Newly Opened Flores Creates Modern Mexican Cocktails con Fuego

Just about every month, Adriano Paganini’s Back of the House restaurant group adds to its delicious empire and fills hungry local bellies. Last month, he brought fried chicken and curly fries to a tiny SOMA storefront, and his latest freshly opened venture brings a buzzy, expansive Mexican restaurant to the old Betelnut space on Union St. Flores opened in early December and offers mid-priced traditional Mexican fare, handmade tortillas made with fresh masa, and strong cocktails with a twist.

The Marina and Cow Hollow are full of Mexican restaurants -- from Don Pistos to Mamacita -- yet Flores brings un sabor diferente to the scene. The multi-level restaurant stands out for its hip vibe, decorated with hanging wicker lanterns, painted murals, and a luxe leather bar. You’ll feel like you’re imbibing in a small slice of upscale Tulum while drinking from the bar’s modern cocktail list, which comes with a few unique surprises and will likely dominate the area’s craft cocktail scene. Let’s take a trip through Flores’s Mexican-inspired cocktail offerings.