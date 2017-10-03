141 Patios in SF, Sorted by Neighborhood

You can never have too many outdoor eating and drinking options, which is why we updated our San Francisco patio mega-guide to include over FIFTY more legit outdoor enclaves (with none of this sidewalk-table business) where you can get your summer beer/burger on under the sun (er, fog?).
All Good Pizza (address and info)
Bayview
What to expect: Ridiculously good individual brick-oven pizzas (and panini and salads and beer and wine) served out of a truck. Enjoy ‘em in a parking lot with picnic tables and a covered area.
Blue Plate (address and info)
Bernal Heights
What to expect: An out-back spot that's neither heated nor covered, so come for the one warm night of the year.
El Rio (address and info)
Bernal Heights
What to expect: A huge, multi-level outdoor deck that hosts parties, barbecues, and performances.
Virgil's Sea Room (address and info)
Bernal Heights
What to expect: A large outdoor deck with communal seating where you can hear El Rio's music but don't have to pay the cover.
Wild Side West (address and info)
Bernal Heights
What to expect: A large garden patio with a bunch of statues and different nooks to sit in, like the Secret Garden with beer (though it closes kinda early for the neighbors).
Progressive Grounds (address and info)
Bernal Heights
What to expect: A great little back deck with tables and chairs. Bonus: tons of sun when there’s actually sun.
Royal Cuckoo (address and info)
Bernal Heights
What to expect: An actually totally fantastic patio with mismatched chairs, string lighting, and -- even though it’s a little small -- you can actually fit a medium-sized group out there.
Fable (address and info)
The Castro
What to expect: Open all year, this garden patio is open to the public with seating and heat lamps.
The Lookout (address and info)
The Castro
What to expect: A large wrap-around porch with some seating and a view of the five-way Sanchez intersection.
The Mix (address and info)
The Castro
What to expect: A bi-level, partially covered back patio with benches around the edge, some heat lamps, and open 'til late at night.
Starbelly (address and info)
The Castro
What to expect: What you see pictured above. It's a spacious, covered seating area with heat lamps, and you can reserve the whole thing for large parties.
Dante's Table (address and info)
The Castro
What to expect: The rather large back patio of this spot has both seating and heating and is called "Paradiso."
Toad Hall (address and info)
The Castro
What to expect: A legitimately big, heated outdoor space in the back of the bar with a couple of high-tops and its own bar.
Cafe Flore (address and info)
The Castro
What to expect: A sizable al fresco seating area that's walled-off from the street, though there's overflow outside the walls as well.
Catch (address and info)
The Castro
What to expect: A covered outdoor patio that's heated and also has a fire pit!
Reverie Cafe (address and info)
Cole Valley
What to expect: A large deck out back that has two levels and is surrounded by a garden.
Finnegans Wake (address and info)
Cole Valley
What to expect: A large backyard area with tables and benches for lounging, plus a ping-pong table!
Zazie (address and info)
Cole Valley
What to expect: A walled back-seating area with heating.
Ottimista (address and info)
Cow Hollow
What to expect: A little enclosed (and heated!) front patio with wrought-iron vintage tables and chairs. A great date spot.
Palm House (address and info)
Cow Hollow
What to expect: A large front patio with a tropical vibe. Enjoy jerk chicken, blackened mahi mahi, ceviche, and boozy slushies.
Perry’s (address and info)
Cow Hollow
What to expect: A handful of checkered tablecloth-covered tables out front that provide the best people-watching Cow Hollow has to offer. In the back, find an enclosed sunroom that offers more space and plenty of sunlight.
Chow (address and info)
Duboce Triangle
What to expect: A covered patio with heat lamps.
Pilsner Inn (address and info)
Duboce Triangle
What to expect: A covered area in the back of the bar with benches along the side, a depressed seating area, and actual patio furniture.
Lucky 13 (address and info)
Duboce Triangle
What to expect: A small side patio with a few benches and limited hours due to not wanting to be too noisy with the neighbors.
Palomino (address and info)
Embarcadero
What to expect: Yes, it’s a chain, but no, you won’t care when you see its massive patio space with a view of the Bay Bridge.
Epic Steak (address and info)
Embarcadero
What to expect: Fine dining and epic waterfront views on a lush, enclosed patio.
