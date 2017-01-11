The 13 Best Drinking Neighborhoods in San Francisco, Ranked

4. The Tenderloin

Essential bars: Mikkeller Bar, Rye, Bourbon & Branch

Ahh, the Tenderloin. 225 acres filled with people exhibiting nervously unpredictable behavior and tendencies to make any place an impromptu restroom. Oh, and also some damn good bars. Of course you know about the cocktail bar that started it all Bourbon & Branch, and their brother bar Tradition right down the street. Rye is an absolute classic as well, and one of my favorite low key cocktail joints in the city. And Mikkeller is easily in the top two beer bars in the city, so they really come out strong. But once you get past those, it tends to trail off. Jasper’s used to be a great cocktail bar, but has gone through many changes since cocktail master Kevin Diedrich left (though he’s now at Cantina, which sits right technically out of the Tenderloin ‘hood... but you should still go there and drink his drinks). Bartlett Hall is perfectly serviceable, and Kin Khao may be a restaurant, but they’ve got the Bon Vivants behind their cocktail list. Or you could just go to the Redwood Room in the Clift, and get weird in a slightly fancy and probably too expensive way.