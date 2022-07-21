The Best Wine Bars in San Francisco

San Francisco is a drinking town. We love our Fernet and have more than 20 local breweries in our little 7x7 city. As for wine — well, being surrounded by wine country basically requires us to have a bevy of wine bars as well. Plus, the proliferation of funky natural and biodynamic wines looks like it’s here to stay, at least for a while. Natural wines come from minimal-intervention processing, with no additives or adulterations, including pesticides, herbicides, or commercial yeast. “Skin contact” and “zero zero” are terms to ask your winetender about. Biodynamic wines are made according to a holistic farming philosophy—basically how wine was made before modern technology.

The new kids on the wine bar block are also leaving the stuffy attitudes in the past, with places offering chill drinking experiences without the pretension of wine country. Combine the natural and chill trends for the city wine experience de rigueur. That said, there are still also old favorites offering familiar sips to love, whether in a candlelit nook for a date, or a big cellar for loud happy hours. Here are some of our favorites.