SF's 5 most essential new happy hours

San Francisco According to our Instagram, everyone was in Tahoe last week, which means you're all gonna need to ease back into another weekend. Well, these five new happy hours should help (especially the one with giant-sized, competitive team Plinko).
Namu Gaji
When: Tue-Sun, 5-6:30pm
What: Free food happy hour!! The Namu Gaji dudes will be giving out free bar snacks like beef jerky, duck pate, and kimchi arancini, along with $3 pints and $2 shots of soju. Continue Reading
S&R Lounge
When: Wed, 5-7pm
What: Plinko Wednesdays! Get teams together to play everyone's favorite The Price Is Right game -- just in ginormous form. Literally, this thing covers an entire wall and uses a soccer ball. Prizes go to the winning team, the best costume, and the best team name. Oh, and PS, they have HH food/drink specials, too.
Bergerac
When: Wed, 7-10pm
What: Shuck 'N Jive happy hour! You just missed this weeks, but hit up next's for live jazz music, $1 oysters, $6 Pisco cocktails, and $30 Pisco punchbowls.
Fog City
When: Mon-Fri, 4-6pm
What: $1.50 oysters along with $7 cocktails/draft wine, and $10 shot-and-a-beer specials.
Stock in Trade
When: Wed, all night
What: To complement its already launched Prime Rib Thursdays, Stock in Trade has implemented all-night Bottle Shock Wednesdays, where every single bottle is half-off. Looks like you just became a sommelier.
This New Korean American restaurant is a family affair, owned by three brothers who utilize ingredients harvested from their own farm. Korean-inflected spins on favorites, like a pickled daikon-topped double cheeseburger and Korean tacos (nori replaces a tortilla shell, and is filled with marinated and grilled bulgogi beef, kimchi salsa, and spicy aïoli, are well-worth your time during the week, but the real star is the KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) brunch dish.
With a kickass cocktail list and food designed by Park Tavern/Marlowe chef Jennifer Puccio, S&R's a SOMA loungy bar in Hotel Zetta with an entire "Playroom" dedicated to childhood games made adult-size, like an enormous Plinko board that uses soccer balls (!).
Inspired by the French mansion where The Rolling Stones recorded “Exile on Main Street,” Bergerac is packed with plush couches and elegant decor on the first floor, and a perpetually packed dance floor upstairs. Visitors who opt for the chill downstairs vibe will find themselves sipping on drinks created by incredibly talented bartenders, and small plates of indulgent comfort food like roasted bone marrow and Parisian Gruyere gnocchi with braised duck.
When Chef Bruce Hill (Zero Zero, Bix, Picco in Larkspur) decided to take over and remake the legendary Fog City Diner, it was a calculated risk. After all, the diner was a legend. But his revitalization was spot-on, and the burger he brought to this party (which he has claimed would happily be his last meal) is easily one of the best in the city. The combination of the smoked tomato aioli, house-made American, thin patty, dill pickle, and onion create what in many ways is the perfect version of the upscale diner burger. Even better? You can get the burger and the rest of the menu plus cocktails like a raspberry-based Negroni from 7am 'til 2am.
From the guys behind Wreck Room, Stock in Trade serves playful American bar food, like sausage mac & cheese and pork spareribs, in an atmosphere that, fittingly, doesn't take itself too seriously: porthole mirrors outfit the walls and there's a half-size bocce ball court in the dining room. The Marina joint also serves a killer brunch with the likes of chimichurri-doused steak and egg sandwich and corned beef hash available to accompany your bottomless bubbles (bellinis or mimosas, plus a delicious pomegranate puree).