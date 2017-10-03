Where to Boozy Brunch in SF: A Hood-By-Hood Guide

Keeping in mind that there is one thing that brings all San Franciscans together, last year we created a list of all of the bottomless brunches in the city. But times change. Prices go up (or down -- holla Luna Park!). Restaurants close (or open!) or sadly stop serving brunch altogether (why Cafe Taboo, why????). So we thought it was time to go back to every single brunch, update the deals, add the new ones, drink our way through all of them, and take naps zzzzzzzzz.
So yeah. Basically, here's every important boozy brunch in SF. All 65 of 'em. Go forth and try them all. We believe in you.
Hillside Supper Club
Bernal Heights
300 Precita Ave
The Deal: Making the trip to Bernal Heights is worth it when $19 bottomless mimosas are waiting for you.
Barracuda
The Castro
2251 Market St
The Deal: How many mimosas can you drink in an hour and a half? Find out for $9.
Bisou Bistro
The Castro
2367 Market St
The Deal: Bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys for $15 on weekends, and Friday from 1130am-3pm for those of you "working from home".
Kitchen Story
The Castro
3499 16th St
The Deal: $18 for all-you-can-drink mimosas made with fresh OJ, every freaking day from 8am-3pm.
Blush!
The Castro
476 Castro St
The Deal: $9 AYCD orange or grapefruit mimosas.
SliderBar
The Castro
2295 Market St
The Deal: Your choice of bottomless sangrias, micheladas, or mimosas for $14.95. Also: get the mini-chicken and waffles.
Cove on Castro Cafe
The Castro
434 Castro St
The Deal: $10.95 bottomless mimosas during breakfast -- all day, erry day.
Cafe Mystique
The Castro
464 Castro St
The Deal: On Saturdays & Sundays, dig that fiver out of your couch for bottomless mimosas to compliment your brunch.
Cafe La Taza
The Castro
4230 18th St
The Deal: Yes, you’ll have put on pants, but make it in any day of the week before 3pm for $10 all-you-can-drink mimosas. Take that, pants.
The Doctor’s Lounge
Excelsior
4826 Mission St
The Deal: You can pair either Opera Prima Brut ($12) or Jaume Serra Cristalino Cava ($20) with your choice of juice for bottomless MYO mimosas, Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 2pm.
Park Chalet
Golden Gate Park
1000 Great Hwy
The Deal: Sunday only; $27.50 includes bottomless Champagne -- just know there's a two-hour time limit.
Dobbs Ferry
Hayes Valley
409 Gough St (at Hayes)
The Deal: Make it bellinis or mimosas for $14, $16 for Bloody Marys, Saturdays and Sundays only. Last call is 2:45pm but if you ask real nice, they’ll let you down as many as you can in 15 minutes before they officially stop serving at 3pm. Brunch reservations suggested or get your drink on (no food purchase required) at the bar located inside the restaurant.
The Ave
Ingleside
1607 Ocean Ave
The Deal: If you happen to be in Ingleside, you're not out of luck, because they have $10 AYCD mimosas from 12-3pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Good news, NFL fans: the deal starts at 10am on Sunday during football season.
Dirty Trix Saloon
Inner Richmond
408 Clement St
The Deal: 14 bones for bottomless mimosas on Sundays.
Steins
Inner Richmond
731 Clement St
The Deal: Traditional German fare and... $13 Sundays-only, all-you-can-down mimosas. Obviously.
Pasión
Inner Sunset
737 Irving St
The Deal: Feed your bottomless mimosa pasión for only $12 if you buy an entree. Saturdays and Sundays only, yo.
The Corner Store
Laurel Heights
5 Masonic Ave
The Deal: It's $15 for bottomless mimosas on Saturdays and Sundays. But you should buck the brunch trend and try a burger... though their brunch is delicious, too.
Nickies
Lower Haight
466 Haight St
The Deal: Cheapest deal on here!! It's $8 for AYCD mimosas with a brunch entree -- Saturdays only.