Americano Restaurant & Bar (address and info)
Embarcadero
What to expect: A fenced-off outside seating area along the Embarcadero with views of the Bay.
Hi Dive (address and info)
Embarcadero
What to expect: An area to the side of the bar with tables and umbrellas for people who are eating outside.
Red's Java House (address and info)
Embarcadero
What to expect: A fenced-off area with plenty of tables, some umbrellas for shade, and a view of the Bay.
Pier 23 Cafe (address and info)
Embarcadero
What to expect: The back area of the bar/restaurant extends behind and to the side of the pier, with eating-only tables out back, and a bar with stools up against the railing of the pier for drinkers.
La Mar Cebicheria Peruana (address and info)
Embarcadero
What to expect: A tented, reservation-only heated seating area.
The Ferry Building (address and info)
Embarcadero
What to expect: Several different restaurants have reserved patio areas out back with seating and views of the Bay Bridge.
Rosa Mexicano (address and info)
Embarcadero
What to expect: A spacious, enclosed seating area out front that's heated.
Waterbar (address and info)
Embarcadero
What to expect: Two patios, one on each floor, with umbrellas and views of the Bay.
The Broken Record (address and info)
Excelsior
What to expect: The lovely back patio you see above!
Cumaica Coffee (address and info)
Excelsior
What to expect: A nice back patio on which to enjoy your coffee.
B44 (address and info)
Financial District
What to expect: Seats out front in the Belden Place alley amongst all the other restaurants with lights strung overhead.
Belden Taverna (address and info)
Financial District
What to expect: Shared outdoor seating area with all the other Belden Place restaurants.
Brindisi Cucina di Mare (address and info)
Financial District
What to expect: Seating in that great Belden Place pedestrians-only street.
Cafe Bastille (address and info)
Financial District
What to expect: That Belden Place alleyway seating magic.
Cafe Tiramisu (address and info)
Financial District
What to expect: More outdoor seating in the Belden Place alley.
The Cigar Bar & Grill (address and info)
Financial District
What to expect: A courtyard in the middle of the restaurant that's heated and that you can smoke in!
Cafe Claude (address and info)
Financial District
What to expect: Seating set up in the closed-off alley out back that's both heated and covered by the red awning you see pictured above.
The Irish Bank (address and info)
Financial District
What to expect: Down an alleyway, TIB has the entire bow-curved area to itself, and it's turned it into a front courtyard seating area with heaters.
Plouf (address and info)
Financial District
What to expect: More glorious seating on Belden Place.
Sam's Grill (address and info)
Financial District
What to expect: Seating in the Belden Place alley.
Sauce: Belden Place (address and info)
Financial District
What to expect: Part of the Belden Place restaurant alley seating.
Sens Restaurant (address and info)
Financial District
What to expect: A large upstairs balcony with plenty of seating and a view of the Embarcadero Center fountains and the Ferry Building across the street.
Arlequin Cafe & Food-To-Go (address and info)
Hayes Valley
What to expect: A garden area out back (pic above!) with plenty of seating and free Wi-Fi. Heads up: it's only open during the day and there aren't a lot of heaters, but if the sun is out, it really doesn't matter.
Biergarten (address and info)
Hayes Valley
What to expect: Wait, you haven't been here yet?? A larger outdoor spot for drinking beer and eating German food with communal picnic tables, hanging lights, and blankets for when it gets cold.
Flipper's (address and info)
Hayes Valley
What to expect: A way-bigger-than-you'd-expect, walled-off seating area next to the restaurant with plants and a view of the center of Hayes Valley/the pitchers you hopefully just bought.
Nopalito (address and info)
Inner Sunset
What to expect: A delightful garden patio in the back lined with fragrant jasmine and seats for 25 to 30 at large communal tables.
Park Chow (address and info)
Inner Sunset
What to expect: A roofed, upstairs patio area that also happens to be pet-friendly. Woof!
Mad Dog in the Fog (address and info)
Lower Haight
What to expect: A very small back patio that's mainly good for smoking in between watching soccer games, because you're European.
Nectar (address and info)
Lower Haight
What to expect: A (pictured-above!) outdoor, Secret Garden-ish area that's super sadly only something you can book for private events. But, um, you should do that because... look at it!
