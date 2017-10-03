SF's best damn Happy Hours

December 21st is going to be the longest night of the year (literally, it's the Winter solstice). Here to help you ensure it also doubles as the Best Night of Your Life, we've got eight of the best happy hours in SF -- because no good/great/best/average/kinda aight night is complete without one of them. Check out our picks below, and make sure to fully map out a perfect evening with our itinerary builder.
Bar Crudo
Get schmancy and full with BC's 5-630p special that includes discounted drinks ($3 beer) and, more importantly, $1 oysters... like, good oysters. Also: $10-for-two local rock cod tacos.
Two Sisters Bar and Books
Hayes Valley
If you're looking for a slightly classier/library-er HH, look no further than Two Sisters for an every day discount that includes $3 beers, $5 wines, and $5-$7 cocktails poured by one of the two sis-es.
The Attic
The Mission
This spot, with a surprisingly spacious back area, offers $2.50 beers (okay), and $2.50 well-martinis and Manhattans (Ohmygodareyouserious?That'sinsane.).
Lightning Tavern
Cow Hollow
Come here for the wings and discounted drinks, stay for the Lightning Round -- wherein the bartender rings a bell during HH and for the next 10 minutes, it's $1 drinks.
The Homestead
The Mission
This little Mission dive offers rotating specials every day like $2 Tecate (¡si por favor!), plus daily $1 off all wells and almost all drafts, plus plus plus... PUZZLES!!!
El Rio
The Mission
This everyone-friendly neighborhood dive with a giant back patio offers $3 well drinks and drafts from 1-8p. Plus, if you end up here on a Friday, they add in all the free oysters your maybe-impaired judgement can handle.
Uva Enoteca
Lower Haight
This classy Lower Haight Italian establishment comes with the rather unique 3-630p happy hour that grabs you $2 (good) beers and $5 wine (for the laaaadies... and discerning gentlemeeeeen). Plus, you can grab some of their normally pricier margherita pizza or pasta pomodoro for $10.
Broken Record
Crocker-Amazon
This greasy spoon dining spot's burgers are out-of-control-good, plus they have Four Roses bourbon ON TAP. And even when you're not BNOYL-ing, it's worth hitting the place on a Tuesday for Beer Bust Bingo, meaning you can act like your Grandpa while really acting like your Grandpa by getting $10 worth of $1 PBRs.
If Nopa made the Divisadero neighborhood what it is today, Bar Crudo solidified its status as a golden dining destination. For over a decade, Bar Crudo has been serving up a seriously good happy hour and dinner that’s ideal for family visits. It’s perpetually packed and one of the city’s most underrated restaurants, with a bumping happy hour that features dollar oysters, fish tacos, and sumptuous seafood chowder. Don’t miss the crudo sampler, uni avocado toast, and lobster burrata salad at this small restaurant that packs a punch.
Two Sisters is a vintage-looking drinkery-meets-book shop in Hayes Valley known for its craft cocktails, European-inspired menu, and Intelligentsia espresso. Lived-in dark hardwood floors, an 1895 bronze cash register, and a take-one-leave-one reading library curated by the owner's sister make this intimate bar stand out. Two Sisters also hosts regular cocktail classes and book club gatherings.
This dive bar has an extraordinary happy hour deal, as well as stellar, eclectic DJs and generous pourings.
Unabashedly divey, Lighting Tavern carries Fireball, Fernet, tater tot nachos, and chicken wing buckets all in equal parts. Grab a seat on the outdoor patio to sip down bottomless mimosas as you prepare yourself for one of the booziest brunches in town (or dinners or happy hours). Even if you don't take advantage of the bottomless offer, the Scotch egg- and poutine-filled menu will have you overindulging in a different way.
Harkening back to its Prohibition-era glory, this storied Mission bar is still armed with infamously strong cocktails like, an excellent whiskey selection, and peanuts -- the scattered shells of which will crunch under your feet. It's easy to get cozy inside Homestead's Victorian-style parlor, which sports a pressed tin ceiling, giant nude paintings, and (best of all) a small, snuggle-worthy fireplace tucked in the back of the low-lit space. The bar is dog-friendly, too, so even your pup can become a regular.
Since 1978, El Rio has been serving up cheap drinks and hot beats on its expansive back patio. This Mission dive is a staple of the San Francisco gay bar scene with its packed barbecues, killer Sunday parties (like Hard French), live music, pool tables, shuffleboard, and serious dance vibes. Come for the free oysters every Friday at 5:30pm, but bring cash for your drinks.
Uva's happy hour is pretty stellar for a classier wine bar. If things get too rowdy, order one of their meat & cheese plates and simmer down.
Broken Record is a super-casual Excelsior dive bar where you can kick back with friends on the spacious outdoor patio, but it means business with its drink menu. On it, you’ll find an extensive list of liquors, particularly whiskey and bourbon, and dozens of rotating local craft brews. Once you've worked up an appetite, head to the kitchen in the back (it’s called “Hood Grub”) for innovative bar food: tater tots with curry ketchup, spicy wings made with Mary’s organic air-chilled drumettes, and a meatloaf sandwich on a Dutch crunch roll all await you.