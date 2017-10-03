Food & Drink

5 new SF happy hours you should definitely hit up

Daisy Barringer

A typical morning around here involves waking up, walking the dog, showering, booting up the computer, and then pondering where to go for happy hour. If you're anything like us (which we suspect you are), your morning isn't too different. Except you probably actually shower, and you don't need to ponder the whole happy hour thing since we've got five new SF ones for you right here:

Daisy Barringer

Ferry Plaza Seafood

North Beach
When: Monday-Friday, 3:30-5:30pm
The Deal: A dozen oysters for $12 at their new North Beach location, plus red, white, and bubbles for $5/glass and beer for $4/glass.

Bar Agricole

Bar Agricole

SOMA
When: Tuesday-Saturday, 5-6pm and all day Sunday
The Deal: Oyster happy hour! $2 oysters and $6 cocktails, plus beer and wine specials, all available on their awesome front patio, too.

Palm House

Palm House

The Marina
When: Every day from 3-6:30pm
The Deal: $5 draft beer and wine, $6 adult slushies (!!), $8 signature cocktails, $4 small bites (fries, Samba Chips, smashed avocado), and half off all salads and ceviche. Plus: you get to sit near the second oldest palm tree in SF!

Radius

Radius

SOMA
When: Every day between 5:30pm and 6:30pm
The Deal: $4 draft beers, $12 half carafe of wine on tap, and 25% off their small-bite and appetizer menus. And you can do all of them outside on that patio.

Hardy Wilson

Pesce

The Castro
When: Daily from 5:30-7pm and 9-11pm, only in the bar
The Deal: Double happy hour! They've got drink specials and complimentary (read: FREE!) savory bites. Drink specials include libations like the Red Kite (James E. Pepper bourbon, Campari, Amaro, Ciociaro, cucumber), and the Novena (Spirit Works vodka, pineapple, lemon, vanilla bean, ginger). Bites are simple, Venetian-inspired fare like bruschetta topped with house-smoked and cured salmon and horseradish cream, meatballs in spicy marinara, and goat cheese-stuffed red peppers.

Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and she has never met a drink special she didn't fall in love with immediately -- like, she tried to get married to a PBR and a shot of whiskey one time. Or so she's told. Follow her on Twitter @daisy.

