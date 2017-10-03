Your SF guide to an epic Cinco de Mayo weekend

San Francisco Everyone's favorite holiday that isn't actually Mexico's Independence Day (#TheMoreYouKnow) goes down on Monday, which means this weekend is gonna be straight filled with Cinco de Mayo festivities. Here're the six worth your tiempo.
More Like This
El Techo de Lolinda's Cinco Happy Hour: From 4-6pm on Monday, The Mission's best/only-est rooftop bar will be doing tequila flights for $13, or the Tres Amigos Pequenos: a baby beer, tequila shot, and sangria shooter for $6. Continue Reading
Rosa Mexicano's Five Days of Cinco: This Embarcadero fave will be celebrating Cinco today through Monday with a DJ, a special prix fixe menu, and most importantly, drink specials on the traditional margarita pitcher, Margarita Francesa (Grand Marnier, El Jimador blanco, lime, and orange), Fresa Picante (strawberry- and jalapeño-infused El Jimador blanco, lime, and organic agave with a chile de árbol and guajillo chile salted rim), and the standby Frozen Tropical pitcher.
Dogpatch Cocktail Crawl: Monday from 5-7pm, Suerte Tequila is hosting a D-patch bar crawl with five stops (offering discounted drinks and snacks/tacos), starting at Third Rail, moving to Poquito, then Dogpatch Saloon, followed by Magnolia, and finally ending with a secret stop. Oooo!
Trick Dog's Cinco de Derby: Can't decide between celebrating Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby? Well, this weekend you don't have to, because the city's preeminent cocktail bar is fixing up the Gutierrez Julep, a drink that celebrates both via Ocho Anejo, Pierde Almas Puritita, orange curaçao, Mexican oregano, and a blackberry garnish.
Don Pisto's Four Day Bender: Starting tomorrow, Don Pisto's is celebrating Cinco de Mayo all weekend (hopefully with these guys?) by bringing in SanFranPsycho to hand-print t-shirts, a DJ, and a bike that pedals to make margaritas. Obviously.
Cinco in the Alley: Block party central, Taverna Aventine, is hosting its sixth annual Cinco de Mayo Alley Party on Friday with indoor and outdoor DJing, indoor and outdoor bars, a Mexican food truck, and lots of bailar-ing.
-
1. Rosa Mexicano30 Mission St, San Francisco
-
2. Third Rail628 20th St, San Francisco
-
3. Poquito2368 3rd St, San Francisco
-
4. Dogpatch Saloon2496 3rd St, San Francisco
-
5. Smokestack at Magnolia Brewing2505 3rd St, San Francisco
-
6. Trick Dog3010 20th St, San Francisco
-
7. Don Pisto's510 Union St, San Francisco
-
8. El Techo de Lolinda2518 Mission St, San Francisco
-
9. Taverna Aventine582 Washington St, San Francisco
The FiDi location of this national chain is a reliable spot for upscale Mexican food. Almost every table orders the guacamole, which is prepared tableside in a molcajete. The menu includes all the Americanized Mexican staples, like enchiladas; steak, pork, and chicken entrées, and corn tortilla tacos. There are more than 10 kinds of margaritas and pitchers of sangria, so basically, Rosa Mexicano is the answer when you're just "craving Mexican."
This great SF cocktail bar serves up delicious libations -- get anything with Mezcal, and cheers to it!
From a first-time resto owner out to share his family recipes with the world (and more immediately, the Dogpatch), this tequila bar/small plate-ery features a Latin American-influenced menu (cheese-smothered arepas, etc.), plus a full bar with specialty c
An 100yr-old cocktailery from the dudes behind SOMA's 83 Proof.
The folks behind Magnolia Brewing Company expanded their beloved operation with this hip warehouse-style brewpub in Dogpatch (exposed pipe and reclaimed wood abound), which not only boasts a huge, on-site brewing system that can produce up to 30 barrels, but also -- across the room -- smoked-in-house BBQ offerings including sausage, brisket, and Wagyu beef ribs. There's even a full-of-surprises cocktail program that slings exceptional whiskey concoctions like the Dutchman's Flat with rye, ginger, honey, lemon, toasted Nori, and beef bouillon (didn't see that one coming, did you?).
Brought to you by The Bon Vivants, Trick Dog in The Mission's a marble- and steel-adorned cocktailery serving drinks from a Pantone-inspired menu with names from favorite song titles, along with bar bites like beer nuts, pickles, and cracklins.
If you were convinced you couldn’t find good Mexican in North Beach, think again -- this hip eatery even gives Mission joints a run for their money. Served by a friendly staff, Mexican street eats dominate the menu, such as ceviche, tacos, and tamales, but the real show-stopper here is the whole lobster that's big enough for two. Dip it in heavenly cilantro garlic butter, then go to town creating absolutely decadent tacos with all the fixin's.
El Techo, the more casual version of the downstairs Argentinean steakhouse Lolinda, serves Latin American street food and pitchers of margaritas. You’re gonna want to get the chicharrones de carne, which come in half pound, one pound, or one and a half pound orders (in other words, you'll need to come with friends). These aren’t your basic sidewalk cracklin's -- these are massive fried chunks of roasted pork shoulder that you’ll devour with housemade tortillas, lime, salsa, and escabeche meant to be enjoyed alongside one of the best rooftop views San Francisco has to offer.
This upscale bar is an after-work destination in downtown San Francisco. The Italian-inspired menu is filled with high-low bar bites like pigs-in-a-blanket, beef tartare, and grilled pizza. The classic cocktails -- think Moscow Mules and Manhattans -- are strong, and taste especially good at the daily happy hour. Plus, Aventine usually hosts parties on all the festive, nothing-to-do-but-party holidays, like Cinco de Mayo, St. Paddy's, and Bastille Day.