The 25 Best Happy Hours in San Francisco

Though it’s true that any hour when you have a drink in your hand is a happy hour, it is also true that when that drink costs less than it usually would, it’s an even happier hour. Even better if there are also discounted bites involved. So here are 25 of our favorite happy hours in SF, almost all of which last longer than an hour, and all of which are definitely worth telling your boss you have to leave at 4:45pm for a doctor’s appointment.

25 Lusk SoMa When: Mon-Sat, 5-7pm

The Deal: Select $4 beer and $5 wines by the glass, $6 well drinks, and tasty bar bites, like Bavarian-style soft pretzels with Cheddar fondue, pork belly sliders, and rabbit tacos for $4 to $6. Continue Reading

Bar Crudo Divisadero Corridor When: Every day from 5 to 6:30pm

The Deal: $1 oysters, $1 herb and jalapeño marinated mussels, $6 seafood chowder, $4 beer and $6 wine.

Bellota SoMa When: Daily from 4-6pm

The Deal: $6 tapas, including marinated Spanish olives, spiced Marcona almonds, Gilda Pincho, and queso del dia; select beer and wine for $6, and $5 sherry, sangria, cider, and vermouth.

Black Cat Tenderloin When: Every day from 5:30-7:30pm

The Deal: Sit upstairs to get $8 gin martinis, Manhattans, and select wines by the glass, as well as $2 oysters, $2 deviled eggs, $5 patatas bravas, and $8 ceviche.

Capo’s North Beach When: Wednesdays from 5-8pm

The Deal: “Whiskey and Wing Wednesdays” includes $7 BBQ bourbon wings, $10 chicken BBQ bourbon pizza, $5 shot of house whiskey, and $5 whiskey punch. This deal is only available at the bar, but if seating isn’t available, they’ll make you the food to-go.

The Cavalier SoMa When: Every day from 2:30-5:30pm

The Deal: “Bevvys and Bites,” which includes select $8 wine and cocktails, $5 draught beer, and discounted bites, like crispy Brussels sprouts chips ($5), Hen Egg Hollandaise ($8), and a $12 Marlowe Burger.

Cockscomb SoMa When: Mon-Thurs, 5-6pm and 10-11pm

The Deal: $1 oysters, $5 draft beer

Corridor Mid-Market When: Daily from 3-6pm

The Deal: Every cocktail, draft beer, and wine by the glass is $5.

Delarosa Marina and Union Square/SoMa When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm

The Deal: $6 cocktails and wines by the glass and mini Roman-style pizzas for $6.

The Dorian Marina When: Tues-Fri, 4:30-6pm; Thursday, 10pm-2am

The Deal: From 4:30 to 6pm, happy hour includes half-off select bottles of sparkling and rosé wine, $5 glasses of house wine, select $4 beers, $1 oysters, $1.5 deviled egg, $5 truffle fries. On Thursdays, starting at 10pm, get “old fashioned drinks at old fashioned prices” -- martinis, Old Fashioneds, and Champagne cocktails are $5 each.

DOSA Fillmore and Mission When: Mon-Thurs, 5-7pm and 9pm-close

The Deal: Sit at the bar to get $6 Firestone “Pivo” Pilsner, featured $8 glasses of wine, and discounted appetizers, like $4 Pappadum and Chutney sampler, $6 Idli fries, $8 Chennai Chicken, and $4 vegetarian slider.

The Elite Cafe Lower Pac Heights When: Daily from 5-6pm and 10pm-close

The Deal: From 5-6pm, enjoy $1.50 oysters, $3 off wines by the glass, and an $8 rotating cocktail. From 10pm-close, get $3 off wines by the glass and an $8 rotating cocktail.

E&O Kitchen and Bar Union Square When: Mon-Sat, 3-6pm

The Deal: Select $6 cocktails and wines by the glass, four $4 beers, and a ton of affordable snacks, like $1 dumplings, $1 oysters, $2 mushroom satay, $3 ahi tuna tartare, $3 chicken satay, $4 wood oven naan, $4 beef short rib slider, and a $24 pu pu platter (fritter bites, two sliders, two ribs, two chicken satay, two ahi tartare, taro chips & pickled veggies).

The European Union Square When: Mon-Fri, 5-8pm

The Deal: $6 bubbles and house wine, $7 cocktails, including Aperol Spritz, San Francisco Sour (bourbon, lime, lemon, pinot noir), and Bee Sting (tequila, lemon, honey), $3 Miller High Life, and bar snacks, like calamari, pommes frites, sliders, and a cheese or charcuterie plate from $4 to $11.

Finn Town Castro When: Mon-Fri, 5-7pm and 10pm-midnight

The Deal: Hit up “Rocks and Rosé” after work (Mon-Fri, 5-7pm) for $7 glasses of rosé, $1.50 oysters on the half shell, and $2.50 oysters Rockefeller. Then go late night (Sun-Thurs, 10pm-midnight) to “Get Fried at Finn” with $2 big bowls of fries, $2 off all bar bites, and $2 off all well drinks.

Hog & Rocks Mission When: Mon-Fri, 5-6:30pm

The Deal: $1 oysters, $7 corn dogs, $7 Kennebec fries, and select $7 wine and cocktails, like a smoked margarita, whiskey sour, and Old Fashioned.

Jersey SoMa When: Mon-Fri, 2:30-7pm

The Deal: $3 beers, $5 wines, $4 slices, $5 meatball, and a $6 burger.

La Mar Embarcadero When: Every day from 3-6pm

The Deal: Select $6 cocktails, including Pisco Sour, Pisco Punch, Old Fashioned, and Blue Mule, as well as smaller portions of La Mar staples, like Cebiche Classico ($9), Taco Chifero ($9), empanada ($6), and quinoa burger ($6).

Lolinda Mission When: Everyday from 5:30-7pm

The Deal: $7 Old Fashioned and Fernet and Coke, select $7 glasses of wine, $2 puffed Peruvian corn, $6 house-made beef jerky, $7 empanadas, and more.

Mason Pacific Nob Hill When: Every day from 5-6pm and 9pm-midnight

The Deal: Half-off bottles of wine on the market list.

Maybeck’s Marina When: Every night from 4:30-6pm

The Deal: A robust drink and food menu where everything is $7, including four wines by the glass, cocktails like the House Negroni, blood orange margarita, and The Imperfect Manhattan, and small bites like six oysters on the half shell, pickles and ranch, toasted raviolis and marina, and meatballs.

Novela SoMa When: Mondays, 4pm-close

The Deal: $1 shucked-to-order oysters and 20% off bottles of wine.

Pabu Financial District When: Mon-Fri, 3-6pm and all day Sunday

The Deal: $5.88 sake, $6.88 22oz Sapporo, $6.88 select wine by the glass, $3.88 pork steam bun, $1.88 oysters, $5.88 hand rolls, and more. These lucky deals are available in the bar and lounge during the week and everywhere in the restaurant on Sundays.

Palm House Cow Hollow When: Tues-Fri, 5-6:30pm

The Deal: Half-off bottles of wine, $1 off draft beers, $6 slushy, select $7 cocktails, and discounted snacks, like Puerto Rican smashed avocado, spiced fries, and bone-in chicken wings.

Press Club Union Square/SoMa When: Every day from open-6pm

The Deal: Mon-Fri, $3 off wines by the glass and draft beers; Sat-Sun, half-off bottles over $70.

Daisy Barringer is a freelance writer who starts counting down to 5pm when she wakes up in the morning. Call her a lush on Twitter @daisy.