The Best Coffee Shops in San Francisco

San Francisco is home to a smorgasbord of incredible coffeeshop options. From teeny-tiny hole-in-the-wall spots to cavernous coffee emporiums, new kids on the block to classics that hail from the '70s, you could test drive a new coffee locale in San Francisco every day of the week and have dozens of great options to spare. But to help you keep from getting lost in the endless coffee options, we rounded up the best of the bets -- let these coffeeshops guide you to your perfect cup.
Home
Outer Sunset
Between the clean, cozy interior and the incredibly creative menu of coffee drinks (lavender lattes?!), Home is kind of perfect. Pair their famous coffee concoctions with savory and sweet toasts (ah, SF and our toast) from their menu of decadent snacks. Plus, big tables and plenty of outlets means it’s a great spot for when you need to get some work done.
Spin City Coffee Bar
Noe Valley
Spin City takes "local" food and drink to dizzying new heights. The Noe Valley Coffee Company beans that they use are brewed down the street, their fresh loaves of The Midwife & The Baker bread are baked in the area, and their carefully curated (for maximum deliciousness) array of treats includes Dynamo donuts and local pastries. Bonus: it’s located inside of a laundromat. Laundry day will never be the same.
Mazarine
Financial District
Choose from Mazarine’s rotating selection of espressos as you craft your ideal drink order. Try a mocha spiked with Four & Twenty Blackbirds chocolate ganache, or get your caffeine fix with a pop of fizz when you order a Nitro tea or coffee. If you’re looking for a spot to work, the wide-open indoor space is infused with sunlight and contains plenty of tables and a few outlets. Or sip a cappuccino on their tiny outdoor seating area and imagine you’re in Paris, which is not coincidentally the inspiration for the cafe’s decor. Mazarine serves a full menu of food, including an exceptionally meticulous and delicious avocado toast.
CoffeeShop
Bernal Heights
Out of this world cold brew? Check. Luscious, flavor-packed Ubuntu coffee? Check. The most upbeat staff in the city? Check. What more could you need? This teeny, tiny coffee shop is slinging some of the best coffee in San Francisco, including Sherpas (their take on butter-laced bullet coffees) and a small, sweet-and-savory menu of snacks. There’s a little bit of outdoor seating and no seating inside, so go here to pick up a coffee... and make sure to strike up a conversation with whoever is behind the counter. You won’t regret it.
Ritual Coffee Roasters at Flora Grubb
Bayview
This Ritual outpost is tucked away in the back of the lush Flora Grubb garden store, so you can sip a classic Ritual coffee while surrounded by gorgeous greenery. It’s the strong, flavorful Ritual coffee that you know and love, complete with a menu of delicious and inventive coffee drinks that are only available at this location. Don’t skip the Cherry Bomb, a fizzy cold-brew laced Shirley Temple. Stroll through the garden store, coffee in hand, or enjoy caffeine and a pastry at the ample outdoor seating.
Trouble Coffee Co.
Outer Sunset
Coconuts, cinnamon toast, and a small but excellent coffee menu: Trouble’s offerings are simple and sublime. Snuggle up at the cozy indoor counter or order your coffee with a side of coconut on their outdoor seating. The cinnamon toast, thickly spread with butter and sprinkled with a heavy coating of cinnamon sugar, is a must-order. Don’t miss out.
Blue Bottle Coffee
SoMa
Welcome to coffee-gear heaven. Blue Bottle’s Mint Plaza location is home to an impressive collection of bubbling caffeination tools, including a five-light siphon bar and an intricate Oji iced-coffee machine that produces Japanese-style cold brew. This wide-open space includes big windows and tons of natural light. The Mint Plaza location features all of Blue Bottle’s classic coffee drinks as well as a full breakfast and lunch menu.
