Time for Bone Marrow Luge Shots, the Latest Off-Menu Offering at Marlowe

Marlowe

What's better than savoring the rich fattiness of perfectly roasted bone marrow? Using the hollow bone after you've scraped it clean to do a shot of Averna Amaro.

Marlowe

At Marlowe, you can first enjoy their Roasted Bone Marrow dish ($14), finished with capers, salsa verde, and fried garlic. Then, if you ask nicely (even though it's totally not on the menu), a bartender will let you place the hollow bone up to your mouth and will use it as a luge for a shot of Averna Amaro, an Italian liqueur with a caramel flavor and bitter finish, to rinse all of the remaining delicious oils and fat down your palate.

The luge shot will run you an additional $9; order it in the dining room or at the bar and watch patrons around you squirm with envy.

1. Marlowe 500 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA 94107 (Soma)

This French-American bistro in SOMA has all the things that make a neighborhood restaurant so recommendable: excellent brunch; a fine wine selection featuring French, Italian, and Californian wines; an outdoor patio; and last but definitely not least: one of the best burgers in the city. Served with fries, the $16 Marlowe Burger is stacked with caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, and horseradish aioli. It's so darn good that it's also served at sister restaurants Park Tavern and The Cavalier.