Uva Enoteca
Lower Haight
568 Haight St
The Deal: $12 endless Bellinis at brunch, Saturdays & Sundays from 11am-3pm.
Circa
The Marina
2001 Chestnut St
The Deal: You can't beat $10 AYCD mimosas. 10am-3pm. Weekends.
The Republic
The Marina
3213 Scott St
The Deal: Over here it's $14 for bottomless sparkling wine and OJ until 2pm.
Eastside West Restaurant & Bar
The Marina
3154 Fillmore St
The Deal: $25 plus an entree item at brunch from 11am-2pm is all you need to make some bottomless (mimosa) mistakes at one of our Bad Decision Bars.
Lightning Tavern
The Marina
1875 Union St
The Deal: It's $15 for endless mimosas, that you know will go great with their wings... or brunch.
Bin 38
The Marina
3232 Scott St
The Deal: $14 non-stop 'mosas with a brunch entree purchase.
Stock in Trade
The Marina
2036 Lombard St
The Deal: $15 bottomless bubbles "any way you want it", provided the ways are Bellini, mimosa, or pomegranate puree.
Blackwood
The Marina
2150 Chestnut St
The Deal: $17 AYCD mimosas every day from 9am-4pm, for all your bottomless work lunch needs.
The Sycamore
The Mission
2140 Mission St
The Deal: $12 unlimited bubbles and OJ. Available on the patio!
Radish
The Mission
3465 19th St
The Deal: Skip your job (or "job") and grab $12 bottomless mimosas (with an order of food), Tues-Sun 'til 5pm. Or: 86 the food and get the same deal for $22.
Dr Teeth and the Electric Mayhem
The Mission
2323 Mission St
The Deal: $15 here grabs you AYCD mimosas or "Mendotas", which're a combo of beer and grapefruit juice.
Luna Park
The Mission
694 Valencia St
The Deal: For $13.95, they'll make sure your mimosas and sangria are kept full until 3pm.
Balancoire
The Mission
2565 Mission St
The Deal: $12 AYCD mimosas, plus live music from noon-3pm!
Mission Rock Resort
The Mission
817 Terry Francois Blvd
The Deal: It's $16 never-ending 'mosas and views (depending on how foggy it is that day).
The Vestry
The Mission
777 Valencia St
The Deal: Unlimited mimosa refills for $14 with brunch, or $16 without. Note: bros don't let bros drink on an empty stomach.
Grub
The Mission
758 Valencia St
The Deal: $12 for AYCD mimosas with food, or $16 without which... see above.
Weird Fish
The Mission
2193 Mission St
The Deal: $10 all-you-can-drink mimosas with a $10 brunch entree. SCORE.
Dunya
Nob Hill
1609 Polk St
The Deal: $12 for allllllllll the mimosas.
Nook
Nob Hill
1500 Hyde St
The Deal: It's $12.50 bottomless mimosas and, woah, no entree purchase needed!
Ti Pacera
Nob Hill
1507 Polk St
The Deal: Every Saturday & Sunday from 10am-3pm, your choice of $12 bottomless mimosas or $5 Bloody Marys.
Co Nam
Nob Hill
1653 Polk St
The Deal: $12 bottomless mimosas, need we say more?
Fresca
Noe Valley
3945 24th St
The Deal: $12 for endless mimosas with a brunch entree order.
dell'uva
North Beach
565 Green St
The Deal: Grab some $15 bottomless 'mosas with your aging Italian Grandfather... or friend your age who's been begging for you to come to his (impossible-to-find-parking-in) 'hood.
Don Pisto's
North Beach
510 Union St
The Deal: Here, it's $17 (with a one-and-a-half-hour limit) for AYCD "aguas fresca" mimosas, sangrias, or margs (!!) on the weekends.
Hard Knox
Outer Richmond
2448 Clement St
The Deal: $15 for infinity mimosas, at yet another place that only does them Mon-Fri (?) 11am-3pm.
