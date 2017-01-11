26 Essential SF Dive Bars, and Why You Should Drink in All of Them

Reasons to go to San Francisco's best new bars? Try tap cocktails, extensive jerky menus, brandy cobblers, and hand-made bar nuts. Reasons to go to a bunch of awesome SF dive bars? Not those. From bartenders who'll play Liar’s Dice for beer, to Irish pubs that double as Indian restaurants, here are 26 reasons to visit 26 essential SF dive bars.

Kennedy's Pub & Curry House North Beach

For those days when you’re craving a Guinness, a game of pool, AND a samosa, enter Kennedy’s Pub & Curry House -- a concept so odd, yet undeniably perfect. Load up on delicious, cheap Indian eats on the restaurant side of this funky building that incongruously features white tablecloths and plastic serving platters. Then take your pick of the 30 or so beers on tap on the Irish side of the joint. Continue Reading

Bamboo Hut North Beach

We tip our coconuts to Tiki joints like the classic Trad’r Sam, but there’s much more potential for weird stuff going down (the hallmark of a good dive bar experience) at the Bamboo Hut, nestled between strip clubs and sex stores on Broadway. Something about this place -- probably the sand on the floor, faux Polynesian statues, and flaming drinks -- makes people drink like they're on vacation.



Hawaii West North Beach

You’re coming here for the free pool, but mostly to see what Sonia, the bartender is up to. Is she mom-dancing behind the bar? Is she pouring an unsolicited round of shots for everyone... and then still charging? Is she giving (or taking) punches like a champ? The answer is yes... and sometimes all in one night, if you’re lucky.

Buckshot Inner Richmond

The darts, the skeeball, the picnic tables -- none of this says, “I bet somebody will do the worm tonight". And yet, someone will do the worm tonight -- in that open space in front of the bathrooms.



Abbey Tavern Inner Richmond

Sometimes you just need a friendly joint where you can saddle up to the bar and drink alone like God intended. The talkative bartenders, TVs (loaded with HBO boxing, UFC, and the NFL Sunday Ticket), and a handful of Irish locals also drinking "alone" make this classic Inner Richmond spot the place to pop in for a solo drink. You might come in by yourself, but you’ll have several new friends by round two.

The Saloon North Beach

What’s that smell? That, my friend, is the smell of 150+ years of debauchery. Back in 1861, when the bar reportedly opened, sailors came here to throw 'em back. Today, non-sailors come here to do the same, plus get in on pretty fantastic live blues. Pour one out for the drinkers that came before you... it’s not like the floor can get any worse.



International Sports Club North Beach

After you’ve suffered through Fisherman’s Wharf, you deserve a little something. And by "a little something", we mean "a strong drink poured by a super-friendly bartender (Hi, Brittany!) and a game of pool (free every Wednesday)".

Noc Noc Lower Haight

The décor at this spot, which describes itself as "Lower Haight's most unusual bar," can best be described as “Tim Burton on mushrooms in a cave during a Fraggle Rock Christmas special." Which is why we put "art" in quotes. But in a nice way.

Molotov’s Lower Haight

Obviously, the greatest selection of punk rock jams in the city comes with a bit of an anti-establishment attitude. But that’s just part of this place’s identity and charm, which it’s not giving up without a fight. If you want to immediately get a sense of how that might go down, definitely cruise in while wearing your Google Glass. (No, don't.)

Doc’s Clock The Mission

Jenga, Connect Four, shuffleboard that is totally broken (and sand is EVERYWHERE), Trivial Pursuit, Ms. Pac-Man... and the list goes on. (And on.) If you want a spacious place to throw back super-cheap pitchers while embracing your competitive spirit over a game of Candy Land, this is where it’s at. See ya on Gum Drop Mountain.

Yancy’s Saloon Inner Sunset

It’s worth coming here no matter what the day or time (see: darts, cozy corners, popcorn machine), but Yancy’s does the NFL Sunday Ticket right -- 14 TVs in a living room setting. Plus: Bloody Marys and mimosas are only $4 each.

Zeitgeist The Mission

Who out there doesn’t have an "I was kicked out of Zeitgeist" story? The staff isn’t especially friendly and they’re not gonna take any crap, but good God, do they know how to make a Bloody Mary. We call that a tradeoff, folks.



The Tempest Bar & Box Kitchen SOMA

A favorite among bike messengers, you’d never guess this SOMA bar, chock-full of hodgepodge, garage-sale furniture and linoleum floors, would be the place you’d enjoy one of the best burgers of your life with French fries made in duck fat. But it is. Order food from the side window and your $5 shot-and-a-PBR from the bartender. And yes, the latter makes the former even tastier.

Columbus Café North Beach

Two-for-one draft beers between 4pm and 8pm seven days a week is pretty awesome in its own right. Even better is the fact that they use poker chips as drink tokens, so chances are, if you come here a lot (and you should for its three big TVs, pool, and photo booth), you’re bound to have one of those moments when you reach in your pocket and find a long-forgotten chip. It’s like finding money in your pocket, but instead of money, it’s your first (last?) beer of the night.

