The Best Coffee Shop in Every Single SF Neighborhood

Bernal Heights CoffeeShop (address and info) The name's deceptively simple, but the coffee brewed up at CoffeeShop is anything but, thanks to a daily offering of Ubuntu and iced coffee that's cold-brewed for THIRTY SIX HOURS, and features signature coffee ice cubes. And yeah, that's co-owner Wilson Jones slinging espresso shots behind the bar, like a boss.

Castro Spike's Coffee & Teas (address and info) Yeah, Philz, we know -- but there's just something about Spike's. Maybe it's because you can't get its delicious lattes in any other neighborhood, or maybe it's the adorable English bulldog mascot printed on every cup, or maybe it's the dog-friendly patio out front, or maybe it's that it was just remodeled, or maybe it's... all of that stuff.

Cole Valley La Boulange (address and info) For a prime brunching neighborhood, there aren’t all that many grab-and-go coffee options while you wait outside Zazie’s, especially since Peets took over Tumi's old spot. That leaves La Boulange de Cole Valley, which, even after the *ahem* change in ownership, still hasn’t lost its charming touch. Or its Nutella-equipped condiment bar.

Cow Hollow Dynamo Donut and Coffee (address and info) ... Obviously?

Divisadero The Mill (address and info) A joint-venture between Josey Baker Bread and Four Barrel, the $4 toast-serving Mill -- like the Four Barrel in The Mission -- has no plugs or WiFi, so you’ll actually have to interact with (gasp!) other people while you’re there.

Dogpatch Piccino Coffee Bar (address and info) Making the most out of its kitchen and suddenly sexy neighborhood, Piccino Coffee Bar has its own entrance on 22nd St, out of which it serves Sightglass coffee and oven-hot sticky buns. The best part, though? The coffee bar recently extended its hours to 10pm.

Downtown Philz ( address and info What makes this Philz special is that it is an often-forgotten-about location, which means no real line standing between you and your mint mojito.

Duboce Triangle Duboce Park Cafe (address and info) You've ridden by the outdoor patio of Duboce Park Cafe on Muni, seen some person sitting outside, laughing with their coffee and adorable dog. Thing is, if you get off Muni, you can be that guy. Honestly, getting coffee here is just an awesome excuse to people watch.

Embarcadero Blue Bottle (address and info) The Blue Bottle stand at Embarcadero isn’t the most aesthetically pleasing location of its five Bay Area cafés, but it's nothing a little NOLA iced coffee can't fix. Enjoy it at the edge of the pier, and ignore the Duck Boat tours.

Excelsior Four Barrel (address and info) Yep, even in EXCELSIOR there's a Four Barrel, except this one leaves the line and seating to The Mission store, opting for a simple grab-and-go operation.

FiDi Coffee Bar (address and info) Unlike the Coffee Bar in The Mission with all the seats... and the beer... and the picnic table out front... and the man, the FiDi Coffee Bar is pretty great. This is a purist's coffee joint in the heart of the FiDi. Exactly what you need in the heart of the FiDi.

Fisherman's Wharf Biscoff Coffee Corner (address and info) If you’re at Fisherman’s Wharf, you’re probably stuck there doing touristy stuff with family (friends don’t let friends visit Fisherman's Wharf), so inject your faux enthusiasm for seals with Biscoff's European-style coffee. Every cup comes with a free cookie. Who says everything has to be overpriced at the Wharf?

Hayes Valley Ritual Coffee Roasters (address and info) If you’ve been living in San Francisco for any amount of time, you're no stranger to the shipping container pop-up shops. And if you've been living in San Francisco for any amount of time and like coffee, you're no stranger to Ritual's shipping container pop-up. Bonus: if you’re feeling adventurous, they share space with Smitten... Ritual-Smitten coffee-ice cream float anyone?

Inner Richmond Fifty/Fifty Coffee and Tea (address and info) Fifty/Fifty is one of the newer coffee shops to open in the Inner Richmond, and it's become an immediate hit by brewing Ritual coffee, offering Dynamo Donuts, and hooking up free WiFi.

Inner Sunset Beanery (address and info) They’ll add a shot of syrup to your iced coffee if you ask nicely. Do you really need more reason than that?

