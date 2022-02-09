The Best Sports Bars in San Francisco

Despite being home to the 49ers, Giants, and Warriors (and the winner of five Super Bowls, eight World Series, and five NBA championships), San Francisco isn’t necessarily known for being a huge sports town. Maybe it’s because so many people are transplants. Maybe it’s because it’s hard to spend days inside in front of the TV when there’s so much outside to be enjoyed. Or maybe it’s because the Niners keep breaking our hearts.

Whatever the reason, it can be hard to find a good sports bar in this tiny town of ours, but just because it can be hard doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Especially now that you have this list, complete with 17 bars that fill all of the qualifications of a really good sports bar: walls of TVs, game sound, plenty of beer on tap, good service, and lots of like-minded fans to high five when one of our local teams score. Sadly, the latter won’t be happening this Super Bowl Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals face the LA Rams on their home turf at SoFi Stadium, but at least we can all come together to root for the Bengals to finally get their first NFL Championship title. And if not, at least there will be plenty of beer. And the knowledge that we’ll get our much-needed revenge on the Lambs next year.