Dear Mom The Mission

Can you call a place a dive bar if they serve kale tacos? You can in San Francisco, land of high-low, rich-poor juxtapositions. And you can if you’re talking about Dear Mom, a cavernous Mission favorite with video games and pool. They serve dive bar drinks at dive bar prices... and also edamame. Some of its gritty ambiance seems "curated", but that’s exactly what makes it an almost-archeological look into this particular moment in time in San Francisco -- when vegan yogis, mustache groomers, and tech employees all come together in the name of a shot-and-a-beer deal.



The Bitter End Inner Richmond

For $9.95 you get chicken strips, Buffalo wings, zucchini sticks, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and fries, which is enough to share with your entire trivia team (every Tuesday at 9pm). Enjoy your pile of pub grub next to the fireplace, then head upstairs for darts and pool.

Silver Spur Outer Sunset

There are four beers on tap but late nights at this tiny, largely nondescript bar call for the Spur specialty: Apple Pie Moonshine, which dangerously tastes more like pie than moonshine, but tingles on the way down so you know it’s working.

Kozy Kar Russian Hill

If you want to break the ice with cartoons that randomly cut to porn and a conversation about the grooming practices of 1970s pinup girls, all while sitting atop a waterbed that probably doesn't get cleaned all that often, then by all means, take your date here. But we’re thinking this is much more of a third-date situation with someone who’s got a good sense of humor and high tolerance for this kind of stuff. Just maybe (definitely) make sure you shower after.

Latin American Club The Mission

Just about everyone has a story about the famously (infamously?) strong margaritas here (served in a pint glass), most of which involve ranch dressing. And your pillow.

Buddha Lounge Chinatown

A perfect, little Chinatown hole-in-the-wall where you play Liar’s Dice with the owner for beers, it’s charming and friendly and home to potentially the craziest bathroom situation in the entire city. Here's how it works: you’re going to have to get the bartender to buzz you through a wire door in the back of the bar, then follow the dark, dank steps to... the gates of hell. Just kidding. But that’s what it will feel like. In reality, it’s just tiny bathroom in the basement where mobsters likely trafficked in alcohol during Prohibition. Therefore it’s also likely haunted. Good luck!

Hi Dive Embarcadero

The million-dollar view and proximity to the ballpark may take the burger ($15) out of dive bar-price-territory but the drinks are strong and so is the SF spirit. Start a game day with a spicy Bloody Mary (or five), hop on a pedicab to the park, and you’ve definitely done your part to ensure a Giants win.

The Summer Place Nob Hill

Instead of windows, the exterior is covered in rock, likely because the building was remodeled in the ‘70s when architects were designing exclusively mid-century Flintstone houses. Anyway as a result, almost zero sunlight gets in and decades of smoking inside (it was recently banned) has seemed to permanently thicken the air. There is literally nothing summery about this place, including the badass owner/bartender, who, while a lovely businesswoman is certainly not Mrs. Sunshine. But there’s nothing ironic about the killer jukebox, stiff (actually good) cocktails, and fireplace that make this cave-like haunt the perfect place to hibernate through El Niño.

Bow Bow Cocktail Lounge Chinatown

Don’t leave this tiny, narrow bar until you’ve gotten the adorable owner/bartender Mama Candy to sing or bang a gong. That is the only thing remarkable about this no-frills dive. Wait, no... It’s coming back to us: there are peanuts.

Li Po Lounge Chinatown

This kitschy Chinatown spot has been home to elaborate lanterns and made-for-tourists shrines since 1937, and it’s been slinging delicious, lethal Chinese Mai Tais, served in a plastic hurricane glass since the ‘90s. The drink, consisting of light rum, dark rum, 151 rum, mystery Chinese liqueur (don’t bother asking which), and... pineapple juice, catapulted to fame in 2012 when Anthony Bourdain declared it a must-try on his Travel Channel show. We would agree if you like having fun... and don’t mind paying for it in the morning. Which, duh, you do/don’t.

Aunt Charlie’s Lounge Tenderloin

You wouldn’t guess from the dark, urine-laden street deep in the Tenderloin that boas and glitter would be just past the unassuming entrance. But come Friday and Saturday nights, $5 (and a reservation you dare not be five minutes late to) gets you an up close and personal look at the sassiest, most talented drag queens in town.

The Hearth Inner Richmond

Something tells us -- we’re pretty sure it’s the bar’s tagline that's printed out front: "No Whiners. No Website. Just Booze" -- this cheap-drinking institution doesn’t want or need to enter the 21st century. So we’ll just say it has booze... and a picture of a woman severely overdressed for her surroundings in a martini glass. What more do you want?

Amy Copperman is a freelance writer in San Francisco. She knows she left out your favorite dive on this list -- tell her about it in the comments or on Twitter @acoppergirl.