The Tipsy Pig (address and info)
The Marina
What to expect: A super-cozy back patio with a ton of heaters, greenery, and a lowered communal seating area. Also: tables big enough to accommodate huge groups.
Bistro Aix (address and info)
The Marina
What to expect: A sun-roofed courtyard with a tree in the center, a garden, and heating.
Blackwood (address and info)
The Marina
What to expect: A semi-enclosed front patio fenced off from the street with a fireplace. Pet-friendly.
Isa (address and info)
The Marina
What to expect: A gated garden area with seating that's tented in the colder months.
Jay’n Bee Club (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: Spacious back patio with classic patio furniture that really does the trick on a sunny day.
Mission Cheese (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A step above sidewalk seating, they’ve got rolling wooden benches that flank one side of four red tables. Solid lunch date option if you like grilled cheese. (Which you do.)
Rosamunde (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A perfect spot to people-watch -- great little Mission St-facing front patio with a little fence around it and a handful of four-tops.
Monk’s Kettle (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: New sidewalk seating (four-tops, all with heaters above them) that almost doubles the capacity and provides the perfect venue for taking in 16th Street crowds with a craft beer.
Thorough Bread and Pastry (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A fantastic, tree-filled back patio with a few tables and chairs. Great spot to enjoy a cup of coffee and a croissant.
Arabian Nights Restaurant (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: Belly dancing. Oh, and it's heated and has hookahs. But, mostly belly dancing.
Atlas Cafe (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A cafe patio out back with a few tables and free Wi-Fi.
Bender's Bar & Grill (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A very small patio in the rear for smoking and enjoying the weather at a couple of picnic tables.
Coffee Bar (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A gated front patio with free Wi-Fi and a picnic table that we already have dibs on. Sorry!
Dr. Teeth & the Electric Mayhem (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A deck out back with AstroTurf, cornhole, picnic tables, cement risers you can sit on, and a TV (!!).
Foreign Cinema (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A covered seating area in a courtyard with a view of the back wall where they projector-screen foreign films while you eat/drink/mostly just drink.
Gracias Madre (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A semi-enclosed front patio that's heated and will have no meat.
Haus Coffee (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A bright, fenced-in back patio with plenty of seating and tables, usually tons of spots available, and free Wi-Fi.
Southern Pacific Brewing (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A huge patio in front walled off from the street by a high metal fence with tons of picnic tables & chairs and some heaters.
The Sycamore (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A surprisingly large, hidden back patio down a hallway with large picnic table seating and a recessed bench corner.
Stable Cafe (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: Set in a former carriage house, this cafe has a huge outdoor seating area in the lot alongside it in front of Saison's old spot. Lots of seating, sun, and Wi-Fi.
Tacolicious (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A small, alleyway seating area with a huge mural of The Mission and some heating. Also: lots of competition for tables.
El Techo de Lolinda (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A rooftop seating area protected from the wind with clear wind-barriers. Great views of the city, too.
Mission Bowling Club (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A fenced-off front area with a few sculptures where you can park your bike and hang out and enjoy a beer or two minus all the, ugh, bowling.
The Vestry (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A side outdoor-seating area that's walled off and heated with a view of Valencia St.
Zeitgeist (address and info)
The Mission
What to expect: A huge outdoor beer garden area that doesn't allow pictures and is insanely crowded almost every day. If you haven't been here yet, you haven't been here long.
Valley Tavern (address and info)
Noe Valley
What to expect: A TRIPLE-DECKER BEER GARDEN. Seriously one of the most underrated patios in the entire city.
The Peaks (address and info)
Noe Valley
What to expect: It looks kind of like a cross between a garage and a tree house, with a few seats and also dart boards.
Contigo (address and info)
Noe Valley
What to expect: A covered, walled area with seating and heating.
Fattoush (address and info)
Noe Valley
What to expect: An unheated outdoor area, so expect it to only be open on warm days.
Savor (address and info)
Noe Valley
What to expect: Covered back area with heated seating and awnings for the shade of it all.
Kennedy’s Irish Pub & Indian Curry House (address and info)
North Beach
What to expect: Massive back patio where you can drink allllllll the beers on a sunny day. Good chance there will be smokers out there, too.