Harry's Bar
Pac Heights
2020 Fillmore St
The Deal: Grab/fight for a seat and get $14 AYCD bellinis at one of Pac Heights' best sports bars (not available on holidays or during major sporting events).
Wild Hare
Pac Heights
2801 California St
The Deal: Here, it's $18 for bottomless mimosas or "Spritzes" (Prosecco with ingredients like watermelon & lime or basil & blueberry).
Sweet Maple
Pac Heights
2101 Sutter St
The Deal: $17 bottomless mimosas and soju Bloody Marys seven glorious days a week.
Bullitt
Russian Hill
2209 Polk St
The Deal: Bottomless mimosas for $15!
Polkers Gourmet Burgers
Russian Hill
2226 Polk St
The Deal: It’s not on the menu, but Polkers offers bottomless mimosas every day for $17.99.
Rouge Nightclub
Russian Hill
1500 Broadway St
The Deal: $16.50 will get you every single one of the mimosas. Or order from Nick's Crispy Tacos (which you know you want to do anyway) and get them for $13.50.
Cliff House Terrace Room Champagne Brunch
Sea Cliff
1090 Point Lobos
The Deal: Probably the fanciest option on this list, it's $49 for a main course, salad, dessert, and all-you-can-consume mimosas and Champagne. Sundays only, seatings at 10am, noon, and 2pm.
Azucar Lounge
SOMA
299 9th St
The Deal: In somewhat of a twist, all-you-can-drink sangria for $15 -- Sundays only.
Local Kitchen & Wine Merchant
SOMA
330 1st St
The Deal: 14 bucks for AYCDown mimosas with entree.
Nova Bar and Restaurant
SOMA
555 2nd St
The Deal: Bottomless OJ-bubbles for $12 at brunch.
Oola
SOMA
860 Folsom St
The Deal: $20 never-ending mimosas. $22 if you want to cycle through three or four flavors, or go for bottomless Bloodys for $20
Ironside
SOMA
680 2nd St
The Deal: $12 for a quajillion mimosas (with cranberry, apple, grapefruit, or peach), OR create your own Bloody Mary. All-you-can-eat: $18 buffet.
The Pink Elephant
SOMA
142 Minna St
The Deal: Pink Elephant doesn't mess around with their bottomless brunch. For $18, they keep the Champagne coming and you get to pick from 20 fresh-squeezed juices.
Triptych
SOMA
1155 Folsom St
The Deal: $30 for one brunch entree and endless mimosas on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30am-3pm.
Jones
Tenderloin
620 Jones St
The Deal: $16 (cash-only!) for a king's ransom of mimosas, Sunday only, on the TL's best rooftop.
MrCrave
Tenderloin
675 Ellis St
The Deal: $15 for the bottomless mimosas you (mr)crave.
Chambers Eat + Drink
Tenderloin
601 Eddy St
The Deal: Saturdays only, grab $12 AYCD mimosas with the purchase of an entree.
Farmerbrown
Tenderloin
25 Mason St
The Deal: You're gonna want a reservation (or pull up to the bar) for $16 bottomless mimosas and a redonk $21.95 brunch spread.
Colibri Mexican Bistro
Union Square
438 Geary Ave
The Deal: $10 topless mimosas (Kidding! They're bottomless.) with a brunch entree. Ole!
Sugar Cafe
Union Square
679 Sutter St
The Deal: $12 infinite mimosas and $16 also-infinite Bloodys.
1300 on Fillmore
Western Addition
1300 Fillmore St
The Deal: $12 for unlimited pomosas. What are those, you ask? Sparkling wine, PAMA liqueur, and a splash of juice.
Gussie’s Chicken & Waffle
Western Addition
1521 Eddy St
The Deal: $12 bottomless mimosas all day, everyday AND chicken & waffles a-plenty. Be gone, hangover!
