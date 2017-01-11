You Can Visit These Bay Area Breweries and Taprooms on Public Transit

Downtown Berkeley

How to get there: Take BART to the Downtown Berkeley station, and walk up University.

More than worth a mention as the fifth oldest brewpub in America, Triple Rock is celebrating their 30th Anniversary this year with a recent expansion that’s earthquake safe. The whole second floor was recently renovated for earthquake safety and dubbed the Richter Room, because shaking beer is no good for anyone. They recently tapped a barrel of the Black Rock imperial porter for the re-opening, so see if there’s any of that left as you make your way through their re-vamped pub menu.