Once the door opens (don't worry, it always does), you'll be ushered into a dark and cozy bar with hidden rooms, secret exit tunnels, candle-lit bookcases, and a fine collection of rare whiskey. The fact that there was an actual speakeasy at the location in the twenties helps make Bourbon and Branch one of the best secret bars in the city.
Broken Record is a super-casual Excelsior dive bar where you can kick back with friends on the spacious outdoor patio, but it means business with its drink menu. On it, you’ll find an extensive list of liquors, particularly whiskey and bourbon, and dozens of rotating local craft brews. Once you've worked up an appetite, head to the kitchen in the back (it’s called “Hood Grub”) for innovative bar food: tater tots with curry ketchup, spicy wings made with Mary’s organic air-chilled drumettes, and a meatloaf sandwich on a Dutch crunch roll all await you.
From the folks behind Absinthe, Comstock is a classic San Francisco bar in North Beach. The throwback interior is outfitted with antique fans, a 150-year-old absinthe fountain, and the spot's original mahogany bar from 1907. The cocktails are just as classic as the bar, and the tie-and-vest wearing bartenders know how to mix pisco, lemon juice, and pineapple gomme into a standout punch.
Hideout (at Dalva) is the drinking equivalent of a Russian nesting doll. If you're having a few with the crowd inside Dalva, but feel the need for a quieter, more intimate atmosphere, simply slip deeper into the back. There you'll find Hideout, a minuscule but thoroughly enjoyable craft-cocktail bar where expert drinksmiths will create alcoholic delicacies to your heart's desire.
Deep in Fort Mason, The Interval is part museum, part coffee shop, and part bar. Bartender Jennifer Colliau is a straight-up cocktail geek and all of her drinks, some with quirkier names than others (Decanted Mother-in-Law, Mexican Firing Squad Special) have a story. Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves make you feel like you're in someone's personal library. It's the kind of place you go to think while you drink.
Live music, Mai Tais, and Chinese whiskey are reason enough to come visit this divey cocktail lounge in Chinatown.
Louie's Gen-Gen Room in Nob Hill is a reservations-only cocktail bar located under the Liholiho Yacht Club restaurant. Even though it shares a space, Louie's Gen-Gen Room operates completely separately from Liholiho Yacht Club by featuring its own cocktail menu and bar snacks. The menu changes daily but always has a sophisticated vibe to it. The bar only seats 24, and reservations open one week in advance at midnight, so grab a spot fast to enjoy the relaxing island feel.
MB is a Danish spot with 42 beers on tap (including four Mikkellers, unique to this location) and two cask-conditioned ales, served at three different temperatures, depending on the style of beer. Yeah, they take this stuff seriously... so seriously, in fact, that all of the beers on tap are managed by a system dubbed the Flux Capacitor, which controls the exact mix of nitrogen and carbon dioxide used for each tap (no lightning required). There’s also a “secret” downstairs cellar dedicated exclusively to sours. It gets better: Mikkeller Bar isn’t just about the beer. No, there’s also an awesome food menu that involves lots and lots of delicious meat.
At this gastropub in The Mission, beer is the total focus. Their specialty is Belgian beers, though the list has 200 rotating beers for every palate. Monk’s Kettle has coolers set at 45, 50, and 55 degrees to ensure your brew is served at the right temperature, and the entire keg system is cleaned every two weeks so the beer always tastes its best. Food includes everything from bar bites like chile- and honey-roasted hazelnuts, to more substantial fare like dry-aged beef loin with blue cheese potato gratin. Not sure what to order? The staff is knowledgeable and friendly and totally willing to help you figure it out. We’d also be remiss if we didn’t point out that the seasonally driven pub fare is quite tasty.
Nopa is a San Francisco institution that does everything really, really well. It's the best brunch in Western Addition and one of the best in the whole city. Its burger is perfect with pickled onions and French fries, especially when eaten at the bar. It's a one-stop-shop for a date, a birthday dinner, or dinner with your parents. Plus, the kitchen is open until 1 AM for a full dinner. Yeah, this place wins at everything.
This Tendernob spot is easy to pass, but once you’re inside you’ll be greeted by a thorough selection of whiskeys and a delicious array of cocktails. The bartenders here know a thing or two about their craft, and they’ll point you in the direction of some really unique pours. This is a bartender’s bar, where you’ll be sipping cocktails beside other off-duty professional boozehounds. Adorned with exposed brick and lots of sexy wood, this dark and mysterious spot is date-approved.
This three-story tiki bar in Hayes Valley is one of the those bars you need to go to at least once in your life. There are waterfalls, pirate paraphernalia, and more than 500 rums from around the world. It serves the tiki drink to end all tiki drinks: the Smuggler's Rum Barrel, a punch made with 15 different rums and 20 different juices. Since Smuggler's Cove is on every tourist's list of places to drink in San Francisco, there's always a line and the place is always crowded, but that makes it all the more festive.
This great SF cocktail bar serves up delicious libations -- get anything with Mezcal, and cheers to it!
This authentic Mexican spot has a killer list of only 100% agave tequilas (that represents the entire tequila industry), a staff who will teach you about the stuff, AND a delicious menu to boot. Since opening its doors in 1965, its margarita recipe has stayed the same, proving traditional isn't always a bad thing.
If you love beer, you'll love Toronado, thanks to the fact that it was at the forefront of the craft beer movement in the ‘80s and even more thanks to the 45 rotating beers on tap. The Lower Haight bar specializes in local California beer, but there are usually some brews from Colorado, the East Coast, and Belgium. It's next door to Rosamunde, so the smart move is to order a sausage and wash it down with whatever's on tap. Note, Toronado is cash-only.
Brought to you by The Bon Vivants, Trick Dog in The Mission's a marble- and steel-adorned cocktailery serving drinks from a Pantone-inspired menu with names from favorite song titles, along with bar bites like beer nuts, pickles, and cracklins.
This Tenderloin bar is a gin oasis. The best part about Whitechapel isn't the gin selection (400!) or the gin-based cocktails (120!), but the Victorian London-meets-subway station decor. The space includes two bars, plenty of cozy corners, subway tiled walls, and generally eccentric paraphernalia. It serves food inspired by the regions integral to the gin trade, which means English pub fare with a hint of Indian spice (think fish & chips with saffron aioli).
Zeitgeist is a fascinating combo of a dive and a biergarten that houses an eclectic blend of friendly patrons who are all there for the same reasons: to sample a bodacious variety of beer, enjoy the nice weather on the numerous outdoor picnic tables, or slug an award-winning Bloody Mary (and in many cases, all three).