Naked Lunch (address and info)
North Beach
What to expect: Shared with Enrico's out front, it's covered and surrounded by walls to keep the noise out, plus it's heated for colder days/months/years.
Rogue Ales Public House (address and info)
North Beach
What to expect: A walled back patio with communal seating, umbrellas, and a view of people tripping on the overgrown tree root out front.
Park Chalet (address and info)
Outer Sunset
What to expect: A large lawn with Adirondack chairs and a patio dining area at the end of Golden Gate Park. Picnic with Park Chalet food and drink (the Sunday bottomless brunch buffet is an awesome deal), while listening to live music among young families and lots of dogs.
Connecticut Yankee (address and info)
Potrero Hill
What to expect: Alllllll the picnic tables. Great if you’ve got a large group/like the Red Sox.
STEM Kitchen & Garden (address and info)
Potrero Hill
What to expect: This backyard has cocktails, views of the Bay, bocce ball, and fire pits. Just know that it’s only open Monday through Saturday until 9pm.
Thee Parkside (address and info)
Potrero Hill
What to expect: Picnic tables, lots of covered seating, and you’re right next to the bar!
Skool (address and info)
Potrero Hill
What to expect: A pretty size-y deck out front with umbrellas and plenty of seats.
Umi (address and info)
Potrero Hill
What to expect: A seating area out back that's heated.
Mission Rock Resort (address and info)
Potrero Hill
What to expect: A large table-and-chair-equipped patio overlooking the Bay with umbrellas in case of too much sun (ha!).
The Ramp (address and info)
Potrero Hill
What to expect: It's oceanside, there's a beautiful view of the Bay, and you're gonna want to get brunch there since they close kinda early.
The Commissary (address and info)
Presidio Heights
What to expect: A shaded front patio in the Presidio with seating for 12.
Magic Flute Garden Ristorante (address and info)
Presidio Heights
What to expect: A walled back-garden patio area with heat lamps and umbrellas.
Presidio Social Club (address and info)
Presidio Heights
What to expect: A deck in the rear with views of the Presidio and umbrellas for shade.
Sociale (address and info)
Presidio Heights
What to expect: Seating for 20 out front surrounded by low garden boxes.
Marla Bakery (address and info)
The Richmond
What to expect: The most adorable back garden (designed by Paxton Gate) where you can sip coffee or bubbly and enjoy Marla pastries.
Tee Off (address and info)
The Richmond
What to expect: Small outdoor patio with picnic tables and ping-pong.
The Blarney Stone (address and info)
The Richmond
What to expect: An Irish pub with a huge back patio to enjoy fresh-squeezed greyhounds and other simple cocktails, Bloody Marys, and margaritas.
Bill’s Place (address and info)
The Richmond
What to expect: Way-larger-than-you’d-guess patio with umbrella-covered tables, and plenty of beer and wine to enjoy under them.
Tal-y-Tara Tea & Polo Shoppe (address and info)
The Richmond
What to expect: A sunny (maybe), picturesque tea garden in back, giant horse statues, lots of Adirondacks. This place is a serious gem for chilling, even if it doesn’t have booze.
Garden House Cafe (address and info)
The Richmond
What to expect: A Secret Garden-style back patio with tables and chairs. Great spot to down your sandwich.
Bazaar Cafe (address and info)
The Richmond
What to expect: A peaceful little Japanese-style garden oasis with tables, chairs, and free Wi-Fi.
B Star Bar (address and info)
The Richmond
What to expect: A weekend-only back deck that seats about 30 with heat lamps for the evening.
The Corner Store (address and info)
The Richmond
What to expect: A 40-seat enclosed outdoor area with an overhanging canopy and heating for when it's cold (see: almost always).
Bar Basic (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: A small back patio that you may actually never make it out to BECAUSE THERE’S SUPER NINTENDO INSIDE.
Dirty Habit (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: The redone former home of Fifth Floor has a large year-round rooftop courtyard that's heated, has a fountain, and has a fireplace, plus both comfy couch and table/chair seating options.
Paragon (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: A usually pretty sunny patio that connects to the restaurant via a roll-up garage door. Don’t expect to get a seat here during lunch unless you either make a reservation or get here early.
Triptych (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: A rad little tented secret garden in back with sculptures from local artists and topiaries.
