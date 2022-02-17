8 Black-Owned Wineries and Wine Labels to Support Across California

The entire state of California has become a destination for wine lovers, with regions like Napa Valley, Sonoma Valley, Paso Robles, and Temecula Valley enjoying a boom in wine-related tourism. Once thought of as a pastime reserved for the elite, wine culture has endeared itself to new drinkers in recent decades, especially as more wine-growing regions sprout up and natural wines gain in popularity. Despite this growth, Black-owned wineries still make up less than 1% of the industry, according to Association of African American Vintners (AAA Vintners) president Phil Long.

Thankfully, a new guard of Black winemakers in California are stepping forward, with the intention of changing the industry and inviting all to participate. Many are hopeful that this recent emergence of Black-led wine brands is an indicator that more opportunities for BIPOC across the sector are on the horizon.

Theodora Lee, owner and winemaker for Theopolis Vineyards, has witnessed this change and says that, “When I joined the AAA Vintners as a Charter Member in 2006, we only had a handful of members.Now, AAAV boasts more than 100 members, representing growers, vineyards, sommeliers, and vineyard managers.”

Some of this growth can be attributed to Black celebrities, who are bringing new attention to the industry and setting up shop in California. Notably, Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson who has been in the public eye since 1997, after becoming the only defensive player to win the Heisman trophy. Now the co-owner of Intercept Wines, Woodson’s love for vino started in the Napa Valley while playing for the Oakland Raiders early in his career.

“Once I got acclimated to the region and what it was all about—wine and food are everything out there—I just absolutely fell in love with Napa,” Woodson says. He reflects that, “As my career went along, more of us players started getting into wine. On road trips, we would bring bottles to share, break bread together, an experience that bonded us. In 2019, I started Intercept Wines as a thank you to my fans. I wanted to give them dynamic, high-quality wines at an affordable price."

The significance of Charles Woodson, musician John Legend (LVE), former NBA player Dwayne Wade (Wade Cellars), and other prominent figures using their wealth and fame to create brands and drive attention to the industry can’t be denied. Whether it’s the recent presence of these Black public figures in the region or part of a broader push for equity across industries, local organizations are also stepping up to bridge gaps of inclusivity in the industry.

Napa Valley Vintners has pledged $1 million in new scholarships over the next few years for BIPOC to pursue college degrees in wine industry subjects ranging from grape growing to winemaking, marketing, business, and more. The AAAV partnered with Sonoma State University to provide a Wine Business Scholarship in order to build diversity in the wine industry, bring awareness to present-day Black winemakers, and provide financial assistance to students from underrepresented populations pursuing a career in the wine industry. In addition, mentorship programs such as The Roots Fund, Bâtonnage, Wine Unify, and The Hue Society are providing guidance, access, and community for underrepresented minorities in the wine industry.

For those who are interested in exploring Black-owned wine brands across California, here are a few labels and wineries to take note of: