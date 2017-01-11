Try Exclusive Cognac Week Cocktails at These San Francisco Bars

If you don't consider yourself much of a cognac-connoisseur, here's your chance to discover what you're missing. Join us during our Cognac Week celebrations, from 2/26 to 3/13, to sample exclusive cocktails from some excellent San Francisco drinking establishments. Read on for a rundown of these sip-worthy libations, and be sure to save the venues in your own personal list for maximum bar-hopping efficiency.
More From The Spirit of France
Rémy Side Car
The Pear Street Bistro
What's in it: Rémy Martin VSOP, Cointreau, fresh lemon juice, a splash of sweet & sour, simple syrup, & a sugar rim
Cognac Toddy
Drexl
What's in it: Rémy Martin 1738, Carpano Antica, St. George Apple Brandy, Benedictine, 2 dashes of Bitter Truth, Jerry Thomas bitters, with expressed orange peel garnish
Simple Man
Beretta
What's in it: Rémy 1738, sous vide with heirloom carrots, lemon juice, toasted fennel honey
Woolen Mittens
Burritt Room & Tavern
What's in it: Rémy 1738, white port, apple spice, cordial
King Louis Swizzle
Churchill
What's in it: Rémy 1738, Genepy des Alpes liqueur, velvet Falernum liqueur, pineapple juice, lime juice
Vieux Carre
House of Shields
What's in it: Rémy 1738 Cognac, Carpano Antica vermouth, Sazerac Rye, Peychaud's bitters
Le Beau Maroc
Mourad
What's in it: Rémy 1738, Bonal Gentiane-Quina Aperitif wine, Lucano Amaro liqueur, Harissa-infused maraschino
Robert Frost
What's in it: Rémy 1738, amaro, Giffard Menthe-Pastille, Angosutra bitters