It's hard to keep track of all the bottomless mimosa brunches in San Francisco, but Nickies in the Lower Haight stands out as one of the cheapest. Entrees like Belgian waffles and eggs Benedict hover around $10, and bottomless mimosas (there's a two-hour limit) are only $8. The divey bar scene makes it an untraditional spot for brunch, but that's part of the charm.
Uva's happy hour is pretty stellar for a classier wine bar. If things get too rowdy, order one of their meat & cheese plates and simmer down.
Unabashedly divey, Lighting Tavern carries Fireball, Fernet, tater tot nachos, and chicken wing buckets all in equal parts. Grab a seat on the outdoor patio to sip down bottomless mimosas as you prepare yourself for one of the booziest brunches in town (or dinners or happy hours). Even if you don't take advantage of the bottomless offer, the Scotch egg- and poutine-filled menu will have you overindulging in a different way.
Bin 38 covers the prerequisite bases with an onyx marble bar, cork walls, a gourmet menu (Steak Tartare, Grilled Quail, etc), and 125-bottle wine list that'll satisfy the snootiest swish-spitters.
From the guys behind Wreck Room, Stock in Trade serves playful American bar food, like sausage mac & cheese and pork spareribs, in an atmosphere that, fittingly, doesn't take itself too seriously: porthole mirrors outfit the walls and there's a half-size bocce ball court in the dining room. The Marina joint also serves a killer brunch with the likes of chimichurri-doused steak and egg sandwich and corned beef hash available to accompany your bottomless bubbles (bellinis or mimosas, plus a delicious pomegranate puree).
Blackwood is a Thai-American fusion spot in the Marina that's got two fireside communal tables and pillow-equipped banquettes. As for the food, Blackwood stays true to its mission and keeps things classically Thai and American at the same time, offering tom yum, pad thai, noodle soups, and other Thai standouts alongside more domestic fare like burgers, chicken sandwiches, and a breakfast menu packed with eggs, bacon, and more.
The Sycamore is a Mission dive bar and day drinking destination. The bottomless mimosa brunch is $8 with an order of food, all of which is a) cheap, b) really good. There are four kinds of sliders and eggs Benedict, and the Maker's Mark bourbon-glazed pork belly donuts define sweet and salty goodness. An outdoor patio, board games, and free Wi-Fi make the Sycamore the kind of chill place you want to hang out at all weekend long.
Although inspired by the famed Muppet band, this place is about as devoid of Muppets as you can get. What they do have, however, is cheap wings, liquor on tap and beers served in Mason jars. We think this more than makes up for a little Hensonless-ness.
French for what your parents did with your friends' parents in the '70s (swing!), Balancoire is a Mission-located bar-cum-club-cum-restaurant featuring burlesque happy hours, French/Creole eats, and one of the largest dancefloors in the Mission.
On those all-too-precious sunny days in SF, there’s nothing more quintessentially summer than finding a patio by the water and savoring cocktails while slurping oysters and enjoying stunning views of the bay. Mission Rock Resort knows this all too well, hence the 99-cent oysters weekdays from 3-7pm, pristinely sourced seafood, and refreshing cocktails like pineapple daiquiris and pisco punch.
Rosamunde's outpost's twice as big (with communal tables by the window, a flat-screen-spying cyprus bar, and cushy banquettes) and so will you be, 'cause on top of the bountiful menu served in the Lower Haight (e.g., spicy Merguez sausage, etc.) they also feature a number of awesome brews on tap.
Under the same roof as the historic music venue, The Chapel, you can find an equally historic bar and restaurant in a former funeral parlor where you can stop for a burger before the show, grab a cocktail after, or claim a seat on the heated patio for brunch. Important note on said brunch: fried chicken with biscuits smothered in pepper jelly and bottomless mimosas are involved.
A Pac Heights institution for 30-plus years, hit this expansive, TV-laden sports bar on a Sunday and find the corner of the crowd with the folks rooting for your specific team (no matter where you’re from, every fan base gets represented). Harry’s decor has resisted changing away from the days when it was more of a classy cocktail bar, but now you'll find twenty- and thirty-somethings plowing through club sandwiches and platters of Buffalo wings instead of their parents doing... whatever folks did back then!
