The 14 Best Breweries in San Francisco Right Now

First, let’s start with some fun facts from the California Craft Brewers Association: 1. Nearly 95% of California residents live within ten miles of a brewery. 2. There are more than 1,100 craft breweries in operation across the state, more than any other state in the nation (300 of which are in NorCal). And 3. The San Francisco Bay Area was the birthplace of craft beer in the US. If you’re reading this, you probably knew that last one already, but hey, we gotta get our bragging rights where we can these days!

All-in-all, that’s a lot of breweries and a lot of beer, which means if you want to try even a tenth of those spots, you have a lot of “work” ahead. But what better place to roll up your sleeves and start than in SF, which is home to around 30 breweries, 14 of which we are lucky enough to call our hometown favorites.