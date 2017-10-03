Get a $25 Booze-Filled Piñata Delivered in SF Today Only!

It's Cinco de Mayo. Which means it's time for you to stop whatever you're doing and start having mucho amounts of fun. Not sure how to get the party started? Minibar, the beer, wine, and booze delivery service that delivers pretty much everywhere in SF in under an hour, has just what you need. And by "what you need," we mean a donkey-shaped piñata. THAT'S FILLED WITH BOOZE. (And also candy, or whatever, but who cares because: BOOZE.)
Each piñata costs $25, comes with a mask, a piñata-hitting stick, string to hang the piñata, and is filled with 10 bottles of different types of booze (ours was all tequila and cinnamon-flavored whiskey for what it's worth).
To order yours, just download the app (iOS here and Android here). Everything you need to know to get your booze-filled piñata will be right there. Well everything except this stuff, which you should also probably know...
Learn from our mistakes and don't name your piñata donkey because it makes brutally beating him with a stick fairly upsetting. RIP Ferris Muler Brays Off. You were a good donkey. You'll be missed, but never forgotten.
Okay FINE, you totally get over it when he cracks open and mini bottles of booze (they're plastic so don't worry about them breaking) and candy fall out. Ferris Muler who?
Pro tip: you don't actually want to be the one who breaks open the piñata. This is because then you're standing there blindfolded like an, ahem, ass while everyone else burrows (SORRY!) on the floor and gets all of the good stuff. Let someone else be the hero this time. Trust.
Quantities are seriously limited, so hurry up and get your order in! And yes, this photo is proof that dogs will literally sniff the butts of anything.
Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and that pro tip comes from first-hand experience when she broke the piñata at her friend's second grade birthday party and didn't get even ONE piece of candy. Oh, and that's her Saint Bernard, Monkey. You can see more of him on Instagram @daisysf.