Owned by the same group that runs Dr. Teeth in the Mission and Tonic in Russian Hill, this classed-up sports bar has some of the same favorites from it’s sister bars (including Garlic Dungeness Crab Tater Tots!) and, like Dr. Teeth, rocks Jameson & Fernet on draft. The big difference however, is in the Alice in Wonderland-themed decor. You haven’t lived until you’ve enjoyed a maple sausage corn dog with the Queen of Hearts staring you right in the face.
Bullitt's got a finely designed interior to match the retro coolness of the Steve McQueen flick it was named after. Sporting a sheet metal bar with low-hanging Edison bulbs and fine wood paneling, this Russian Hill district favorite's got and endless supply of bottled beer and food just as laid-back as the crowd who frequent it with a small selection of bar bites ideal for hardcore cheese-lovers. From the thick beef burgers, to the nachos, to the widely beloved tater tots, everything's covered head to toe in the stuff.
Jones is a Nob Hill hot spot where you can sip fresh cocktails on the expansive and impressive heated rooftop -- perfect for a sunny brunch with friends or drinks under the stars. It’s the biggest rooftop bar in the city, meaning there’s plenty of room for you and your crew to gather for some live music, which it offers six nights a week.
Chambers, inside the Tenderloin's Phoenix Hotel, has two sides: the interior, evocative of a contemporary speakeasy with dark-wood walls and shelves of records, and the exterior, which features a poolside patio (and a roll-down enclosure) so you can enjoy your drinks in the sunshine, no matter how windy it is. The menu features next-level bar bites like roasted beets with burrata, creamy polenta, and pork belly with tomato kimchee, as well as a hearty burger with shiitake relish, manchego cheese, and kewpie mayo.
This super-popular Union Square spot sets the San Francisco standard for Southern soul food with an upscale menu of BBQ baby back ribs, biscuits and gravy, and cheesy grits. Most notable is the chicken and waffles, also served at sister joint Little Skillet. Bottomless weekend brunch is Farmerbrown's most popular time, and if you don't make a reservation, your best bet is to put your name down and get a head start on the mimosas at the bar.
Bisou Bistro takes the party atmosphere of its Castro neighborhood and manages to seamlessly marry it with French fine dining. The nightly dinner menu is laden with classics, like duck confit and boeuf bourguignon, which rival dishes at other high-end French spots in the city, while bottomless mimosa brunches, a late-night dinner (Bisou is open until 1am Thurs-Sat), and club music blasting every night keep things casual. Unsure what you want? Try the three-course tasting menu or really indulge with the four-course foie gras menu.
From the same crew behind Sweet Maple and Blackwood, Kitchen Story's a California cuisine-ery in the Mish-stro that looks just like every other "typical suburban family breakfast nook that unexplainably seats 50 people". Only we doubt they have items like Kitchen Story's "Millionaire's Way" with bacon, grilled organic asparagus and smoky maple syrup sauce.
Slider options count the D-Lux (Kobe beef w/ Swiss, pickled onions, little gem, chipotle ketchup, truffle aioli), the 3 Alarm (w/ habanero pepper jam, sliced serranos, pickled jalapenos), and the Hot Chick (ground chicken w/ a serrano/garlic/lime/tomatillo patty, and crushed tortilla chips on a multi-grain bun) -- all of which can come with regular, garlic, truffle, or sweet potato fries in a solo-sized "regular" or a catcher-from-Sandlot-sized "family".
The Corner Store is set in a completely renovated space that was once a soda shop and then a speakeasy. Now, it's a 20-seat, outdoor-patio-featuring restaurant dominated by a mix of wood and white tile. The menu mixes things up with both small and large plates, which include lamb shoulder pasta, roasted duck breast, and brioche dinner rolls.