Cafe St. Jorge
Bernal Heights
Sunny Cafe St. Jorge serves Portuguese Californian cuisine with a side of super-strong Stumptown coffee. The airy, sun-dappled space is home to plenty of tables and outlets, making it an ideal spot for meetings or work dates. Try an icy Stumptown cold brew on tap, or choose from a curated selection of fresh smoothies and juices. Pair your coffee with one of their famous, custardy Portuguese egg tarts, or a fresh, lemony fava bean crostini. Transition from daytime coffee to night-time drinks as you peruse the beer and wine menu, or stop by on a weekend evening and watch local bands play.
Andytown Coffee Roasters
Outer Sunset
This tiny Outer Sunset cafe is a well-oiled machine, where attention to detail offers delicious results. They source and roast their flavorful beans in-house, then transform them into incredible coffee concoctions like the signature Snowy Plover: a cup of mineral water spiked with espresso and topped with a dollop of dense whipped cream. The clean, crisp interior features big windows and small tables, as well as a selection of fresh Irish soda bread and pastries. Grab a seat inside or outside, or take a short, caffeinated stroll down to the beach.
Four Barrel
Mission
Delicate latte art and precisely made coffee drinks are trademarks of the original Four Barrel location, as well as out-of-this-world coffee paired with a pastry case full of incredible pastries and donuts. Sit inside and enjoy the warm wooden interior, or grab a seat in their parklet for some fresh air and people-watching.
Snowbird Coffee
Inner Sunset
Try a breve cortado made with wildflower honey or a rich cafe bombon, a combination of piping hot espresso and condensed milk. Multiple coffee roasters are represented on their drink menu, including a few signature Snowbird small roasts. Do a little post-coffee shopping and check out the bulk organic soap counter tucked away in the back of the shop.
Coffee Bar
Mission
The original Coffee Bar location boasts the best coffeeshop work experience in the city. The sunny Mission outpost includes tables galore, tons of outlets, and top notch food and drink. From nitro cold brew to horchata-laced iced coffee to a classic pour over, every coffee base is covered. Their beans are from Mr. Espresso, a classic local coffee roaster that has been slinging delectable coffee beans since the 1970s. Sweet and savory pastries, as well as a full breakfast and lunch menu, will keep you satiated all day.
Philz on 24th
Mission
Grab a classic drink at the original Philz location and see where the coffee empire began. Pick up a creamy mint mojito spiked with fresh mint leaves, or a spicy iced gingersnap latte. The shop is full of tables and plenty of comfy seating, as well as a few outdoor benches. Expect to share your table or couch: this place is always bustling with people.
Sightglass Coffee
SoMa
Luscious Sightglass beans are the backbone to Sightglass’ menu of excellent coffee concoctions, including their famous vanilla cold brew and classic pour overs. The warm, knowledgeable staff will help you create your ideal coffee order, or you can take your coffee know-how a step further and attend one of their weekly coffee education classes. The two-story interior is flooded with sunlight and filled with tables, but leave the laptop at home: there’s no wifi at this location. Instead of working, treat yourself to one of the rotating specials at the affogato bar, which pairs rich espressos with an array of Salt & Straw ice creams.
Haus
Mission
In a city with a severe lack of outdoor seating, Haus shines with a big outdoor patio. Sip one of their rich and outrageously strong coffees at a table in the sunshine, or head indoors and enjoy the shop’s light-filled, minimalist interior. This quiet enclave is a perfect spot for getting work done, and includes plenty of tables, outlets, and coffeeshop coworkers. Comfy couches in the back and a selection of sweet and salty cookies are the finishing touches on this scene.
Pinhole Coffee
Bernal Heights
Pinhole coffee is a neighborhood coffee shop that’s guaranteed to charm. Friendly baristas serve up Verve coffee and Linea espresso, as well as a rotating third option from one of their guest roasters. Standout drinks include their Verve nitro on tap, and a creamy shaken iced coffee. The space is cozy and colorful, and features murals and rotating art exhibits from local artists.
-