The Yard (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: A pop-up village of food, drink, and shopping made from repurposed shipping containers in a portion of the AT&T parking lot. Plus, an Anchor Brewing beer garden with long picnic tables and TVs to watch the game. In other words, where you’ll spend every summer game-day.
MoMo’s (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: Umbrella-sporting tables and a perfect view of AT&T Park.
El Capitan (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: A large, sunny patio with picnic tables. Pair Latin-Caribbean fare with wine from the neighboring Carafe wine bar that shares the outdoor space.
American Grilled Cheese Kitchen (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: Outdoor seating roped off from the sidewalk where you can enjoy a beer.
B Restaurant and Bar (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: A covered terrace, mezzanine seating area with views of Yerba Buena Gardens below.
Bar Agricole (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: An out-front patio that's surrounded by a cool-looking wooden fence, with seating for about 30. If you're gonna eat here, don't be fooled by the sexy inside: the outside is even sexier.
Bluestem Brasserie (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: An awesome second-story patio with outdoor seating and glass fencing to block the wind but not the view of Market St below.
The Creamery/Iron Cactus (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: A large patio out front right on the corner of 4th and King with umbrella-shaded tables. Hug the right side of the patio, and you'll find yourself in an actually kind of huge, fenced-off patio that has an outdoor beer bar (that they rarely open).
Delancey Street Restaurant (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: Open in the warmer months, this glass-walled space has a view of the Bay and every table has an umbrella (for your sun-sensitive skin).
Jamber Wine Pub (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: Small front area completely walled off from the street and heated with strings of lights overhead. Also: giant wooden spools used as tables!
Mars Bar & Restaurant (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: A seat-riddled heated patio that's walled and umbrella... ed.
Primo Patio Cafe (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: A surprisingly large eating area for a spot that looks takeout-only from the front.
Samovar (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: Upper-level terrace seating with views of Yerba Buena Gardens below.
Trou Normand (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: Forty-eight seats out back under a glass canopy with curtains to block out the wind.
Uno Dos Tacos (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: A large front seating area under the overhang of the building, keeping it sheltered from both the sun and wind.
Wise Sons (address and info)
SOMA
What to expect: Tables and chairs for enjoying your food to-go, plus stone benches built into the plaza.
Equator Coffees & Teas on Market (address and info)
Tenderloin
What to expect: A front patio with a front-row view of crazy Mid-Market. Enjoy boozy coffee and tea cocktails, like the Dude-worthy Coconut White Russian.
Chambers Eat + Drink (address and info)
Tenderloin
What to expect: An Andy Warhol-inspired outdoor pool surrounded by rattan furniture, sleek fire pits, and Phoenix Hotel rooms.
Le Colonial (address and info)
Tenderloin
What to expect: See above. Open most of the year, LC's front patio looks kind of like a conservatory, with a glass roof and tons of hanging greenery.
Jones (address and info)
Tenderloin
What to expect: A ginormous rooftop spot for casual drinks that starts at street level and ends as a rooftop deck with a view of the TL. There's also another level with a second bar that's open for larger events.
Emperor Norton's Boozeland (address and info)
Tenderloin
What to expect: A walled-off back patio with seating you can drink and smoke on, closes relatively early around 9/10pm, plus has an awesome beer-drinking Emperor Norton mural.
Gold Cane Cocktail Lounge (address and info)
Upper Haight
What to expect: A smaller back patio with tables and chairs for seating.
Sparrow Bar and Kitchen (address and info)
Upper Haight
What to expect: A heated back porch you get to by walking past the kitchen. Also: tons of seating.
Brenda’s Meat and Three (address and info)
Western Addition
What to expect: A back patio with 20 or so seats to enjoy classic Southern fare from the culinary minds that brought us Tenderloin hotspot Brenda’s French Soul Food.
4505 Burgers and BBQ (address and info)
Western Addition
What to expect: Fenced-off area in front with picnic tables.
Herbivore (address and info)
Western Addition
What to expect: Nice patio out back with six tables. No meat [sad face].
Nopalito (address and info)
Western Addition
What to expect: A small outdoor area open in the warmer months.
Ragazza (address and info)
Western Addition
What to expect: A rain- and wind-proof gazebo available for up to 18 people by reservation only.