Lower Haight Cafe du Soleil (address and info) This Parisian-style café is just consistently friendly and inviting. And because it’s off of Haight, you’ll never have to worry about using the bathroom after someone who recently stumbled out of a bar.

The Marina Peet's (address and info) Born in Berkeley and raised in Emeryville, Peet's recently renovated this Marina storefront into a 2,500sqft flagship featuring art from Bay Area artists and reclaimed-wood countertops. If you're gonna bite the Peet's bullet, this is one actually worth doing it at.

The Mission Sightglass (address and info) Cash in on an embarrassment of caffeine riches in The Mission at Sightglass. You might scoff at its one-size-only cup, but it will scoff right back at you while it jolts you in the face.

Nob Hill Contraband Coffee Bar ( address and info It would be easy for Contraband Coffee Bar in Nob Hill to get lost in the shuffle of glossy white storefronts, unless handsome publications like this one made sure it didn't. The sunny interior will make you want to cozy up with your drip coffee for a little while, and here, that's okay.

Noe Valley Martha & Bros Coffee (address and info) There are a bunch of these scattered around Noe Valley and the Inner Sunset, but its 24th St address stands out because 1) it's the flagship, and 2) it boasts a sweet little parklet.

North Beach Réveille (address and info) It's hard to predict the habits of Réveille's coffee truck, so skip the hunting around North Beach and head straight to the source.

Outer Mission Cup Coffee Bar (address and info) Cup Coffee Bar’s giant coffee cup sign outside was done by the same artist responsible for the legs sticking out of a window on Haight St, but that’s not the reason it earns the Outer Mission nod. The Havanna, an espresso drink sweetened with condensed milk, is.

Outer Richmond Garden House Cafe (address and info) This is quite literally a "Garden" House Cafe, thanks to an epic back patio not even Karl the Fog can screw up. Tack on the fact that its house brew is surprisingly strong for such an unassuming cafe, and not even the cash-only-ness can keep you away from the GHC.

Outer Sunset Andytown Coffee Roasters (address and info) Now you have somewhere to get good coffee when you visit that one "friend" you have who lives all the way out in the Outer Sunset. Andytown roasts its beans in-house, and boasts a straightforward coffee selection, with one exception: The Snowy Plover, a shot of espresso, ice, sparkling water, and a dollop of cream. *Mic drop*.

Pacific Heights Jane on Fillmore (address and info) Nothing like sipping Stumptown coffee in someone’s adorable closet/WAIT, THIS IS A COFEE SHOP?!?

Polk Saint Frank Coffee (address and info) It's one of the 21 best coffee shops in the country, and that prestigious list nails it: "While many big-city coffee shops double as people-watching sites, Saint Frank is all about a serene coffee experience enhanced by blonde oak walls, skylights, and the fourth wall between barista and patron broken down by sinking the stylish Mod Bar espresso machines into the countertop. The founder entered the coffee world through local roasters Ritual, and he's still sticking with them, using the espresso in everything from lattes with house-made almond milk to a rarely seen espresso and tonic."

Potrero Hill Farley’s (address and info) Farley's sorta feels like Cheers, except no one knows your name (fine by us), but everyone always knows your order (finer by us).

The Presidio House of Snacks (address and info) We'd be lying if we said there are a lot of choices for coffee shops in The Presidio, so we won't say that. Instead, we'll tell you to go to House of Snacks, which brews... snacks? Ohhhhhh, Blue Bottle Coffee. Don’t get duped by Golden Gate Bridge Cafe again!

Russian Hill The Brew (address and info) Its homemade almond milk will make you want to add a detour to Russian Hill on the regular, and its single-cup-pour-overs with beans roasted at Contraband will make you actually do it.

SOMA Wicked Grounds (address and info) Is there a more San Franciscan experience than coffee and bondage? Shake up your SOMA routine and head over to Wicked Grounds, if anything, to play a round of Porn-opoly.

Tenderloin farm:table (address and info) It's got solid, organic coffee options to go with more mind-blowing, homemade almond milk. Follow its Twitter for what to expect on the ever-changing menu.

Union Square Starbucks (address and info) Face it, you’re in Union Square... it’s basically your only option. Everywhere you turn, it’s hard not to see Starbucks. Maybe walk over to the Tenderloin?