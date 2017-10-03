Time for Bone Marrow Luge Shots, the Latest Off-Menu Offering at Marlowe

What's better than savoring the rich fattiness of perfectly roasted bone marrow? Using the hollow bone after you've scraped it clean to do a shot of Averna Amaro.
At Marlowe, you can first enjoy their Roasted Bone Marrow dish ($14), finished with capers, salsa verde, and fried garlic. Then, if you ask nicely (even though it's totally not on the menu), a bartender will let you place the hollow bone up to your mouth and will use it as a luge for a shot of Averna Amaro, an Italian liqueur with a caramel flavor and bitter finish, to rinse all of the remaining delicious oils and fat down your palate.
The luge shot will run you an additional $9; order it in the dining room or at the bar and watch patrons around you squirm with envy.
Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and thanks to the bone marrow luge shot, she now knows that dreams really do come true. Follow her on Twitter @daisy.
This French-American bistro in SOMA has all the things that make a neighborhood restaurant so recommendable: excellent brunch; a fine wine selection featuring French, Italian, and Californian wines; an outdoor patio; and last but definitely not least: one of the best burgers in the city. Served with fries, the $16 Marlowe Burger is stacked with caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, and horseradish aioli. It's so darn good that it's also served at sister restaurants Park Tavern and The Cavalier.