Try Exclusive Cognac Week Cocktails at These San Francisco Bars

By Published On 02/24/2016 By Published On 02/24/2016
Photography by Eric Helgas / Styling by Ali Nardi / Thrillist

If you don't consider yourself much of a cognac-connoisseur, here's your chance to discover what you're missing. Join us during our Cognac Week celebrations, from 2/26 to 3/13,  to sample exclusive cocktails from some excellent San Francisco drinking establishments. Read on for a rundown of these sip-worthy libations, and be sure to save the venues in your own personal list for maximum bar-hopping efficiency.﻿

Rémy Side Car

The Pear Street Bistro

What's in it: Rémy  Martin VSOP, Cointreau, fresh lemon juice, a splash of sweet & sour, simple syrup, & a sugar rim

Cognac Toddy

Drexl

What's in it: Rémy  Martin 1738,  Carpano Antica, St. George Apple Brandy, Benedictine, 2 dashes of Bitter Truth, Jerry Thomas bitters, with expressed orange peel garnish

Simple Man

Beretta

What's in it: Rémy  1738, sous vide with heirloom carrots, lemon juice, toasted fennel honey

Woolen Mittens

Burritt Room & Tavern

What's in it: Rémy  1738, white port, apple spice, cordial

King Louis Swizzle

Churchill

What's in it: Rémy 1738, Genepy des Alpes liqueur, velvet Falernum liqueur, pineapple juice, lime juice

Vieux Carre

House of Shields

What's in it: Rémy 1738 Cognac, Carpano Antica vermouth, Sazerac Rye, Peychaud's bitters

Le Beau Maroc

Mourad

What's in it: Rémy 1738, Bonal Gentiane-Quina Aperitif wine, Lucano Amaro liqueur, Harissa-infused maraschino

Robert Frost

What's in it: Rémy 1738, amaro, Giffard Menthe-Pastille, Angosutra bitters

1. Pear Street Bistro 2395 San Pablo Ave, Pinole, CA 94564

A bistro offering unique cocktails, serving lunch, dinner, and brunch.

2. Mourad 140 New Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94105 (Financial District)

Mourad Lahlou is one of the best chefs in the country. The Iron Chef America alum opened the Michelin-starred Aziza in 2001 and in 2015, took a step up with Mourad, which now also boasts a Michelin star. This is fine Moroccan cuisine, cross-pollinated with the best of what California has to offer. The Moroccan family-style dining dishes (La’Acha), like a 72-hour braised short rib, are a memorable experience.

3. House of Shields 39 New Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94105 (Soma)

A former gentlemen's club where women were not allowed (unless they were prostitutes) until 1976, House of Shields also operated as an actual speakeasy during Prohibition, with an underground passageway connecting it to the Palace Hotel. Presidential side note: Warren Harding was known to go super hard here. Today the lack of TVs/clocks make this the ultimate FiDi bar for happy hour drinks that turn into nightcaps.

4. Drexl 382 19th St, Oakland, CA 94612 (Oakland)

This cocktail bar in Oakland is one of the more sultry spots to go before a show at the Fox.

5. Beretta 1199 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110 (The Mission)

Since its opening in 2008, Beretta has been a fixture of the Mission Italian food scene, churning out awesome pizzas (we see you prosciutto di parma, tomato, arugula, and mozzarella), creative antipasti (don’t miss the walnut bread with burrata and mushroom-truffle honey), osso buco risotto, and more. Come here with a group so you can order an array of dishes to share, and wash it all down with a digestif. Oh, and if the pie-cravings hit you in the AM, you can get that pizza topped with a fried egg and sip on Aperol Spritzes at an outdoor table.

6. Burritt Room + Tavern 417 Stockton St, San Francisco , CA 94108 (Union Square)

Located inside the Mystic Hotel, this place serves up handcrafted cocktails in a true speakeasy-style setting. The adjoining Burritt Tavern has a menu loaded with gourmet American cuisine, and there are special areas to accommodate both small and large parties, so go in with a group and prepare to be impressed.

7. Churchill 198 Church St, San Francisco, CA 94114 (Duboce Triangle)

Named after Sir Winston, Churchill's a WWII-inspired drinkery from the dudes behind Bloodhound and Double Dutch, set on quenching your thirst in a space replete with industrial lighting pulled from a factory in Belgium, massive metal pipes that double as pillars, and dozens of shipyard-thick ropes hanging loosely from the ceiling above the bar.

8. Brass Tacks 488 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102 (Hayes Valley)

A new Hayes Valley cocktail bar from one of the Churchill dudes and another guy who's tended bar at Comstock and Absinthe. Yeah. They've got good cocktails.

