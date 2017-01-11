This New Bar Has the Very Best Views in SF

To get to Cityscape Lounge, you’ll enter the Hilton (which -- fun fact! -- is the largest hotel on the West Coast) at 333 O’Farrell Stand go to the elevator bank for tower one (stay to the left of The Lobby Bar and then take a right).

You’re greeted by stunning, Bay-spanning vistas as soon as the elevator doors open on the 46th floor. Prepare to not only be wowed, but to say “Wow” aloud. Seriously, if you somehow manage not to blurt out an exclamation of delight because of the breathtaking scene in front of you, you might want to see a professional.

No matter where you stand inside Cityscape Lounge, it feels like you’re floating in the sky. Its 360-degree views and 14ft floor-to-ceiling windows allow you to not just see all of San Francisco, but miles and miles beyond. Highlights include the Golden Gate Bridge, Coit Tower, the Transamerica Pyramid, Chinatown, AT&T Park, the Marin Headlands, Nob Hill, Oakland, and ships cruising around on the Bay everywhere you turn. You know, just a few small attractions that people travel hundreds and thousands of miles to see.